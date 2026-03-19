11 Chocolate Eggs To Add To Your Easter Basket, And 4 To Skip
Chocolate is such a familiar favorite when it comes to sweets; it comes in all forms, from milk to dark, and it's often paired with various flavor elements. Now that Easter is hopping close, I wanted to put a selection of the egg-shaped chocolates to the test. I picked up as many as I could find, and I tried them one after the other to compare their flavor, texture, and presentation (in the form of egg shape, colors, festiveness, and overall appearance).
I'd never tried this many chocolate eggs before and was intrigued to test them side by side to better understand how unique each one is. Some left me munching on far too many eggs, while others weren't to my liking. The ones deemed a must-buy are perfect to include in Easter baskets or to serve to family and guests for Easter. Of course, you can just munch on these seasonal chocolate treats while they're available.
Buy: Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Crème Eggs
You can't go wrong with Reese's, and these peanut butter eggs offer the same chocolate and peanut butter combination as other Reese's offerings. There are actually a surprising number of Reese's candy varieties, and each has a slightly different ratio of PB and chocolate. Here, we have chocolate candy and peanut butter creme eggs, which, as we know, is an iconic combination, but we get a decent portion of the peanut butter center in this application.
The chocolate and PB are flavorful, with an emphasis on the soft peanut butter-filled center. I'd say these are a good pick if you want something more peanut buttery than chocolatey. The shape isn't too eggy — it's somewhat more oval — but they appear more egg-like with the wrappers. The colorful wrappers are eye-catching, too, ideal if you want to set out some Easter candies.
Buy: Tony's Chocolonely Easter Chocolate Egg Pouch
Tony's Chocolonely Easter Chocolate Egg Pouch is a fantastic find because it gives you a medley of flavors, rather than just one. This comes with milk chocolate, milk chocolate caramel sea salt, milk chocolate honey almond nougat, dark chocolate almond sea salt, milk chocolate hazelnut, white chocolate raspberry popping candy, and dark chocolate. Because of the variety, this is a good pick for families with various taste buds. The sheer range of flavors is quite captivating and well done — milk, dark, and white chocolate, along with other add-ins.
I really enjoyed the dark chocolate almond sea salt because it had the earthy, bittersweet chocolate, a mild almond crunch, all rounded out by the sea salt. The shape is very egg-like, but the scale-like exterior is throwing me off (maybe it's supposed to be a broken egg). The egg packaging is a bit too saturated to pass as Easter colors, but the shape and flavors make these a must-purchase. Also, the white chocolate raspberry popping candy flavor came in first place in a ranking of Tony's Chocolonely flavors.
Skip: Andes Crème De Menthe Chocolate Eggs
I love Andes mints. The little rectangular mint chocolates offer a minor snap as you bite into them and provide chocolate and mint flavor in each bite. Unfortunately, these Andes Crème De Menthe Chocolate Eggs don't provide the same experience. Instead, we get a soft crème center. While it's minty, you still have to bite through the rest of the chocolate to get it. With the classic Andes, it's more uniform. It just wasn't as pleasant an experience, and it seems like a totally different product. If you gave me one without knowing what it is, I wouldn't know that it's an Andes product.
If you just want something with mint and chocolate, these are a great option. I can appreciate the colorful packaging, but I'm marking them a skip based on not delivering the typical Andes experience.
Buy: York Dark Chocolate Peppermint Eggs
Now, if you're in the mood for something minty, there's nothing quite like York Dark Chocolate Peppermint Eggs. These deliver the classic York experience but in an egg shape, and they are much more successful than the Andes option. I actually like the shape because it makes it easy to snap in half or break off pieces. These still provide the creamy minty center with the crisp, snappy chocolate exterior. It's heavily minty and a pure delight, like a breath mint enrobed in chocolate, mostly thanks to the peppermint oil. And, as it turns out, peppermint and chocolate are a winning combination.
While these treats are sweet (as expected), they seem balanced with the dark chocolate and sheer mintiness, so they don't taste like pure sugar. If you like York patties, then these are a no-brainer to add to your Easter baskets this year.
