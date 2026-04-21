7 Store-Bought White Chocolates, Ranked
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Go to the candy section of your local grocery store and you'll find countless chocolate brands to choose from. You'll see plenty of milk chocolate options and even a long list of dark chocolate bars. But white chocolate is often harder to come by. Whether white chocolate is actually chocolate is a contentious subject, as it technically doesn't contain cocoa solids, although it does include cocoa butter. Regardless, its flavor profile is quite different from both milk and dark chocolate, and I've found that these candies tend to be on the sweeter end of the spectrum since they don't have the bitterness to balance them out.
I decided to taste test and rank a variety of white chocolates to see which brands stood out for their flavor and quality. The highest-ranked ones offered well-balanced sweetness and rich creaminess. Let's take a closer look at these store-bought white chocolates and see how they stack up against one another.
7. Omnom Spiced White and Caramel Bar
I was very excited to try Omnom Spiced White and Caramel Bar, since it seemed so different from any of the other varieties of white chocolate I tried for this ranking. As the name of the product suggests, it's not plain white chocolate — rather, it's flavored with orange peel, malt, and cinnamon, which gives it a distinct citrusy and bitter flavor with the grounding notes of the cinnamon. That sounds great, since it counteracts the sweetness you usually find in white chocolate, but I found the orange and cinnamon flavors to be quite overpowering, negating any chocolate notes in the process.
Additionally, this chocolate bar is speckled with crunchy caramel pieces, which admittedly do add a layer of complexity to the bar. However, they weren't as salty as I wanted them to be. They also stuck to my teeth long after I finished my portion of chocolate, which is another reason why this bar landed in the last spot on this list.
6. Lindt Classic Recipe White Chocolate
I generally enjoy Lindt products, so I was confident that the brand's Classic Recipe White Chocolate was a pretty solid white chocolate selection. If you're already a big fan of white chocolate, then you'll probably like this stuff well enough; it has a lot of sweetness, which is what most people are looking for in this type of chocolate. However, compared to the other white chocolate candies on this list, it absolutely falls flat.
The main issue here is that the chocolate tastes low-quality. Its overreliance on sugar makes it taste cloying, which reminds me of cheaper chocolate brands. Although there is some creaminess there, the overall texture of the chocolate is chalky, which is also a turnoff. It doesn't feature any strange or off flavors, which is why it ranks higher than the Omnom bar, but I still wouldn't choose this product over most of the others on this list.
5. Reese's White Peanut Butter Cups Thins
I'm a huge fan of Reese's peanut butter cups — in fact, I think they're one of the best mass-produced candies on store shelves. However, when it comes to the brand's White Peanut Butter Cups Thins, Reese's misses the mark. White chocolate aside, the "Thins" shape and ingredient ratio are not good. The main appeal of Reese's isn't the chocolate — it's the salty, almost crumbly peanut butter filling. The beautiful contrast between that and the sweetness of the milk chocolate is what the original candy is known for. But since this variety doesn't offer as much peanut butter, you're left with way too much sweetness, which doesn't help the flavor of the sugary white chocolate.
The other main drawback of this candy is the fact that the white chocolate tastes cheap. There's no flavor nuance, and it's cloying. Reese's has much better products on offer, and you can find better white chocolate treats at your local grocery store.
4. MilkBoy Swiss White Chocolate with Bourbon Vanilla Bar
If you like some extra complexity in your white chocolate, then you're probably going to love this white chocolate bar. The MilkBoy Swiss White Chocolate with Bourbon Vanilla Bar gets bonus points for its surprisingly nuanced flavor profile. The bourbon vanilla flavor is subtle but still noticeable and fresh, which isn't always the case with packaged products. Additionally, this white chocolate bar has a creamy texture that makes every square feel decadent.
That being said, even with the bourbon notes, this chocolate bar is a bit boring. If you really love the simple flavor of white chocolate, then you'll be happy with the level of quality this product offers. Otherwise, there's a good chance that you'll get bored of the bar after just a few bites. If you're already on the fence about white chocolate, this bar probably isn't for you.
3. Justin's White Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Good news: Reese's isn't the only brand in the white chocolate peanut butter cup game. Where Reese's drops the ball, Justin's picks it up beautifully with its White Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. Upon taking the first bite, you'll immediately notice that the chocolate itself tastes higher-quality than Reese's.
The real reason Justin's ranks higher than Reese's, though, is because of its chocolate-to-peanut butter ratio. The white chocolate is very thin, both on the top and bottom of the candy, and there's a lot more peanut butter. Although the peanut butter isn't as salty as Reese's, it provides just enough flavor contrast to keep things interesting. White chocolate can start to taste boring after a few bites, but this candy ranks near the top of the list because of its nice combo of different notes, which provides a balanced bite. The chocolate could be a bit creamier, which would give the candy a better texture, but overall, this is a really solid white chocolate selection.
2. Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Truffles
Lindt's Lindor Truffles are some of my favorite chocolate candies on the market. It's not just that the chocolate itself tastes excellent — the texture of the treat is also top-notch. That's exactly why the brand's White Chocolate Truffles snag the number two spot on this list.
The relatively hard exterior of the candy houses the nearly liquid chocolate inside. Even that exterior, though, is a lot softer and creamier than many other chocolates. And when you reach the gooey, creamy, almost velvety center of the truffle, you'll have a hard time stopping yourself from eating the whole bag.
I also found that these truffles taste a lot more like chocolate than some of the other offerings on this list that mainly tasted like sugar and vanilla. These truffles have a distinct, cocoa-forward flavor that makes them shine. They're still very sweet — perhaps too sweet for some palates — but I still think they're one of the tastier white chocolates on the market.
1. Tony's Chocolonely White Chocolate Bar
Honestly, Tony's Chocolonely's White Chocolate Bar doesn't really have any competition in this ranking — it's just that good. As soon as I took a bite, I knew that it had to take the top spot on the list. Generally speaking, Tony's Chocolonely sells excellent chocolate across a variety of flavors, so I was fully expecting this stuff to be good, but I was blown away by how delicious it was. I didn't think that white chocolate could be so flavorful and cocoa-forward, but it absolutely can be. You get that rich chocolatey taste you love without any other notes competing with it.
The texture of this chocolate bar is also excellent. It's exceedingly creamy — almost buttery — which makes every bite feel like a little luxury. The only thing to keep in mind is that this chocolate bar tends to melt pretty easily, so it could get messy on a hot day. That being said, the mess is absolutely worth it to taste just how good this white chocolate is.
Methodology
I chose these white chocolate brands based on availability at two local grocery stores in my area. I ranked the candies based on their flavor balance and texture and creaminess. The most well-balanced (and least cloying) white chocolates are ranked the highest, while those that had less flavor balance fell to the bottom. Similarly, creamier textures tended to land in the top spots, as opposed to the varieties that felt chalkier on the palate.