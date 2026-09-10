The 7 Best Olive Garden Entrees Under $20

It can be beneficial to set a budget to help monitor expenses. Going out to eat is fun and convenient, but it can be quite pricey. So you might rely on a chain like Olive Garden, which is a popular option with around 900 locations spread across the United States. You might know the chain for its soup, salad, and breadsticks, but there are plenty of scrumptious options to choose from. However, choices are considerably more limited if you're on a budget of under $20.

I went through the menu to find some of the best options to keep your budget in check. I used my knowledge as a former Olive Garden employee, along with previous Tasting Table reviews and articles, and publicly available information to identify the top items. I was looking for menu foods that were not only in the budget, but those that were flavorful, interesting, and enticing enough to purchase. There are some caveats, though, but I'll explain them as we get there. I use pricing based on Phoenix, Arizona's Olive Garden location.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.