Buy: Lindt Lindor Easter Egg Assorted Chocolate Bag
I can appreciate how Lindt made eggs but didn't stray from the iconic color of the wrappers; this actually helps you know which one is which, since these are the classic wrapper colors used for the legendary Lindt chocolate truffles. So, I can cut the brand some slack for not having too Easter-inspired of a packaging. In this assorted bag we get milk, dark, and white chocolates. These have a chocolate shell exterior and the smooth center that the brand is known for, except we get an egg shape rather than the circular one. This offers a distinct textural component that changes as you bite into the chocolate.
I like that the packaging says that the candies fit inside an egg, which is useful for anyone putting on an Easter egg hunt. My favorite is the dark chocolate, but the variety makes it an excellent option to put out for guests. Plus, the flavor came in second in a ranking of 25 Lindt varieties, which is quite a feat.
Skip: Dove Milk Chocolate Easter Eggs
There's nothing wrong with these Dove eggs, so buy them if you're a fan. But for the purpose of this article and the criteria I judged the chocolate eggs on, they don't hit the spot. First, they're a bit one-dimensional as they're just a piece of chocolate. There's no textural element to set it apart, as opposed to the Lindt truffles that have a creamy center.
Next, the egg shape is questionable. At first glance, they seem circular, but when I took a second look at them, I could see the top of the chocolate was tapered ever so slightly; it wasn't particularly obvious and therefore isn't too festive. The blue wrappers of the Dove Milk Chocolate Easter Eggs aren't especially Easter-like either. Again, if you like Dove milk chocolate, then this certainly delivers the usual flavor.
Buy: Hershey's Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Eggs
I really like Hershey's Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Eggs, especially as they were the only marshmallow chocolate eggs I found. Therefore, they provide a unique sensory experience. The soft, chewy marshmallow center is light and memorable. It's fun to bite into this delicately textured treat while you still get that standard marshmallow taste, only this time it's dipped in chocolate. This would be great paired with graham crackers for an Easter-inspired s'mores of sorts.
The only caveat is how delicate these are. They break and crack easily, so be sure to put them on top of any other items while shopping to avoid them getting smashed. They're not as picturesque as it shows on the packaging, but the taste and texture still make it something worth buying for Easter — especially if you want to switch up from other chocolate offerings.
Buy: Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate
Grab a bag or two of Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate when you seek something traditional. As the packaging explains, these have a crisp sugar shell and then a lovely milk chocolate center. And yes, the chocolate is milky and smooth. I love the juxtaposition of the crackly shell and then the creamy center that melts on the tongue. It creates a pleasurable sensory experience.
The shell brings a snappy quality, but it's not too hard in comparison to the chocolate. The egg shape is spot on, and I quite like the light pastel colors. This is one of the best-looking chocolates on this list. These are a delight to eat, and I'd highly recommend them to anyone who likes milk chocolate. You could even do a homemade mix of these and the upcoming Cadbury option.
Skip: Hershey's Candy Coated Milk Chocolate Eggs
In a side-by-side taste test, the Hershey's Candy Coated Milk Chocolate Eggs couldn't compete with Cadbury. First, the candy coating is quite hard and sharp. I felt like I could hurt the roof of my mouth at any moment. Where Cadbury offered textural dimension, Hershey's version is much too crunchy. Cadbury has a matte coating while Hershey's is shiny, which also offers a different texture on the tongue (I prefer Cadbury).
Next, the milk chocolate isn't as enticing. It doesn't have the desired rich consistency that feels milky and decadent. I likely would not have noticed any of this if I hadn't tasted them right after one another. I like the pastel colors of the eggs as far as appearance goes, but they're not too egg-shaped. Overall, these aren't bad, but the biggest issue are the candy coating shards that make these eggs difficult to eat.
Buy: Cadbury Mini Eggs Dark Chocolate
As a fan of dark chocolate, I preferred the Cadbury Mini Eggs Dark Chocolate over the milk chocolate ones — but this is purely personal preference. The dark chocolate version has all the makings of milk chocolate, but it has a slightly less sweet undertone with a mild bitterness you expect with dark chocolate.
I enjoy how rich and creamy these are, and again, that matte coating also brings a unique feeling as you place it on the tongue — it's hard to describe. I don't love the colors as much as the milk chocolate ones, but this also makes them easier to distinguish if you choose to make a mixed creation with the two flavors. This is one of my favorite candies of the 15 I tried, and it put Cadbury on the map for me, as I've only tried the brand a handful of times.
