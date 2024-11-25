11 International Types Of Butter And What Makes Each Unique
My love affair with butter began early. As a kid, I'd sneak bites straight from the stick when my great-grandmother wasn't looking — okay, I was a weird kid. But I know I'm not the only one out there who's fawned over that rich, creamy, salty goodness right from the source. Judge me if you like — everybody likes butter.
My early obsession evolved into a passion for craft butter, especially international varieties, as I began baking. From the velvety depth of French beurre de baratte to the herbaceous tang of Swiss Alpine butter, each type tells a story of its origins, its production, and the care behind its creation. Some butters are churned slowly to develop cultured tang, while others draw their flavor from pristine pastures.
The right butter can do more than complement a dish — it can transform it. Vibrant, grassy notes bring brightness to spring vegetables, while a deeply aged butter lends interesting funk to rich stews. Whether I'm crafting the intricate folds of a croissant, whisking together a sauce, or simply spreading it on warm bread, I've come to appreciate how butter is never just butter — it's sometimes the heart of the dish. I've tried plenty over the years and compiled my favorites from my experimentation here, in this guide.
French beurre de baratte
French beurre de baratte is renowned for its lovely flavor and texture. Its name, "baratte," comes from the French word for churn, and that's exactly how it's made: slowly processed in a traditional wooden or metal barrel. This method, combined with cultured cream, brings out a velvety texture, a subtle tang, and layers of nuances. It's a butter that feels indulgent but approachable, an everyday luxury with deep ties to French artisanship.
The classic baratte method involves injecting cream with starter cultures, similar to those used in yogurt production. This cultured cream is then churned and hand-molded, yielding a butter with a higher fat content, often around 82%.
Beurre de baratte blossoms in any setting. In baking, it's a must-have for crafting the perfect croissants and brioche — even a flaky Breton butter cake — lending these pastries their signature tenderness and aromatic crumb. Savory dishes are equally altered — think beurre blanc sauces that coat seafood with elegance or roasted vegetables that take on a new depth of flavor. And when spread on a warm baguette, beurre de baratte turns simplicity into sophistication. This butter lives up to the balance and refinement that define French cuisine.
Indian makhan
Indian makhan, or white butter, is the heart of home-cooked comfort. Made by churning cream or yogurt using traditional methods, it retains a soft, airy texture and a delicate sweetness that feels as though it's straight from the hands of a grandmother. Unlike ghee, its clarified cousin with a nutty depth, makhan is gentler — its flavor soft, creamy, and soothing. A favorite in rustic kitchens and celebratory feasts alike, makhan is more than just butter; it's a cultural treasure passed down through generations.
In savory dishes, makhan is indispensable. It lends a velvety richness to dal makhani, giving the lentils a luxurious texture while balancing their bold, spiced notes. In curries, a spoonful of makhan swirled in at the end ties the spices together, softening the dish's intensity with its creamy embrace. It's a similar story in desserts, where makhan works its magic on halwa, laddoos, and other sweets. Its softness enhances the caramelized warmth of jaggery and roasted nuts, creating treats that are as addicting as they are nostalgic.
Makhan's charm, however, is best appreciated in its simplest forms. Spread generously over a fresh, hot paratha or roti, it melts into the bread, transforming a humble bite into something extraordinary. In rural households, makhan is often paired with jaggery or sugar for an earthy, sweet snack that satisfies deeply. Whether enjoyed in the simplest snack or the grandest meal, makhan wraps its arms around you with every bite.
Icelandic smjör
Icelandic smjör, Iceland's signature butter, is as wild and untamed as the landscapes it comes from. Crafted from the milk of grass-fed cows grazing on nutrient-rich pastures, smjör is the essence of purity. Its firm texture and nutty, earthy flavor set it apart, capturing the rugged beauty of Iceland's environment in every bite. Free from hormones and antibiotics, it's a product of strict regulations and an unwavering commitment to quality.
Smjör's intricate flavor makes it a serious show-stopper in the kitchen. It's a natural companion to Icelandic rye bread, where its intensity contrasts beautifully with the bread's dense sweetness. In baking, it transforms basic recipes like shortbread and pie crusts, adding depth and a satisfying flakiness. When it comes to savory dishes, smjör doesn't hold back — its roasty undertones bloom when melted and tossed on roasted vegetables or whisked into a browned butter sauce for fish or lamb. Every use of smjör is a taste of Iceland's unspoiled terrain, offering a connection to its culture and cuisine.
