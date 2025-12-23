Why You Should Reconsider Packing Hard Candy For A Road Trip

Road trips are one of the best ways to make core memories. With the right tunes and a few of the absolute best gas station snacks of all time, the long drive can turn out to be a lot of fun. But as with all things road traffic, safety must come first — and it actually begins before you buckle up your seatbelt or face the speed limits and sharp turns. When you're packing up your treats for the journey, keep in mind that hard candy is a major choking hazard for and therefore one of the worst snacks to pack for a road trip.

In 2023, over 5,000 people died from choking in the United States, according to Statista. Hard candy is identified as one of the most common choking hazards, especially in children and the elderly. In fact, the CDC recommends parents avoid giving hard candy to children altogether. So, even when you're not driving, hard candy is not the safest thing to eat. As you're eating it in a moving vehicle that can jolt or stop at any moment should something unpredictable happen on the road, the chances of you accidentally swallowing the candy piece whole are much higher.

The hazardousness of hard candy is further increased by the fact that it usually comes in a round shape and gets a smooth surface as you lick it, making it all too easy to slip into the back of the throat. Leaving it at home and out of your car will only reduce your risk of choking, giving you one less thing to worry about on your journey.