The 7 Best Olive Garden Entrees Under $20
It can be beneficial to set a budget to help monitor expenses. Going out to eat is fun and convenient, but it can be quite pricey. So you might rely on a chain like Olive Garden, which is a popular option with around 900 locations spread across the United States. You might know the chain for its soup, salad, and breadsticks, but there are plenty of scrumptious options to choose from. However, choices are considerably more limited if you're on a budget of under $20.
I went through the menu to find some of the best options to keep your budget in check. I used my knowledge as a former Olive Garden employee, along with previous Tasting Table reviews and articles, and publicly available information to identify the top items. I was looking for menu foods that were not only in the budget, but those that were flavorful, interesting, and enticing enough to purchase. There are some caveats, though, but I'll explain them as we get there. I use pricing based on Phoenix, Arizona's Olive Garden location.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Chicken Parmigiana
All right, before we begin, the next several options are part of the Lunch-Sized Favorites menu — that's the caveat I mentioned. That means they are somewhat smaller and more affordably priced than the dinner menu item of the same dish. They are only available for lunch — Monday through Friday, from opening until 3 p.m. Be sure to check your specific location online, as time frames may vary.
Additionally, the portions are smaller, so the lunch Chicken Parmigiana is 630 calories, while the dinner one is around double that at 1,020 calories. I won't dive into calories for the other options; I'm setting the scene for you. Chicken Parmigiana is an absolute staple, and it's great that Olive Garden offers a lighter version at a lower price point. This dish comes with breaded chicken, homemade marinara, and spaghetti.
The acidic tomato goes so nicely with the cheese over the breaded chicken; there's a medley of flavors and textures that makes it well worth the price. People say they like the chicken's flavor and the al dente pasta. This is a reliable dish that feels quite satisfying thanks to the chicken protein. The smaller size is perfect because it's best to eat this fresh while everything is crispy.
Lasagna Classico
Lasagna Classico's lunch portion is $13.99, which is a pretty great deal for a meal out. This dish features the layered lasagna with pasta, cheese, and meat sauce. The meat sauce provides a touch of chewiness, but it isn't extremely meat-forward. There's a fair amount of acidity from the tomatoes, but the cheese helps cut that down. Plus, you still have some wiggle room in your budget if you want to tack on a soda.
I definitely don't claim it's the world's best lasagna, but given the cost constraints, it's still one of Olive Garden's top picks. It yields an edible, flavorful product that plenty of customers really enjoy. Reviews noted that it is quite cheesy and that it's nice to dunk your breadstick into the meat sauce. Folks generally seem pleased with the dish. If you prefer to skip a drink, you could instead add a topping; three meatballs or two Italian sausages cost $4.79 and could be a great way to beef up the overall heartiness of the lunch portion.
Five Cheese Ziti al Forno
The Five Cheese Ziti al Forno is a staple for any cheese lover. It may seem simple, but the ingredients blend well. There's the pasta, cheese, and then the five cheese marinara base that coats everything and adds some cheesy, umami-rich tomato notes to every bite. The five cheese marinara is one of the best sauces you can get at Olive Garden, and it shines in this pasta dish, which you can get for just $12.99 on the lunch menu. Reviews say it is their favorite option from Olive Garden and that they would be more than happy to order it again.
People note that the sauce is really flavorful, which I wholeheartedly agree with, or that it's so good they make a trip to Olive Garden to get it anytime they visit the United States. This is a fantastic, highly beloved staple dish, so it's great that Olive Garden offers a smaller version. You can get the standard-size entree, but it is very close to our $20 threshold and would easily go over once you include taxes and tip. Another Tasting Table writer ranked the regular-size dish pretty highly, and the same flavors shine in the lunch version.
Shrimp Scampi
Honestly, you just can't go wrong with shrimp scampi, whether you go to a restaurant or make it at home. But Olive Garden's is a true standout thanks to fresh ingredients that take it up a notch. The lunch portion is a cool $13.99, but you still get angel hair pasta, sauteed shrimp in garlic sauce, asparagus, and tomatoes. The latter two ingredients provide vibrant colors and compelling textures that make it anything but boring.
Fellow Tasting Table writers and customers alike enjoy it. People acknowledge that it's genuinely pretty tasty for a chain-restaurant offering and that it's seasoned beautifully. The shrimp are cooked well without getting chewy or overcooked. It is praised for the great ratio of shrimp and veggies to pasta, which makes it seem lighter and less bogged down by noodles — but don't worry, it's still completely satiating. It is made even better with the smaller lunch sizing at a good price; knowing that the lighter options such as this one exist is one thing first-timers should know before visiting Olive Garden; that way you don't commit to a huge portion without tasting your way through the menu.
Soup, Salad, and Breadsticks
The soup, salad, and breadsticks are among the most popular items I've seen at Olive Garden, and I love them too. Even other Tasting Table writers think it's one of the best non-pasta menu options at Olive Garden because you can choose any soup, and you're not stuck with one if you want refills. The salad has crunchy, fresh, and somewhat tangy elements, so it doesn't feel too bogged down.
For $14.49, you can load up on all the soup, salad, and breadsticks that you can't eat. If you can make it for lunch, you can get an even more affordable special for $11.99, available Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Phoenix location. This is a great deal no matter what, and the garlic breadsticks can mop up extra salad dressing or soup. My biggest piece of advice, though, is to tip your server appropriately — the number of times they have to go back to refill your food and drinks adds up, and your generosity can make a difference. Being rude and greedy with refills is one of the pet peeves of Olive Garden servers.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Now for something simple and classic, the Fettuccine Alfredo is a terrific option for under $20 when you don't want anything too complex. The entree costs $17.49 and is wonderfully decadent. It's the perfect option when you want to bring leftovers home to eat for a couple of days. The Alfredo sauce is made in the restaurant with key ingredients such as nutty Parmesan, fragrant garlic, and rich cream and butter.
It's not the fanciest option, but its richness clings to the palate. People enjoy the sauce's butteriness and thickness, saying the dish is superbly seasoned. Other folks note that they were surprised by the taste and that it could rival pricier restaurants' Alfredo dishes. Unfortunately, we're limited in adding anything like protein, broccoli, or drinks, but the meal still comes with your choice of soup or salad — which only further enhances the economical value.
Create Your Own Pasta
When you want to be your own chef without having to cook anything, boy, do I have the option for you. Olive Garden frequently offers its Create Your Own Pasta deal. It's not always available, but when it is, you should run to get it. As its name implies, you can craft a concoction using your desired pasta — choosing from angel hair, bucatini, rigatoni, spaghetti, or even gluten-free rotini — and then select a sauce.
Adding a topping would put us over the $20 mark, so we have to skip that, but you still get soup or salad. It's a fun approach to dining. It's still one of the best affordable options you can get and is more tailored to those who prefer a simpler dish. One of the top combos you can get is the thin angel hair pasta with earthy mushroom sauce, which makes the noodles feel rich and silky. Others suggest getting extra sauce with the angel hair, though. You can have it any way you like, but just remember that taking advantage of running offers is one of my biggest Olive Garden ordering tips for customers.
Methodology
I based this list on my insights as a former Olive Garden employee who has tried many dishes and personally saw what people frequently ordered. I also relied on past Tasting Table articles and cited other writers to support my findings, and I occasionally drew on external reviews from Tripadvisor, Facebook, Yelp, and other websites.
Admittedly, there weren't many dishes under the $20 threshold, so I kept this list lean rather than adding mediocre meals. These dishes are enjoyed by many, so you can choose your next meal based on personal preference. Whether you're in the mood for something vegetarian or prefer beef, chicken, or shrimp, there's something for everyone.