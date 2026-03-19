11 Chocolate Eggs To Add To Your Easter Basket, And 4 To Skip

Chocolate is such a familiar favorite when it comes to sweets; it comes in all forms, from milk to dark, and it's often paired with various flavor elements. Now that Easter is hopping close, I wanted to put a selection of the egg-shaped chocolates to the test. I picked up as many as I could find, and I tried them one after the other to compare their flavor, texture, and presentation (in the form of egg shape, colors, festiveness, and overall appearance).

I'd never tried this many chocolate eggs before and was intrigued to test them side by side to better understand how unique each one is. Some left me munching on far too many eggs, while others weren't to my liking. The ones deemed a must-buy are perfect to include in Easter baskets or to serve to family and guests for Easter. Of course, you can just munch on these seasonal chocolate treats while they're available.