Danish Lurpak
Danish Lurpak, established in 1901, has been delighting home cooks and professional chefs alike with its unparalleled quality. Made with high-quality cream and just a touch of salt, Lurpak has a silky texture and a perfectly teetered flavor that makes it one of the most versatile butters in the world. It's the kind of butter you can trust to upgrade any dish.
In baking, Lurpak is indispensable. It lends its creaminess to cakes, ensuring a tender crumb, while giving cookies that melt-in-your-mouth texture. Its soft consistency makes it a dream to work into batters and doughs, perfect for creating flaky pastries and golden pies. On the savory side, Lurpak brings subtle richness to vegetables, meats, and sauces. It enhances their natural flavors without overwhelming them, letting each ingredient shine. A pat of Lurpak melted over steamed asparagus or whisked into a pan sauce elevates even the most run-of-the-mill meals, if you can find it.
Japanese Snow Brand butter
Snow Brand butter is as much a part of Japanese kitchens as rice or soy sauce, thanks to its subtle flavor and impeccable quality. Produced by Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd., this butter has been a staple since 1925, crafted from the milk of cows grazing in Hokkaido's lush, fertile pastures. The result? A butter with a gentle sweetness and creamy texture that speaks to the care and precision of Japanese dairy farming.
In baking, Snow Brand butter is a quiet powerhouse. Its smooth body is the secret behind the light, tender crumb of castella, Japan's acclaimed sponge cake, and the flaky, golden perfection of pastries. Its mild flavor allows other ingredients — whether citrus, vanilla, or matcha — to shine, making it a perfect companion for intricate desserts. But Snow Brand isn't just for sweets. It augments savory dishes like sauteed seafood or stir-fried vegetables, bringing complexity without stealing the spotlight. For traditional breads like melon pan, Snow Brand tangoes well with the sugary topping, creating a memorable bite. In every use, this butter emulates the Japanese culinary ethos: understated but undeniably effective.
New Zealand grass-fed butter
New Zealand grass-fed butter is a bright, golden reflection of its origins. Made from the milk of cows grazing year-round on nutrient-dense pastures, this butter owes its vibrant hue and fresh flavor to beta-carotene-rich grass. The lush environment and sustainable farming practices in New Zealand are evident in every bite, with herbal and floral notes adding intricacy to its lush profile.
This butter's versatility makes it a favorite for both sweet and savory dishes. In sauces like beurre monté, its grassy undertones create a layeredness that adds to seafood, vegetables, and poultry. Spread it on warm toast, and its fresh flavor changes a normal breakfast into a sensory experience. In baking, New Zealand grass-fed butter excels, lending body to cookies and laminated doughs while contributing to tender crumbs and flaky layers. Its high butterfat content brings a luxe texture, whether in a tart crust or a rustic loaf of bread. Rooted in sustainable farming and crafted with care, this butter isn't just an ingredient — it's a celebration of New Zealand's pristine landscapes.
Moroccan smen
Smen is a treasured ingredient in Moroccan cuisine, renowned for its intense, aged flavor and historical significance. Made by clarifying butter from cow, sheep, or goat milk and aging it with salt and herbs like thyme or oregano, smen develops a pungent aroma and a rich, cheesy profile. This preservation process not only enhances its flavor but also allows it to be stored for months, making it a practical and flavorful staple in North African kitchens.
When added to Moroccan tagines, smen weaves its herbal and savory notes into the tender meats and vegetables, enriching the dish's spice profile with an earthy complexity. A dollop stirred into steaming couscous transforms the grains into a layered, savory centerpiece, balancing the delicate flavors of broth and vegetables. It's also a surprising addition to flatbreads, infusing them with a nutty intensity, or pastries, where its salty, funky edge contrasts beautifully with sweet fillings like almonds or dates.
Though its bold aroma can be polarizing to those unfamiliar with it, smen's culinary potential is undeniable. It embodies the ingenuity of Moroccan preservation techniques and the country's penchant for bold, multidimensional flavors. Whether anchoring a festive meal or enhancing a simple side dish, smen is a defining element of Moroccan gastronomy, offering a uniquely robust and aromatic experience.
