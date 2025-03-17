13 Best Cooler Backpacks, According To Reviews
While there are plenty of uses for large rolling coolers, there are also times that such a heavy and bulky case simply isn't going to be the best choice. Whether you're going hiking, heading down to the beach, or just planning a picnic in the park with a few close friends and family, a smaller and easier-to-carry cooler backpack may be a better option. These are easy to fling over a shoulder and bring wherever your travels take you. But, unlike a standard backpack, they are insulated to keep food cool for several hours. Many also offer extra pockets and compartments to help you keep different food items, plates, utensils, and personal accessories organized and easy to find.
The only problem is that there are so many different cooler bags on the market that it can be a challenge to decide which one to purchase. We made it a little easier for you by rounding up a list of some of the top backpack coolers on the market. We looked closely at customer reviews and considered other features, such as the capacity, layout, and available styles and colors, when deciding which bags to include on this list.
Tourit 30-can cooler backpack
From holding the snacks and drinks for your next tailgate to keeping your bagged salad fresh after your next grocery trip, this Tourit cooler backpack has a lot to offer. It has a 30-can capacity, so it can accommodate snacks, meals, beverages, and more for multiple people. The backpack is also designed to help you keep your foods, beverages, utensils, and personal items organized. It offers one large main compartment, two zippered front pockets, a small zippered pocket on the lid, and two open mesh pockets on the sides. It's made of a durable and waterproof material, is available in five colors and patterns, and uses a high-density foam to ensure your items stay cool.
The vast majority of customers are very pleased with this backpack cooler from Tourit. Many highlight its durability, sharing that it feels like a well-made and sturdy item. They share that the zippers also feel like they are a quality addition, and note that they open and close smoothly. Several also praise the backpack's insulating capabilities and say that foods stay cold for a long time in it. While most reviews are overall positive, a few customers do share that the backpack leaks from time to time after the ice has started to melt.
Purchase the Tourit 30-can cooler backpack on Amazon for $36.99
Columbia PFG thermal pack cooler
Columbia is a trusted brand when it comes to outdoor gear. This PFG thermal pack cooler is another customer favorite. It features ThermaCool insulation and a Therma-Flect radiant barrier. These two features work together to help ensure that the foods you pack remain cool and safe to eat for several hours. This backpack is also designed to prevent leaks, thanks to its special lining. The lining is also made with Microban to minimize odors. A few additional features of the backpack, which may make it the right fit for you, include breathable mesh panels on the back to keep you cool and comfortable when wearing it for extended periods of time, various exterior compartments to hold utensils, personal items, and more, and an easy-to-clean and gunk-resistant exterior.
If you ask customers what they think of this backpack, you're likely to hear a lot of positive feedback. Many appreciate how easy and comfortable it is to carry. They like that the backpack is made with a lightweight, yet durable, material and appreciate the padding on the straps and back. Others share that they are impressed with the insulation, and note that the backpack is able to retain ice for several hours — even on a hot day.
Purchase the Columbia PFG thermal pack cooler on Amazon for $69.99
Hydro Flask Carry Out soft cooler
You may be familiar with Hydro Flask's insulated water bottles and tumblers. The brand's Carry Out soft cooler offers the same level of cold retention as its other products. Its insulation allows it to keep foods cold for up to 24 hours. The backpack cooler has a 20-liter capacity, is constructed from durable and recycled polyester 600D fabric, and comes in a variety of different solid or patterned options. This model also offers flexible carrying options. It has padded straps that enable you to carry it on your back, or you can stow these away and carry the cooler by hand using the two top handle straps.
Customers are generally satisfied with their decision to purchase this cooler. Many highlight that it's able to keep foods and beverages cold all day. Most also find the material used to construct the backpack's shell to be very durable. However, a few note that the fabric (particularly the lighter colors) gets dirty easily and can be difficult to wipe clean.
Purchase the Hydro Flask Carry Out soft cooler at Amazon for $119.95
Everlasting Comfort insulated cooler backpack
From helping you bring everything you'll need for the perfect spring picnic spread to keeping drinks and snacks cool for your fall tailgates, this insulated cooler backpack from Everlasting Comfort has a lot to offer. Its 54-can capacity makes it one of the largest models on our list, allowing you to bring enough food and drinks to serve a crowd. To protect your items — and prevent leaks — this model also offers a hard liner and waterproof zippers. Some other noteworthy features include the thick foam insulation that can keep foods cold (or hot) for up to 24 hours, its overall durability with reinforced stitching, and the adjustable, padded straps to keep you more comfortable while carrying it.
