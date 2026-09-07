14 Caramel Candies To Try That Aren't Werther's Original

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In 1909, the first butter candy was created in Germany, the country that now exports more candy than any other. The recipe used real butter and fresh cream, creating one of the most delectable pairings when combined with caramel. In 1969, the butter candy was commercially released, and by the late '70s, it was sold in the United States under the name Werther's Original.

Since then, the candy market has all but exploded with possibilities. Although Werther's Original is still one of the most popular hard candies, it's by no means the only delicious caramel treat you can reach for. Trying other caramel formulations could be an exciting challenge for your taste buds, one that might even uncover a new favorite candy. So, if you're looking to expand your caramel horizons, we've put together a list of 14 candies that are definitely worth a try. Our picks include hard and soft candies, affordable and boutique brands, a few salted options, sugar-free caramels (yes, they exist), and even keto-friendly finds. There's something for everyone.