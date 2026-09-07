One Easy Swap Transforms Traditional Old Fashioned Cocktails Into A Classic Fall Treat

In its most traditional form, the old fashioned is a cocktail is a simple combination of spirit, sweetener, and bitters that's served over ice and garnished with an aromatic twist of orange peel. The simplicity is undoubtedly why it has so effectively stood the test of time, with its variants and forebears gracing bar menus since the early 1800s. But old fashioned doesn't mean immune to improvement. Just as it may have once been more common for such a drink to be made with brandy rather than bourbon, so too can the other ingredients be carefully replaced. For an autumnal take, maple syrup may just be the perfect tweak.

Replacing the traditional sugar with maple syrup is one of the simplest swaps to enhance an old fashioned, explained Curtis McMillan, the creative director of talent and beverage at The Down Low Cocktail Club, in an interview with Tasting Table. "Without ruining what makes an old fashioned an old fashioned, you have to focus on its core ingredients and think of them like parts of a song," he noted. "Small changes create an entirely new sound."

It may not seem like much, but switching out a purely sweet ingredient for one with its own array of aromatic notes gives the drink an entirely new timbre. Another cocktail expert in favor of this autumnal take is Chris Walster, whiskey connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur. As he revealed when offering some old fashioned cocktail tips, "Maple syrup [provides] a richer, more complex sweetness that pairs beautifully with the bourbon's caramel notes."