Level Up Your Easter Basket With These 15 Gourmet Gifts Under $15
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the concept of Easter baskets being around since medieval times, it's hard to make the annual tradition unique. Sure, the fluffy Peeps and creamy Cadbury eggs are classics, but if you really want to impress your Easter guests, you may want to step it up this year. However, that doesn't mean that you need to break the bank.
Thanks to rising inflation, Easter spending went up in 2025 — and it probably won't be cheaper this time around. Grocery prices are still rising in 2026, so we wouldn't blame you for trying to scale back the springtime celebration in some ways. Still, there is an abundance of gourmet Easter basket items that are reasonably priced.
From renowned chocolate brands to surprisingly affordable niche finds, you can rest assured that your Easter party guests will still be wowed. Hop ahead to discover the 15 best gourmet Easter basket gifts under $15.
Ghirardelli Easter Assorted Chocolate Bunnies
If there's any sweet treat that needs to be in your Easter basket, it's chocolate bunnies. The animal is integral to the holiday, and Ghirardelli's bunny-shaped candy is both adorable and appetizing. The bag features a mix of milk chocolate, sea salt caramel dark chocolate, caramel milk chocolate, and caramel milk chocolate, ensuring there's a flavor for every Easter basket recipient.
Find Ghirardelli Easter Assorted Chocolate Bunnies at Target for $14.99.
Sugarfina Bunny Baby Carrots
To ensure your chocolate bunnies don't get hungry, slide some baby carrots into their Easter baskets. Sugarfina's carrot-shaped gummies are an adorable accompaniment to chocolate bunnies, and they complement their taste, too. The sugar crystal-dusted candies taste like passionfruit, adding a zingy flair to sweet chocolate.
Find Sugarfina Bunny Baby Carrots at Sugarfina for $9.95.
See's Candies Jelly Bird Eggs
Chicks are an unofficial Easter mascot, and we can only assume they sprang forth from brightly-colored candy eggs. See's Candies array of lime, cherry, and lemon jellies is vibrant enough to produce marshmallow chicks of any hue, and best of all, the chews fit snugly under any hen decor for an Easter egg hunt.
Find See's Candies Jelly Bird Eggs at See's Candies for $8.75.
Lindt Lindor Carrot Cake White Chocolate Truffles
For Easter enthusiasts who need an oomph from their chocolate, Lindt's carrot cake-flavored truffles are a no-brainer. Lindt already changed the chocolate industry, and now, the brand is raising the bar for Easter candy. Despite Easter's icon being a rabbit, carrot cake treats are rarely front and center in Easter baskets, making the truffles a delicious surprise for Easter egg hunters.
Find Lindt Lindor Carrot Cake White Chocolate Truffles on sale at Amazon for $9.95.
Sur La Table Lemon Biscotti
After an Easter egg hunt, there's nothing like a tea party to gorge on all your finds. Sur La Table's lemon biscotti are made in Italy, bringing a Mediterranean flair to your Easter celebration. Add the lemon biscotti to your guests' baskets, or set them out for a Sunday afternoon tea.
Find Sur La Table Lemon Biscotti at Sur La Table for $14.95.
Harney & Sons French Super Blue Lavender
Speaking of tea, Harney & Sons French super blue lavender is the perfect pick for helping your guests enter the spring season. For years, the flower has been used by pagans to celebrate Ostara, the holiday that inspired Easter. Lavender represents love, peace, and purification, making it great for some inner spring cleaning.
Find Harney & Sons French Super Blue Lavender at Harney & Sons for $12.
Williams Sonoma Mini Easter Gummies
If you only want to buy one kind of candy for your gift baskets, Williams Sonoma's mini easter gummies are the ones. The bag features bunny face, carrot, and cottontail-shaped sweets, hitting all the classic Easter themes. With flavors like blue raspberry and mango, the springtime sweets are everything you need for an Easter basket.
Find Williams Sonoma Mini Easter Gummies at Williams Sonoma for $14.95.
