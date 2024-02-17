What Is Smen Butter And What Does It Taste Like?

There are many types of butter with a vast array of different flavors, uses, and characteristics to suit your cooking needs. One type of butter that you likely haven't heard of, but that should most definitely be on your radar is smen. Smen is a unique fermented butter with a flavor profile unlike the standard blocks of butter you will find in your local chilled dairy aisle, more likely to remind you of a well-aged stinky cheese. Originating in the Maghreb region of North Africa, it is a fundamental ingredient in a plethora of Moroccan dishes, providing a characteristic cheesy and umami taste to tagines, grains, and bread, and local production is as prevalent today as it has been for generations.

Though this funky butter has remained a staple in Morrocan cuisine for centuries, it's a little harder to come by outside of the North African region, notwithstanding that the best-tasting smen is aged, sometimes for years, to achieve its prime flavor, but there are certainly ways to get your hands on smen and upgrade your stews, couscous, and even your coffee. With a little patience, it's also fairly simple and highly rewarding to make smen butter at home, and its intense aroma means a little goes a long way.