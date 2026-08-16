8 Milk Chocolate Bars To Add To Your Cart And 7 To Leave On The Shelves

Growing up, I associated milk chocolate with Hershey's. I loved the classic brand immensely, to the point where I dressed up as a Hershey's Kiss for Halloween one year. Over time, and especially once I started earning my own money, I began sampling milk chocolate bars from other brands and discovered what I'd been missing.

Some bars feature grass-fed milk, while others contain standardized industrial milk. Some bars contain refined cane sugar, while others proudly feature unrefined coconut sugar. Some bars are thick, and some bars are thin. There's no end to the diversity of milk chocolate bars, and so I set out to discover which commonly available ones belong in your shopping cart and which should be left on the shelf.

Aside from eating chocolate all my life, I've spent a good amount of time refining my palate to better appreciate cacao. At workshops around the world, I've learned to differentiate Swiss chocolate from Belgian chocolate and employ proper tasting techniques. I've seen workers laying out cacao beans to ferment on the side of the road (not ideal), and I've even picked a cacao pod straight from the tree. I've integrated these experiences into my review, ranking each chocolate bar according to factors like the individuality of its flavor, its smoothness, and its aroma. You can find more information about my methodology at the end of this article.