Make Pot Roast 10X More Flavorful By Giving It The German Treatment

Pot roast is a comforting and delicious one-pot meal that not only feeds a crowd, but is a crowd-pleaser. And while pot roast recipes encompass a wide range of seasonings, veggies, and even cooking methods, the German-style pot roast known as sauerbraten is an entirely different recipe that will amplify its flavor tenfold.

Meaning "sour roast" in German, sauerbraten features a week-long marinade that most pot roast recipes stateside don't include. The "sour" part of the German pot roast is an acidic marinade consisting of red wine vinegar, red wine, allspice, juniper berries, bay leaves, and aromatics. Germans marinate the roast with the vegetables for up to a week. A tangy, seasoned, and spiced marinade makes for a unique complement to the umami-richness of the beef and savory veggies. Furthermore, to balance a sour marinated beef, sweet ingredients like raisins or a sweet gingerbread sauce can be added to the pot. While all this is a lengthy process, it's hands-off and well worth it for the nuanced flavors and ultra-tender fall-apart beef.

Tasting Table staff member Michelle McGlinn published a recipe for German-style pot roast that uses a dry rub marinade consisting of salt, mustard, and grated garlic that coats the raw roast before sliding it into the fridge for 12 hours. Spices like juniper berries, rosemary, bay leaves, and thyme are reserved for the braising liquid as opposed to a wet vinegar marinade. A 12-hour marinade, along with slow-cooking, is sufficient for tenderizing a tough cut of beef.