Buy: Whoppers Robin Eggs Malted Milk Balls
These Whoppers Robin Eggs Malted Milk Balls were so nostalgic for me, except I can't recall when or where I might have had them. They offer one of the most captivating textures out of anything on this list with the classic Whoppers malted milk candy that's crunchy but airy at the same time. There's an appropriate ratio of chocolate to Whopper that makes them easy to munch on — I definitely ate a slew of these like they were grapes.
I love the design of the eggs, with the speckled pattern that makes them stand out. Typically, actual robin eggs are blue, so the other colors seem to be added for Easter jolliness. The plastic packaging is also somewhat retro, featuring an adorable robin illustration. The taste, texture, and look of these chocolate eggs make them well worth buying for the holiday.
Skip: Cadbury Crème Egg Milk Chocolate
I know Cadbury Creme Eggs are a staple and beloved by many, but boy, are they sweet. They're above and beyond the most sugary and cloying of everything I tried — and the creamy soft fondant center is the culprit. I'm not sure how it's possible, but it's sweeter than sugar. I have to assume it's the sugar, corn syrup, and high fructose corn syrup blend. I'd rather eat a teaspoon of pure cane sugar than try that fondant center again.
Admittedly, these eggs are adorable, and the fondant center is particularly egg-like as it's reminiscent of egg white and yellow yolk. So, that's to say it's nicely made, but it's far too sweet for me to enjoy. Regardless, people love this product, and suggest slurping out the center, freezing it, or warming it in your hands so the chocolate gets melty.
Buy: Kinder Bueno Easter Eggs
The next three products all come from the Ferrero Group brand. While I deemed them all worth purchasing, they offer different experiences — despite all options having chocolate hazelnut in common. In these Kinder Bueno Easter Eggs, there's the chocolate exterior, then a wafer, followed by the hazelnut filling. These are perfect for anyone who's a fan of traditional Kinder Bueno products, as it delivers the same experience in a different vessel.
The brown foil wrapper isn't especially festive, but I can forgo that for the flavor. The milky chocolate and creamy center provide a smooth and melt-in-your-mouth mouthfeel, while the wafer brings mild crispness into the mix. The wafer is somewhat airy and light, offering a welcome contrast without being overwhelming. If you like hazelnuts, this is wonderfully nutty (the next ones are more chocolate forward).
Buy: Ferrero Rocher Easter Golden Eggs
If you like Ferrero Rocher, this brings a similar yet different experience. In this version, we don't get the nut-studded exterior or the actual hazelnut in the center. The Golden Eggs have a milk chocolate outer portion with a hazelnut and cocoa filling. While the Kinder Bueno has a hazelnut cream center, this one has the chocolate component, making it inherently more chocolate-forward. There's a slight crunch of hazelnut pieces, but not as nutty as the traditional version.
The packaging leaves something to be desired. For one, the Ferrero Rocher Easter Golden Eggs mimic the classic packaging, so they don't bring much Easter joy with the brown, white, and gold. Next, I'm trying to understand the egg shape. It kind of looks like an egg in a basket, but then again, why is the egg all lumpy? I can't figure it out, but it's still a delicious treat.
Buy: Ferrero Rocher Easter Hazelnut Crispy Eggs
The Ferrero Rocher Easter Hazelnut Eggs are like a hybrid of the two Ferrero products I just mentioned. In the Crispy Eggs, we have the chocolate exterior and a wafer, much like the Kinder Bueno Easter Eggs, but then we have a creamy hazelnut chocolatey filling. So, if you want a more chocolate-forward Kinder Bueno, this is the Easter egg candy to get.
All three Ferrero products vary slightly, which is why I think they're all worth purchasing. But that said, I wouldn't be inclined to get all three in one shopping trip because they're so similar. If anything, I'd opt for Kinder Bueno (my favorite of the three) and then one of the Ferrero Rochers.
Methodology
To determine which products to pick up and what to skip, I judged the chocolate eggs based on their flavor, texture, and presentation; that means I paid attention to things like egg shape and colors. Items that delivered the promised flavors, were interesting, and particularly egg-shaped, fared better than chocolate eggs that had noticeable issues or underdelivered in any of the aforementioned criteria. A lot of these chocolate eggs wound up on Tasting Table's list of popular Easter candies, but there are a lot of other options there if you want some ideas beyond chocolate. There are also some gourmet options to level up your Easter baskets for under $15.