Most reviewers gave this backpack cooler a four or five-star rating. Many are impressed with how much it can hold. They share that it can easily transport enough food to feed multiple individuals and keeps items cool all day. Unfortunately, some users were not as impressed with the bag's quality, particularly that of the straps. A few reviewers note the straps ripped off after a short period of time.
Purchase the Everlasting Comfort insulated cooler backpack on Amazon for $39.99
Sparter insulated backpack cooler
With both 35 and 45-can capacity models, this Sparter insulated backpack cooler may be a good fit for many. Both sizes feature an 8-millimeter layer of foam insulation and a silver PEVA seal, which allows them to keep drinks cool for up to 20 hours. This backpack also features a leak-proof liner, two insulated compartments to help you keep items organized, and three additional pockets or pouches to hold other necessities.
Thousands of customers who have reviewed this cooler backpack agree that it is a solid pick, with the majority giving it a four or five-star review. Many highlight the backpack as a great value for the money. They appreciate its reasonable price, combined with how well it works to keep their items cold. Others are fans of the overall design of the backpack, noting that it is easy to carry and still comfortable to wear, even when fully loaded.
Purchase the Sparter insulated 30-can backpack cooler on Amazon from $36.99
Tuguan insulated cooler backpack
If you don't need to carry a lot of temperature-sensitive foods and beverages, the Tuguan insulated cooler backpack might be the right fit for you. It offers two main compartments. The lower insulated compartment, which can hold up to 16 cans, can keep items cool for up to 18 hours. The upper compartment, with a capacity of up to 18 cans, does not have insulation, so it's better suited for holding plates, utensils, chips, pretzels, or other non-perishable items. In addition to these two main compartments, the bag also offers two side pockets, each of which can hold up to two cans.
By and large, customers are pleased with this backpack cooler. Several share that it feels like a well-made and durable bag. Many also note that the insulated compartment — along with some ice — does a good job of keeping their items cool. However, a few users also express dissatisfaction with the bag's zippers, noting that they are a bit stiff and difficult to use.
Purchase the Tuguan insulated cooler backpack on Amazon for $36.99
Maelstrom cooler backpack
Keep the Maelstrom cooler backpack handy for any time you need to ensure your food and beverages stay cool. You can use it to bring home restaurant leftovers to use for your soups, pack waters, snacks, and meals for your next hiking adventure, or use it to hold all the food for a surprise picnic in the park. Depending on your needs — and how large of a backpack you're comfortable carrying — the manufacturer offers this model in two sizes: 35-can and 50-can. Each size features a high-density insulation that can keep items either hot or cold for up to 16 hours. Some other features worth mentioning include the padded and breathable back, padded shoulder straps, integrated stainless steel bottle opener, and the various internal and external storage compartments and pouches.
Overall, customers have a positive opinion of this cooler backpack. Several highlight its overall quality, sharing that it feels sturdy and offers thick and effective insulation. Others mention that it is very easy to bring with them, whether hiking, riding their bike, or traveling in a car. Unfortunately, a few users expressed displeasure that their bag leaked after the ice it was holding melted.
Purchase the Maelstrom 35-can cooler backpack on Amazon from $39.99
Arctic Zone Titan Guide series cooler
Those looking for a cooler backpack that can hold ice and keep food cold for more than a day might want to consider the Arctic Zone Titan Guide series cooler. It can hold ice for up to three days, ensuring your foods stay cold and safe until you're ready to eat them. This backpack cooler is on the smaller side, with a capacity of up to 30 cans. It offers a variety of pockets for holding cold items and personal item, as well as breathable mesh panels along the back to help you stay cool and comfortable when wearing it. It's also treated with a Microban coating to keep it easy to clean and prevent odors from getting out of control.
Many reviewers think highly of this product. In fact, the vast majority of them have given it either a four or five-star rating. One feature that many praise in their write-ups in the cooler's ability to retain ice and keep their items safe and cold. Others highlight the overall functionality of the bag. They share that it is a good size for their needs, is rugged and great for outdoor events, and seems durable.
Purchase the Arctic Zone Titan Guide series cooler on Amazon for $79.99
Tourit insulated backpack cooler
One of the most important food safety rules for your summer picnic is to make sure perishable foods are not left out in the heat for too long. Well, when you bring your snacks, appetizers, main courses, and desserts in the Tourit insulated backpack cooler, you can rest easy knowing that they'll be kept at a safe temperature before you're ready to enjoy them and after you've packed any leftovers up to bring back home. This backpack cooler offers one main compartment, which can hold up to 28 cans. In addition to this main section, it also offers a front-zippered pocket with a mesh divider and two side mesh pockets. This bag is also water-repellant and padded, with adjustable straps for user comfort.
