11 International Types Of Butter And What Makes Each Unique

My love affair with butter began early. As a kid, I'd sneak bites straight from the stick when my great-grandmother wasn't looking — okay, I was a weird kid. But I know I'm not the only one out there who's fawned over that rich, creamy, salty goodness right from the source. Judge me if you like — everybody likes butter.

Advertisement

My early obsession evolved into a passion for craft butter, especially international varieties, as I began baking. From the velvety depth of French beurre de baratte to the herbaceous tang of Swiss Alpine butter, each type tells a story of its origins, its production, and the care behind its creation. Some butters are churned slowly to develop cultured tang, while others draw their flavor from pristine pastures.

The right butter can do more than complement a dish — it can transform it. Vibrant, grassy notes bring brightness to spring vegetables, while a deeply aged butter lends interesting funk to rich stews. Whether I'm crafting the intricate folds of a croissant, whisking together a sauce, or simply spreading it on warm bread, I've come to appreciate how butter is never just butter — it's sometimes the heart of the dish. I've tried plenty over the years and compiled my favorites from my experimentation here, in this guide.

Advertisement