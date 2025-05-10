How Clarified Butter Differs From Cultured Butter

At this point in history, most home cooks are now familiar with an abundance of cooking oil options, but you may not realize that the world of butter types is quite diverse, too, and clarified and cultured butter are two of the most unique options. Unlike recipes that might specifically call for olive oil or peanut oil, most involving butter just say "butter," maybe with the small caveat of it being unsalted. But anyone who has tried good Irish butter knows that not all butter is created the same. While European style butters like Irish ones often contain higher levels of fat, hence the amazing flavor, clarified and cultured butter take things one step farther and involve additional ways of cooking or preparing the butter to create a truly special product.

While both clarified and cultured butter are unique styles, the way they are each prepared creates butters with very different qualities and uses. The biggest one is that making cultured butter adds a lot of extra flavor to butter, while clarifying it actually makes butter's taste more mild. Beyond flavor, cultured butter's uses are not dissimilar from the way you would use standard sweet cream butter, but clarified butter is made for some distinct use cases, especially cooking at high heat, which most butter isn't good for. Clarified butter is also something that most people can make at home, while cultured butter is more of a professional endeavor. But you'll probably quickly realize that both deserve a place in any butter lover's kitchen.