Based on the thousands of customer reviews and the high average star rating, this is one of the top-rated backpacks on the market. Generally, customers are impressed with its ability to keep things cold. Some have shared that the ice lasts for several hours, allowing them to go about their day without worrying about the perishable items in the backpack. Sadly, a few users reported issues with leaks, noting that water drips out of the bags after the ice inside has melted.
Purchase the Tourit insulated backpack cooler on Amazon for $35.99
Igloo backpack cooler
Igloo is yet another trusted cooler brand. The company offers this backpack cooler in two different sizes — 18-can and 30-can — to better meet the needs of its customers. Each option features Igloo's legacy insulation, which is designed with extra foam to help the cooler exceed performance expectations. The backpack is also designed with multiple pockets to help you pack everything you need. The exact layout and number of pockets varies based on the cooler size you select, but they all offer at least a front-zippered pocket and two mesh side slip pockets. There are different color options to choose from as well, depending on the cooler size you choose.
Most customers are impressed with this cooler backpack from Igloo and have given it a four or five-star rating. In their write-ups, several mention how well it keeps their food cold over the course of several hours. Several reviewers also share that the backpack is comfortable to carry.
Purchase the Igloo 18-can backpack cooler on Amazon for $45.79
Matein cooler backpack
With two size options — a 26-can capacity and a 40-can capacity — the Matein cooler backpack can meet the needs of a wide range of customers. Both sizes feature a dual-compartment design, with a lower insulated section and an upper non-insulated section for non-perishables or personal items. The smaller 26-can backpack's insulated compartment will hold up to 16 cans, while the insulated compartment of the larger model can accommodate up to 28 cans. A few other noteworthy features of this cooler backpack include the front zippered pockets to hold additional personal accessories, utensils, or plates, the mesh pads on the back for comfort and breathability, and the durable waterproof fabric construction.
Overall, individuals who have tried this backpack cooler are satisfied with its performance. The majority of reviewers have deemed it worthy of a four or five-star rating. In their reviews, several highlight the backpack's durability. They share that it feels like a quality product and are impressed with how well it has held up to regular use. Several also note that it's quite comfortable to carry. They appreciate the design and fit of the padded straps.
Purchase the Matein cooler backpack on Amazon for $31.99
Forich backpack cooler
As you're gearing up to head out to nature and packing food for your next camping trip, consider using the Forich backpack cooler to keep it cool and ready to eat. Its insulated design can keep perishables safe and drinks cold for several hours. The backpack's waterproof fabric also makes it a top choice for outdoor activities, like hiking or camping. It has a 30-can capacity and features one large main insulated pocket, two front zipper pockets, a zippered pocket on the lid, and two side mesh pockets.
Most reviewers gave this backpack a four or five-star rating, which suggests their overall satisfaction with it. It also has several thousand reviews, providing more confidence that the high average star rating is an accurate reflection of its quality and performance. The overall value for the money is one feature that many reviewers highlight in their write-ups. Considering its relatively low price, it does a good job keeping food and drinks cool. While some reviewers praise this as a top-quality option, others are not as sold. Several noted issues with the zippers breaking or not functioning as expected.
Purchase the Forich backpack cooler on Amazon for $39.99
Coleman Chiller backpack cooler
The Coleman Chiller backpack cooler offers a 28-can capacity, making it a more compact option than some of the other products on our list. It features Coleman's TempLock Insulation, which allows it to keep beverages cold for 12 hours. The backpack — which is available in blue, black, or khaki — offers padded shoulder and waist straps to make it easier and more comfortable to carry during hikes or around various other locations. Each seam on the bag is welded to prevent leaks. This bag also offers two zippered compartments — one larger one and one smaller one — along with two side mesh pockets where you can keep water bottles easily accessible.
Thousands of customers who have given this cooler a four or five-star rating speak to its overall quality and cooling capabilities. Many share that it does a great job of keeping food and water cold when they're out and about for several hours. Others share that it is easy to carry, thanks to its relatively lightweight design and padded straps.
Purchase the Coleman chiller backpack cooler on Amazon for $39.99
Methodology
We know that there are a lot of things you should know before buying a cooler. So, we researched some of the top backpack coolers on the market and curated a list of which ones were worth buying. For one, we considered customer reviews; each recommendation has earned at least a four-star rating and was reviewed by hundreds — if not thousands — of customers.
In addition to customer reviews, we also looked at other features that could impact how useful each cooler bag would be. For example, we considered the capacity, number and size of the compartments, and the available styles and colors.