13 Best Cooler Backpacks, According To Reviews

While there are plenty of uses for large rolling coolers, there are also times that such a heavy and bulky case simply isn't going to be the best choice. Whether you're going hiking, heading down to the beach, or just planning a picnic in the park with a few close friends and family, a smaller and easier-to-carry cooler backpack may be a better option. These are easy to fling over a shoulder and bring wherever your travels take you. But, unlike a standard backpack, they are insulated to keep food cool for several hours. Many also offer extra pockets and compartments to help you keep different food items, plates, utensils, and personal accessories organized and easy to find.

The only problem is that there are so many different cooler bags on the market that it can be a challenge to decide which one to purchase. We made it a little easier for you by rounding up a list of some of the top backpack coolers on the market. We looked closely at customer reviews and considered other features, such as the capacity, layout, and available styles and colors, when deciding which bags to include on this list.