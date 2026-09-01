Review: Olive Garden's 2 New Never-Ending Pasta Bowl Options Are A Hit And A Miss
Say what you want about Olive Garden, but it always hits the spot when the mood for comfort food hits. Some of Olive Garden's classic entrées aren't even Italian, but it's easy to turn a blind eye to that when its cheesy, saucy pastas are the only thing that will quell an intense carb craving. Plus, it comes with that classic chain restaurant consistency that makes these widespread eateries such a popular choice, especially while traveling or when you want something really, really specific.
Among the many reasons Olive Garden is a fan-favorite chain are its famous (employees might call them infamous) meal deals, like the iconic soup, salad, and breadsticks lunch. Another one of the restaurant's famously limitless meals is the seasonal Never-Ending Pasta Bowl, which usually hits participating restaurants during late summer. This time around, the deal is especially anticipated, helping diners get more out of an Olive Garden meal for less during a time when chain restaurant prices are on par with the mom-and-pop spots. Along with an impressive calories-to-dollar ratio, there's another reason to be stoked on 2026's Never-Ending Pasta deal: It includes a brand new sauce and a new topping.
I got a chance to try Olive Garden's new Spicy Alfredo Sauce and Crispy Shrimp Fritta on a bowl from the legendary promotion. My honest thoughts on the sauce were based on comparing it to the OG's traditional Alfredo, and the shrimp pasta topping. So let's prime our appetites — and try not to fill up on breadsticks and salad — and dive into a spicy, seafood-y bowl at the nation's favorite Italian(-ish) chain.
Methodology
To taste and review these two new items at Olive Garden, I tried them in-store when they were hot and fresh. I didn't add anything to the bowl — including salt or pepper — so I could get a clear idea of what each item tasted like without any additional flavors. I opted for fettucini as my pasta shape of choice since sauce clings to it well and it's a classic pairing with Alfredo.
When I tried the Spicy Alfredo Sauce and Crispy Shrimp Fritta, I discerned the flavor of each as individual items, but I also judged them as a pairing. Did the flavors and textures of both items play well together, or would each be better off with a different bowl-mate?
I didn't consider portion size, price, or nutrition in my overall judgments of these two new items. This review was all about taste, texture, and perceived quality. In the shrimp, I was looking for something tender and fresh-tasting with flavorful, crispy breading. In the sauce, I was after that classic Alfredo richness with a nice spicy kick to balance it out. Ultimately, I was hoping the two new items would pair beautifully together and become an Olive Garden pasta classic the likes of the Lasagna Classico and Five-Cheese Ziti Al Forno.
Taste test: Spicy Alfredo Sauce
I love Alfredo sauce (come on — who doesn't?) and I absolutely love spicy food, especially when it's paired with creaminess and butteriness. That being said, I had high hopes for Olive Garden's Spicy Alfredo Sauce. I really assumed I would love it, but those high hopes came with quite a bit of disappointment.
Let's start with spice level: There's a little hint of a warming heat lacing this sauce, but I really, really had to search for it. It came through a bit in the aftertaste as a slight pepperiness, but honestly, if you told me this was plain old Alfredo sauce made with a little extra black pepper, I'd believe you. At the same time, it was a bit thinner and less decadent than Olive Garden's classic Alfredo.
I was the first to try the sauce at my local Olive Garden, so my server was anxious to hear my thoughts. He made a good point regarding Olive Garden's typical clientele: Older folks, especially in middle America, aren't normally the type to appreciate fiery cuisine. That being said, Olive Garden gets a bit of a pass for having a "spicy" sauce that's pretty far from it, according to those who like heat (e.g. my partner and I).
However, I think — despite getting a pass for the lack of heat — this Alfredo sauce could have delivered a little more on flavor compared to the original version, either with a little more of a peppery bite or an extra dose of garlic. All told, it reminded me of the jarred Alfredo sauce at the grocery store; far from spectacular, but passable.
Taste test: Crispy Shrimp Fritta
I had a completely opposite experience with the Crispy Shrimp Fritta compared to my taste-test of the Spicy Alfredo Sauce. I didn't expect much from some tiny breaded shrimp strewn across a plate of noodles, but these little morsels made up for the insipid sauce that left me disappointed.
I was really impressed with the quantity of shrimp on the pasta. For the price of the protein, there were a lot more than I expected, although they're definitely on the small side, and medium to large shrimp are usually the best shrimp size for pasta. I often stay away from tiny shrimp in general; they tend to dry out more easily than their heftier counterparts. However, that was far from the case with this Olive Garden shellfish. Each one was super soft and tender, but still had that delectable crispiness that you expect from fresh shrimp.
The breading that coated the shrimp was a little bit too oily for my taste, but its flavor was a perfect match for the creamy sauce. It was herby and plenty salty (which works well with shellfish), and it stayed completely intact even after mixing the shrimp into the pasta. It was soft and melt-in-your-mouth, but it still had a nice crunchy bite, like you'd expect to get on some good fried chicken.
Final thoughts
Olive Garden's classic Alfredo sauce has an irresistible edge which the new Spicy Alfredo completely lacked. It didn't have the richness and decadent creamy texture of the classic sauce, and it was lacking a bit in the garlic department. For a sauce labeled "spicy," I expected much more of a flavor punch. Still, it was fair that it didn't really bring the heat, considering Olive Garden's cuisine is known to be generally agreeable to all palates. That being said, I imagine that someone looking to branch out and try some flavors that they don't normally go for would detect more heat in the sauce then I did. Spicy food lovers, on the other hand, will undoubtedly be disappointed.
As for the shrimp, my only qualm was a bit too much oiliness. Their flavor was just herbaceous enough to give the dish as a whole the boost it needed while still keeping it in line with Olive Garden's famously anodyne food. Since they're so small, they got a tiny bit lost in the thick fettucini noodles; next time, I'd opt for angel hair with the Crispy Shrimp Fritta.
Even though the shrimp, not the sauce, was easily the start of this dish (which is the opposite of what I was expecting) the two were still a great match. Fried shrimp paired with soft noodles and a milk-based sauce created a nice contrast of soft, crunchy, and crisp textures in this bowl. If you're looking to try the Crispy Shrimp Fritta on the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl, I'd probably opt for regular Alfredo sauce over the less-rich-and-creamy (allegedly) spicy version.
Price and availability
The Spicy Alfredo Sauce and Crispy Shrimp Fritta are both new additions to Olive Garden's Never-Ending Pasta promotion. It's assumed that both will stick around for the duration of the meal deal, which lasts from August 31 to November 22 of 2026. However, those with Olive Garden's Pasta Pass and eClub members were able to access the deal a week early, starting on August 24, 2026.
We can safely assume that, come November 22, when the promo ends, both items won't be making an appearance on the regular menu. But — who knows? Maybe if fans rave enough about the new items Olive Garden will make them a permanent fixture on its menu. As of right now, the new sauce and new protein option sit alongside regular menu items on the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl menu, including crispy chicken, Italian sausage, and meatballs, along with sauces like traditional and five-cheese marinara, creamy mushroom, and regular Alfredo.
At my local Olive Garden, a Never-Ending Pasta Bowl costs $14.99. Each protein option clocks in at an additional $4.99 for your first bowl, including the new Crispy Shrimp Fritta, but you won't be charged again for the protein for subsequent bowls. The Never-Ending Pasta also comes with Olive Garden's legendary breadsticks and never-ending salad. After tax, my pasta cost me $21.18. Please note that prices are known to be as high as $16.99 and $18.99 for a protein-less bowl in certain areas, particularly urban locations, so your experience may vary.