Maple Syrup Is The Perfect Pairing For Bourbon Cocktails

While delicious when enjoyed neat, bourbon also makes for a terrific cocktail base. Its robust character won't be overwhelmed by other ingredients, all the while showcasing a delicious barrel character, hints of spice, and an underlying sweetness. Bourbon cocktail recipes come in a range of forms, with drinks like the classic Boulevardier and Paper Plane emerging as especially iconic modern renditions.

There's also room for experimentation with the spirit, with sugar a terrific launching point for riffs. After all, the liquor's sweet flavor is a central quality, so there's synergy potential in this cornerstone flavor. A terrific candidate for such exploration is maple syrup.

The sweetener's delightfully rich, caramel and nutty flavor is a perfect pairing with bourbon. The syrup offers far more complexity than regular sugar, and there's even textural enhancement, with the syrup lending a silky, buttery undertone. Since both derive flavor from wood, it's a complement that's natural — yet surprising. Plus, maple syrup already comes in liquid form, so it won't require additional prep for the shaker. Just make sure to select other ingredients carefully, as bourbon and maple syrup are a powerful flavor combo.