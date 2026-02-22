This Hidden-Gem Olive Garden Entree Isn't Even Italian

It's no secret: Olive Garden is just another Italian-American chain restaurant that doesn't provide truly authentic tastes of Italy. And yet, many people love it, and customers consistently rave about its big portions and endless breadsticks. However, for those who aren't too fond of pseudo-Italian dishes like seafood Alfredo and spaghetti and meatballs — or for those who don't want to commit gastronomic crimes against Italy — consider ordering one of the chain's non-Italian dishes: the 6-ounce sirloin steak. While you might not think "steak" when you hear the name Olive Garden, this is actually a hidden gem and one of the most beloved menu items among diners.

According to Olive Garden's online menu, the 6-ounce sirloin is topped with a garlic herb butter and served with a side of fettuccine Alfredo. As with all entrees, this one comes with a soup and a salad. We taste-tested the small-but-mighty 6-ounce sirloin ourselves in our non-pasta Olive Garden taste test, and we rated it second, just behind the stuffed chicken Marsala. The garlic herb butter really made it stand out, and the chef cooked it to "medium rare perfection." The only thing we didn't love about the dish was the heavy Alfredo pasta that comes with it, but the steak itself? We were impressed.