Egyptian samna baladi
Samna baladi, is Egypt's answer to clarified butter, but it's so much more than that. Made from water buffalo milk, it's slowly heated until the milk solids caramelize, giving the butter a nutty smell and a slightly sweet finish. This golden fat is a staple in Egyptian cooking, infusing dishes with its distinctive flavor and tying them to the country's culinary roots.
In Egyptian breads like baladi bread, samna baladi lends a sophistication that pairs beautifully with honey, tahini, or molasses. In savory cooking, it's the magic behind crispy falafel and the caramelized onions that crown a hearty plate of koshari. You could even try basting your grilled meat or fish with it, like any good clarified butter. In desserts, this butter truly shows out, bringing a little something extra to iconic treats like basbousa and kunafa. Its toasted notes helps the sweetness of semolina, sugar syrup, and nuts, creating desserts that are deeply satisfying and dimensioned. Beyond its flavor, samna baladi represents the heart of Egyptian cooking — bridging the gap between everyday meals and festive feasts.
Italian burro di malga
Burro di malga, also known as Trentino mountain butter, is an original dairy product from the Trentino region in northern Italy. It's made from the milk of cows that graze in the Alpine meadows of the region, giving it a really idiosyncratic taste. The cows' diet of wildflowers, herbs, and grasses during the summer months imparts a flowery odor and funky, grassy undertones to the butter, resulting in a silky, luxurious texture that captures the essence of Alpine summers.
In Italian cuisine, burro di malga is highly prized for its quality and taste. In risottos, it provides a nice roundedness that melds beautifully with starchy grains, amplifying their natural flavors. For fresh pasta, It's the perfect partner for light sauces, like a sage butter reduction, where its aromatic qualities come through. Bakers admire it for adding body to crostatas, where it augments seasonal fruits without taking over their sweetness. Even a small pat melted onto roasted vegetables or spread on rustic bread evokes the Alpine meadows, creating a sensory connection to its origins.
The production of burro di malga follows traditional methods in a specific geographical area and according to old-school practices. It must also meet certain specifications, such as being made from the milk of cows that graze in the Alpine meadows of the Trentino region and being produced in designated dairy farms and facilities.
Norwegian Røros smør
Røros smør is a Norwegian butter produced by Rørosmeieriet, an organic dairy located in the Røros region, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This butter is crafted using time-honored methods inspired by local milkmaid Ingrid Skancke, who shared her family recipe to preserve the region's dairy traditions. The production process begins with adding live cultures to high-quality cream, which is then cultured across a minimum of three to four days. This cultured cream is slowly churned in small batches, and the resulting butter is washed with Norwegian spring water to achieve its soft flavor and texture.
Røros smør's one-of-a-kind taste is characterized by a tangy brightness that makes it great in both sweet and savory dishes. In Scandinavian pastries like cinnamon buns and krumkake, it lightens the tender layers and crisp edges with its fancy texture. In savory applications, its cultured tang offsets clean seafood such as salmon or cod, adding complexity without muddling the natural flavors. Additionally, it serves as an ideal finishing touch for boiled potatoes or steamed vegetables, where its flavor reveals itself against natural, earthy ingredients.
Røros smør encapsulates the clean, sophisticated flavors of Norwegian cuisine, mirroring the region's commitment to quality and sustainability. Its production methods and tasting notes have garnered recognition, leading to its availability in select markets outside Norway, including the United States.
Austrian teebutter
Austrian teebutter, translating to "tea butter," is a premium butter celebrated for its exceptional quality and rich flavor. Despite its name, teebutter isn't specifically associated with tea; rather, it represents the highest grade of butter in Austria, characterized by a mild, slightly tangy taste.
The term "teebutter" has historical roots dating back to the Austro-Hungarian Empire. The Austrian Codex Alimentarius distinguished butter into various quality levels, with teebutter denoting the finest grade. This classification stuck around and is such today, with teebutter signifying butter made exclusively from milk or cream, possessing a mild-sour flavor in sour cream butter or a creamy taste in sweet cream butter.
In Austrian cuisine, teebutter is prized for baking delicate pastries, enhancing sauces, or simply spreading on fresh bread. Brands like Schärdinger and NÖM produce teebutter using the original methods, a product that can only be replicated by those with the deepest knowledge of Austria's dairy heritage.