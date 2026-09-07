14 Caramel Candies To Try That Aren't Werther's Original
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In 1909, the first butter candy was created in Germany, the country that now exports more candy than any other. The recipe used real butter and fresh cream, creating one of the most delectable pairings when combined with caramel. In 1969, the butter candy was commercially released, and by the late '70s, it was sold in the United States under the name Werther's Original.
Since then, the candy market has all but exploded with possibilities. Although Werther's Original is still one of the most popular hard candies, it's by no means the only delicious caramel treat you can reach for. Trying other caramel formulations could be an exciting challenge for your taste buds, one that might even uncover a new favorite candy. So, if you're looking to expand your caramel horizons, we've put together a list of 14 candies that are definitely worth a try. Our picks include hard and soft candies, affordable and boutique brands, a few salted options, sugar-free caramels (yes, they exist), and even keto-friendly finds. There's something for everyone.
America's Classic Caramels
Kraft's America's Classic Caramels are the perfect bite-sized candies to pop into your bag and carry on the go for a sweet pick-me-up. "The texture is soft and chewy without sticking to your teeth too much. The caramel flavor is buttery, rich, and not overly sweet," reads one Walmart customer review. These caramels can also be melted into a delicious caramel sauce to drizzle over freshly baked cookies or a hot latte.
Caramel Creams
You might know Goetze's Caramel Creams as the Bulls-Eyes candy. Goetze's actually predates Wether's Original as a company, as it's been around since 1895. The Caramel Creams have been satisfying Americans' sweet tooth since 1918, and to this day the American-founded company uses cream exclusively from dairy farms in the United States — just in case you were wondering what the center of Bulls-Eyes candy is made of.
Cow Tales
Cow Tales are another Goetze's caramel creation, this one dating back to the early '80s. Just like the Caramel Creams, the Cow Tales have a creamy center that's surrounded by chewy caramel. Because of its long history, this candy often comes with an undertone of nostalgia. As one Amazon customer described, "Tastes great and brings back memories of when I was a child."
Butterscotch & Butter Rum Caramels
Vintage caramel candies do have their charm, but there are novelties worth exploring, too. Caramels.com is a brand created by G.O.A.T. Foods, a company founded in 2020. Its candies are gourmet, sold in fancy tube packaging, and come with a boutique-like price. The Butterscotch & Butter Rum Caramels Duo sells for $43 on Amazon, but as one customer noted in their review, "Sometimes paying a premium price pays off."
Tom & Jenny's Sugar Free Caramels
If you're craving caramel candy but are on a sugar-free diet, Tom & Jenny's Sugar-Free Caramels are a great find. They're sweetened with maltitol and allulose, both natural sweeteners. The caramels are also gluten-free, soy-free, and keto-friendly, making them a very accessible snack to those with dietary restrictions. The brand sells the caramels in various fun flavors, such as coffee, ginger, and spiced rum.
Caramel Cubes
The Caramel Cubes by Laeta Foods are big favorites on Amazon and have even earned the "Amazon's Choice" badge. One reviewer called them the "Rolls Royce for the [Caramel] Lover you want to impress and show you care the most!" Another person wrote, "They are creamy, sweet, rich caramel that can definitely go toe to toe with the household name brands we grew up with!"
Trader Joe's Butter Caramel Hard Candies
Don't sleep on store-brand candy; Trader Joe's has a robust candy lineup, among which you will find its Butter Caramel Hard Candies. Imported from Poland, these are a new item that only hit the shelves in spring 2026. Their flavor is on the buttery side with a noticeable undertone of salt. "These are so damn good. Better than werthers and a hint of salt I'm buying two more bags," wrote a shopper on Instagram.
Béquet Celtic Sea Salt Caramels
Béquet is a female-founded, American brand that makes premium, award-winning caramel candy. One 24-ounce bag of Celtic Sea Salt Caramels will cost you $33 on Amazon, but they're noticeably cheaper at Costco:$45 for a three-pack of 17.1-ounce bags. Aside from the Celtic Sea Salt, the caramels come in a variety of other flavors, including Chipotle and Salted Mocha, if you're feeling adventurous.
Bettergoods Small Batch Sea Salt Caramels
Bettergoods is Walmart's private brand, launched in 2024 with the aim of offering elevated flavors at affordable prices. Although the Small Batch Sea Salt Caramels are far from the cheapest item on this list when considering price per ounce, they're definitely among the Bettergoods products worth buying at Walmart. As one shopper said in their review, "These Caramels are like homemade, they would be $2.00 each at a coffee shop. They taste great with just the right sweet and saltiness."
Cocomels Coconut Milk Caramels
Looking for more keto-friendly Halloween candies this year? Cocomels Coconut Milk Caramels should make the list. Most caramel candies use of butter and cream, but Cocomels took the plant-based route instead. Its caramels contain just coconut milk, brown rice syrup, dried cane syrup, sea salt, and xanthan gum. As for the flavor, it reportedly rivals the dairy-based caramels on the market.
Brach's Nips Hard Caramels
Brach's is another company that has been around for over a century and may evoke nostalgia, especially if you visited its beloved candy buffet in the '80s. Similarly to Werther's Original, Brach's Nips Caramel Flavored Hard Candy is round, hard, and individually wrapped — but flavor-wise, some say Brach's has a richer caramel flavor. "You will not find a more original caramel flavor than you get with Nips," voiced a reviewer on Amazon.
Brach's Classic Chewy Caramels
If you don't like hard candy or are worried about its potential choking hazard on a road trip, Brach's also makes the Classic Chewy Caramels. Eat them on the go for a speedy rush of sugary energy, or use them in baking recipes that call for caramel sauce. Mind you, they do melt quickly, so maybe don't keep them in the car during a heatwave.
Taras Gourmet Sea Salt Caramels
Few opposites go together as well as salt and caramel. One brand that has nailed this combo to perfection is Taras; its Gourmet Sea Salt Caramels have over ten thousand reviews on Amazon. Several customers have noted in their reviews that these caramels taste homemade; "Similar to the ones my mom used to make," wrote a reviewer.
Candy Envy Caramels
Let's be honest, Werther's Original has the reputation for being a grandma candy, and although it can certainly bring back sweet childhood memories, it may not be your first (or second, or third) pick for a fancy party. If you're planning a get-together and want to display caramels that actually look trendy, go with Candy Envy. They come in many chic, eye-catching wrapper colors, including gold, black, green, pink, and more.