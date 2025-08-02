This Is What The Center Of Bulls-Eyes Candy Is Made Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Caramel Creams, aka Bulls-Eyes, are easy to spot by their appearance. A white, creamy middle is surrounded by a chewy caramel exterior. In 1918 Baltimore, the confectionery company built by the Goetze family started slinging these unique caramel candies. The business had to make a pivot in the 1940s after chicle, an ingredient used to make chewing gum, became scarce. Necessity is the mother of invention, however, and Goetze's entrepreneurial efforts paid off with a tweaked candy that is now recognized nationally. Instead of becoming a vintage candy no one remembers, Bulls-Eyes have withstood the test of time.

The creamy center might be mistaken as a kind of fondant or frosting, but it is actually a dairy-based filling with milk and cream listed on the ingredients. When paired with the caramel exterior, this duo offers just the right balance of creamy sweetness. Recipes for both the caramel and the cream remain a family secret, but we do know that the vanilla flavor that was used when the candies were first made is still used today.

Once unveiled to the public, it didn't take long for Caramel Creams to take off. A creamy filling surrounded by chewy caramel won over lovers of sweets, and the texture of the candy delighted hungry snackers. Unlike usual caramel candies, Caramel Creams aren't sticky. Because they are made with wheat flour, this caramel candy is delightfully chewy.