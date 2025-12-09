10 Worst Snacks To Pack For A Road Trip

Deciding which snacks to pack when you're planning a road trip is essential. Hunger pangs can strike when the next rest stop is still miles away, so having something to snack on in the car is imperative. Even once you arrive at a rest stop, finding appropriate food for the whole family can be tricky and expensive. Planning ahead and packing snacks that you can eat when you stop is a good idea, too.

It can be tempting to include all of your favorite treats, but many of them aren't best suited to traveling long journeys. Cars tend to be warm places, either because it is hot outside or due to the heat being on, and many foods don't cope well in prolonged heat. Foods such as yogurt can spoil in the heat, and doughnuts or candy may cause a sweet, sticky mess.

Whether you are planning a road trip imminently or simply looking to stock up for your next trip, taking the time to plan your snacks can save a lot of mess later on. Let's take a look at 10 of the worst snacks to pack for a road trip.