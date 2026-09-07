10 Trader Joe's Seasonal Fall Snacks To Stock Up On Before They Run Out

Fall is an exciting time of the year for so many reasons. The weather is finally cooling off, serving up crisp autumn mornings when you can sip your hot coffee outside without sweating. The leaves start changing colors, making every drive down a tree-lined street feel like a show. But, perhaps most importantly, it's also the time of year when some of the best seasonal snacks start hitting store shelves. That can be exciting no matter where you shop, but Trader Joe's is indisputably one of the best places to get your hands on some delicious seasonal treats. Whether you're looking for indulgent desserts or simply want to incorporate a few more seasonal ingredients into your savory dishes, TJ's has you covered.

As an avid Trader Joe's shopper myself — it's my nearest grocery store, and I'm there at least a few times a week, if not most days — I've tried more than a few of the store's fall seasonal products. And even though I love summer, I'm always eagerly awaiting autumn so I can start whipping up my favorite fall foods (including these scrumptious fall dessert recipes) ... and shop at Trader Joe's for the most delicious treats they roll out every year. These are the seasonal fall snacks I'll be munching on, and if you want to enjoy the flavors of fall right alongside me, they're the products you might want to consider picking up on your next Trader Joe's run.