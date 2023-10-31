Baste Everything You Grill With Clarified Butter To Crank Up Flavor

Although people have been grilling for centuries, the pursuit of the perfect sear and smoky flavor has never stopped. Today, the race is still hot in both the backyards of enthusiastic amateurs and the kitchens of professional grill chefs as they relentlessly experiment with new techniques and novel ingredient combinations. For many, the secret ingredient that elevates their grilling game is clarified butter.

The smoke point of a cooking fat plays a pivotal role in grilling. It determines how well the fat can endure the intense heat generated by an open flame before it begins burning and smoking (hence the name). Clarified butter outshines regular butter in this aspect. Regular butter fresh out of the package still contains lumps of milk solids, which have a low smoke point of around 350 F. So, if you attempt to grill meat with a chunk of regular butter, you'll soon notice the butter turning black and starting to smoke due to the intense grill heat. Not only does this look unappetizing, but the charred butter can also impart an unpleasant, bitter taste to your food.

In contrast, most of the milk solids are removed during the clarification process. As a result, clarified butter is equipped to handle much higher heat without scorching. Clarified butter has a higher smoke point of about 450 F.