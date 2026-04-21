7 Store-Bought White Chocolates, Ranked

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Go to the candy section of your local grocery store and you'll find countless chocolate brands to choose from. You'll see plenty of milk chocolate options and even a long list of dark chocolate bars. But white chocolate is often harder to come by. Whether white chocolate is actually chocolate is a contentious subject, as it technically doesn't contain cocoa solids, although it does include cocoa butter. Regardless, its flavor profile is quite different from both milk and dark chocolate, and I've found that these candies tend to be on the sweeter end of the spectrum since they don't have the bitterness to balance them out.

I decided to taste test and rank a variety of white chocolates to see which brands stood out for their flavor and quality. The highest-ranked ones offered well-balanced sweetness and rich creaminess. Let's take a closer look at these store-bought white chocolates and see how they stack up against one another.