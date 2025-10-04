9 Popular German Candies, Ranked Worst To Best

If you have a sweet tooth, there's no doubt you've stumbled upon some of Germany's finest confections. Whether it's colorful, chewy, and gummy in texture, or creamy, rich, and chocolatey, there's no shortage of delights in the German candy realm. And thanks to specialty stores and online retailers, it's easy to get your hands on a wide variety of delicious sweets. In fact, the selection is almost overwhelming, so how is one to choose?

I've been a food writer for almost 30 years, and in that time, I've traveled to Germany on several occasions. I also have a wicked sweet tooth; I don't think there's a single candy store in Munich I haven't visited. I wholly appreciate German confections because they're made with premium quality ingredients under the strictest of standards. And you can tell, from the minute you peel back the wrapping. So, there's that. But the best news is that Germany is the largest exporter of sweets, so you don't need a passport to enjoy their impeccable candy.

To help you navigate Germany's sweetest of treats, I purchased nine popular candies and ranked them from worst to best. Seems silly to say "worst" since it's candy and they were all fabulous, but I ranked them nonetheless. In the list below, you'll find some recognizable global brands like Ritter Sport, Haribo, and Kinder, but I've also included some (perhaps) lesser-known brands that should be on your radar. Without sugarcoating anything, here's my honest ranking.