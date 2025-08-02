This Is What The Center Of Bulls-Eyes Candy Is Made Of
Caramel Creams, aka Bulls-Eyes, are easy to spot by their appearance. A white, creamy middle is surrounded by a chewy caramel exterior. In 1918 Baltimore, the confectionery company built by the Goetze family started slinging these unique caramel candies. The business had to make a pivot in the 1940s after chicle, an ingredient used to make chewing gum, became scarce. Necessity is the mother of invention, however, and Goetze's entrepreneurial efforts paid off with a tweaked candy that is now recognized nationally. Instead of becoming a vintage candy no one remembers, Bulls-Eyes have withstood the test of time.
The creamy center might be mistaken as a kind of fondant or frosting, but it is actually a dairy-based filling with milk and cream listed on the ingredients. When paired with the caramel exterior, this duo offers just the right balance of creamy sweetness. Recipes for both the caramel and the cream remain a family secret, but we do know that the vanilla flavor that was used when the candies were first made is still used today.
Once unveiled to the public, it didn't take long for Caramel Creams to take off. A creamy filling surrounded by chewy caramel won over lovers of sweets, and the texture of the candy delighted hungry snackers. Unlike usual caramel candies, Caramel Creams aren't sticky. Because they are made with wheat flour, this caramel candy is delightfully chewy.
Snacking on flavors of the past
Bulls-Eyes have been made with different flavors besides the original candy creation, like chocolate, apple, and strawberry. Though the first flavor, caramel, is still available, Goetze's Candy Company now also sells Strawberry Smoothie and Caramel Apple in addition to the original Caramel and Caramel Brownie. Original Caramel, Caramel Brownie and Oreo-flavored Caramel Creams can be found throughout the year, while flavors like Strawberry Smoothie and Caramel Apple make seasonal appearances, in the spring and fall, respectively. If you're suddenly craving some, packages of Caramel Creams are easily available to buy online.
In 1984, Goetze's Candy started to sell longer, thinner cream-centered caramels that offered the flavors of Caramel Creams in a handy stick-like form. The same recipe used to make the Caramel Creams are used to make Cow Tales, but this, too, is a closely-guarded secret. The brand spelled the candy tales instead of tails to bring a sense of whimsy and fun to the treat. The reference to the animal is intentional, however, as the candy company wanted to preserve the cow theme that became associated with Bulls-Eyes while paying homage to the company's commitment to using real milk in products.
Cow Tales also come in a variety of flavors: The original Caramel, Caramel Brownie, Caramel Apple, Strawberry Smoothie, and Honey Bun. Cow Tales has a handy online store locator if you're looking to experience a taste of nostalgia for yourself, or you can often find these retro candies at Cracker Barrel along with many others if you have a restaurant near you. Failing that, you can get them from Amazon in assorted flavors.