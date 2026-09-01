Review: Olive Garden's 2 New Never-Ending Pasta Bowl Options Are A Hit And A Miss

Say what you want about Olive Garden, but it always hits the spot when the mood for comfort food hits. Some of Olive Garden's classic entrées aren't even Italian, but it's easy to turn a blind eye to that when its cheesy, saucy pastas are the only thing that will quell an intense carb craving. Plus, it comes with that classic chain restaurant consistency that makes these widespread eateries such a popular choice, especially while traveling or when you want something really, really specific.

Among the many reasons Olive Garden is a fan-favorite chain are its famous (employees might call them infamous) meal deals, like the iconic soup, salad, and breadsticks lunch. Another one of the restaurant's famously limitless meals is the seasonal Never-Ending Pasta Bowl, which usually hits participating restaurants during late summer. This time around, the deal is especially anticipated, helping diners get more out of an Olive Garden meal for less during a time when chain restaurant prices are on par with the mom-and-pop spots. Along with an impressive calories-to-dollar ratio, there's another reason to be stoked on 2026's Never-Ending Pasta deal: It includes a brand new sauce and a new topping.

I got a chance to try Olive Garden's new Spicy Alfredo Sauce and Crispy Shrimp Fritta on a bowl from the legendary promotion. My honest thoughts on the sauce were based on comparing it to the OG's traditional Alfredo, and the shrimp pasta topping. So let's prime our appetites — and try not to fill up on breadsticks and salad — and dive into a spicy, seafood-y bowl at the nation's favorite Italian(-ish) chain.