Ethel M Chocolates Lemon Satin Crème Dark Chocolate Tablet Bar
Everyone loves a hidden surprise in their sweets. For some, it's a buttery caramel center. For us, we'd love to find luscious lemon puree in our chocolate. Ethel M's lemon satin crème dark chocolate fulfills this fantasy, enclosing the tart center in rich dark chocolate. If that's not enough, crystallized lemon juice dots the coating of the chocolate bar.
Find Ethel M Chocolates Lemon Satin Crème Dark Chocolate Tablet Bar at Ethel M for $9.50.
Bonne Maman Mini Fruit Spreads Gift Set
Apart from the sunshine-filled days and flowery blooms, enjoying bright fruits is one of the best parts about spring. Bonne Maman's gift set of fruit spreads celebrates the crops' spring yields, making it a choice gift to add to Easter or harvest baskets. The set features five fruit spread samples, such as apricot, tart orange marmalade, and a strawberry jam that Tasting Table ranked quite highly.
Find Bonne Maman Mini Fruit Spreads Gift Set at World Market for $11.99.
See's Candies Scotchmallow Eggs
This Easter, ditch the Peeps and spring for See's Scotchmallow eggs instead. The upgraded marshmallows are made with honey and feature a layer of gooey caramel on top. Each Scotchmallow is wrapped in a layer of smooth dark chocolate, making them the ultimate prize of any Easter egg hunt.
Find See's Candies Scotchmallow Eggs at See's Candies for $13.50.
Annie's Neapolitan Bunny Grahams Snacks
Rabbits are a quintessential part of the holiday, but who says they strictly have to be chocolate? Annie's pack of bunny graham crackers comes in multiple flavors, but the Neapolitan version is the perfect one for Easter. The chocolate-flavored graham crackers fulfill the need for the staple, but strawberry and vanilla offer something fresh. They make a sweet addition to Easter gift baskets, and any leftover Easter bunnies are great in an ice cream sundae.
Find Annie's Neapolitan Bunny Graham Snacks at Whole Foods for $5.19.
Borgo de' Medici Strawberry Macarons
If your guests' Easter baskets serve as the foundation for an incredible dessert charcuterie board, don't forget the strawberry macarons. Borgo de' Medici's pastel pink treats make any dessert board photo-worthy. With their bright, strawberry flavor, the Italian-made macarons make a sweet gift for any dessert lover.
Find Borgo de' Medici Strawberry Macarons at World Market for $7.49.
Lurisia Italian Limonata Lemon Soda
With its gentle tartness and subdued sweetness, lemon remains one of the most important ingredients for spring. A chilled glass of lemonade is always a great palate cleanser after eating candy or a large Easter lunch, and the drink is only more refreshing when carbonated. The bubbliness and zesty flavor of Lurisia's limonata makes a great post-meal beverage, both on its own and in a non-alcoholic lemon sunshine Easter cocktail.
Find Lurisia Italian Limonata Lemon Soda on sale at Sogno Toscano for $3.25.
Williams Sonoma Dutch Assorted Spring Pops
The bunny, chicks, and carrot iconography are always adorable, but Easter is more than just those symbols. Williams Sonoma's Holland-made spring lollipops feature eccentric drawings of all the best warm-weather fruits. With images of pineapples, blackberries, and lemons donning the lollipops, the candy is almost too pretty to eat.
Find Williams Sonoma Dutch Assorted Spring Pops at Williams Sonoma for $14.95.
Good & Gather Easter Caramelized Spring Onion Popcorn
Sure, chocolate is the single most important flavor for Easter, but for those whose sweet tooth likes a bit of salt as well, they'd be pleased to find popcorn in their basket. The Target-owned Good & Gather caramelized spring onion popcorn does deliver a honeyed touch with brown sugar, but the garlic powder and torula yeast offer a mouthwatering earthiness to the popcorn.
Find Good & Gather Easter Caramelized Spring Onion Popcorn at Target for $3.