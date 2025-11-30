These Are The Best Cuts Of Meat For A Pot Roast, According To Alex Guarnaschelli

If you are worried about making the perfect pot roast, there aren't too many questions about meat (or any other ingredient) that can't be answered by Alex Guarnaschelli. The chef, restauranteur, and Food Network host has spent her entire career immersed in the culinary world, from having a cookbook editor mother to working at a three-Michelin-star restaurant. But above all else, what she really loves is classic comfort food, the subject of one of her best-selling cookbooks. So, that makes Guarnaschelli the ideal person to ask for tips on making pot roast.

Cooking on "Live With Kelly And Ryan" a couple years back, Guarnaschelli dished about her preferred cuts of beef for pot roast. She had a chuck roast ready to go for the recipe, and when asked by host Ryan Seacrest why that was her choice, she said the "load-bearing" cuts of beef like chuck are both affordable and full of beefy flavor. While she was using chuck that day, Guarnaschelli also noted that brisket and top round are great choices for pot roast for the same reason.

That load-bearing comment isn't just talk either, it's the reason those three unique cuts all work in the same recipe. The chuck is from the cow's shoulder, the brisket is from the chest, and the round is from the rear above the cow's hind legs. These are all flavorful because areas of the cow that do a lot of work carrying weight end up developing a lot of connective tissue and muscle fibers.