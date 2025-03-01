11 Best Wheeled Coolers, According To Online Reviews
A wheeled cooler can come in very handy for a range of situations. Not only can they keep food and beverages cool for several hours, but because of their wheeled design, they're easier to bring down to the beach, on a camping trip, or other outdoor excursions. There's quite a bit to consider before purchasing a new cooler. Wheeled coolers are available in a wide range of sizes to accommodate different storage and cooling needs. You'll also find that models differ in their design, including hard and soft-body options, various handle lengths and configurations, integrated trays for holding beverages, and more.
With so many different brands and product styles on the market, it can be challenging to decide which wheeled cooler offers the best design and fit for your specific needs. To help you simplify this decision, we've rounded up a list of some of the best options on the market. We looked closely at customer reviews to help us curate this list of recommendations. We also aimed to include models with a range of capacities, styles, and features to help each reader choose the best cooler for their situation. A more detailed explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this piece. Continue reading to explore some of the best wheeled coolers on the market so that you can find the one you want to add to your shopping cart.
11. Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler
When you're thinking about keeping food cold — or hot — Yeti is likely one of the first brands that comes to mind. Indeed, Yeti offers several different types of coolers, including the popular Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler. It can hold up to 82 cans of soda or beer (without any ice). This makes it a spacious option for those who need to keep food or beverages cold for several people. The cooler features NeverFlat wheels, protecting them from damage caused by stray nails or any other sharp objects in your path. It also offers a welded aluminum handle designed with comfortable grips at each end to keep your hands and wrists from getting fatigued as you pull it behind you. As mentioned earlier, Yeti is known for its ability to maintain the desired temperature, and the pressure-injected polyurethane foam in this cooler helps the brand continue to live up to its reputation. You may even be able to keep the ice from melting for even longer by lining the inside of the cooler with aluminum foil. This cooler is one of the most expensive options on our list, though, so you'll have to pay a premium to match its premium features.
An overwhelming majority of reviewers awarded this cooler with a high 5-star rating. Its ice retention especially was one feature that several highlighted in their reviews. Many shared that it was able to keep foods and beverages cold for several days. Other reviewers praise the quality and durability of this cooler. They are impressed with the hard wheels and appreciate the comfortable handle. Still, other customers shared that they appreciate the wide range of color options that are available (Yeti offers this model in 18 different colors).
Purchase the Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler on Amazon for $425 (on sale from $340).
10. Coleman Ice Chest Wheeled Cooler
The Coleman Ice Chest Cooler is a more affordable option you might want to look at. Its insulated body and lid are designed using Coleman's TempLock FX technology, which allows this model to keep your items cold for up to a few days. This hard-bodied cooler features a leak-proof design. The drain plug is tethered to the unit, preventing it from getting lost while still making it easy to drain melted ice when you return from your excursion. The hard-bodied design also allows Coleman to integrate four cup holders into the top of the lid, increasing functionality. Other features include its stain-resistant liner, heavy-duty wheels, and folding handle.
Most customers who have tried this cooler have a lot of positive things to say about it. Many share that the design of the wheels and handles makes it easy to pull the cooler, even when full, behind them. Several also note that it is a great value for the money, given its reasonable price and overall solid performance. However, a few customers were not as impressed with its ability to retain ice. Some share that it wasn't able to keep their foods cold for more than a day or two.
Purchase the Coleman Ice Chest 62-Quart Wheeled Cooler on Amazon from $74.99.
9. Pelican Elite Cooler with Wheels
If you're looking for a rugged cooler for your next hiking trip or other outdoor adventures, then you should take a look at the Pelican Elite Cooler with Wheels. It comes in three size options: 45 quarts, 65 quarts, and 80 quarts to match the varying needs of each user. The cooler can keep ice from melting for up to 10 days thanks to its polyurethane insulation and freezer-grade gasket. The cooler's three locking latches help prevent it from getting accidentally bumped open. If desired, you can even add a lock to this model if you want to make sure that others don't get into your food. Some other notable features include the leak-proof drain plug, the stainless-steel bottle opener, the tie-down slots, and the all-terrain wheels.
With hundreds of customer reviews and a high rating, this is another top-performing pick. Several reviewers praise its ice retention capabilities, noting that it can hold ice for several days even when the outdoor temperature is high. Other customers noted how pleased they were with the cooler's overall design and construction. They like that the latches are secure yet still easy to open and appreciate that the handle and all-terrain wheels make it easy to pull over a variety of terrain types.
Purchase the Pelican Elite Cooler with Wheels on Amazon from $449.95.
8. Igloo Trailmate Journey 70-Quart Cooler
When you're thinking about what to pack for a camping trip, don't forget to bring this Igloo Trailmate Journey Cooler along to keep perishable foods safe and drinks cool. Its 70-quart capacity offers plenty of space to hold several cans and bottles, as well as a variety of food items. The cooler is designed with oversized, 10-inch, never-flat wheels to help you navigate over most terrain. It also includes a telescoping handle to keep your hands, wrists, and shoulders comfortable as you pull it. A unique feature of this model is the lockable box that stows in the interior of the cooler. It offers a secure place for you to stash your keys, phone, money, or other belongings when you're out on an adventure.
Customers have an overall positive opinion of this wheeled cooler. Many compliment its design with various compartments and cup holders to keep everything organized and easily accessible. Reviewers also find this to be a durable and well-built model. They share that it performs well, even when being pulled over uneven ground. They are generally pleased with how long it keeps ice from melting, with some sharing that it can last for a few days.
Purchase the Igloo Trailmate Journey 70-Quart Cooler on Amazon from $249.99.
7. Tourit Collapsible 48-Can Insulated Rolling Cooler
If you're looking for something that allows for more compact storage, you might want to consider the Tourit Collapsible 48-Can Insulated Rolling Cooler. This soft-bodied cooler is collapsible, minimizing the amount of space it will take up when it's not in use. If desired, you can remove the cooler bag from the all-terrain cart and carry it over your shoulder using the integrated handle. The cooler has a 48-can capacity and can keep ice frozen for up to three days. It offers one main compartment along with two smaller front pockets to hold personal belongings and other small items. Fill it with a mix of drinks and food, or pack two coolers to enjoy even cooler snacks and beverages on the beach or your next trip.
With hundreds of reviews and a high-star rating, most customers seem happy with their decision to purchase this rolling cooler. In their write-ups, many share that they are pleased with how well it works. They find that it keeps food and drinks cold for long periods of time and appreciate the wheels, even on uneven surfaces like sand. However, a few have shared that the handle is a bit too short to allow them to comfortably roll the cooler.
Purchase the Tourit Collapsible 48-Can Insulated Rolling Cooler on Amazon for $54.99.
6. Titan Deep Freeze 60-Can Wheeled Cooler
The Titan Deep Freeze wheeled cooler is another soft-bodied option to consider. It can hold ice for as many as three days and offers a 60-can capacity. The cooler features Deep Freeze Performance Insulation, a triple-layer ColdBlock base, and a radiant heat barrier that all work together to keep ice solid for longer, ensuring that your food and drinks are safe and refreshing. You can pull this model using the telescoping handle and oversized all-terrain wheels. Or, if preferred, you can remove the bag from the rolling cart and carry it over your shoulder with the integrated shoulder strap. When you're not using the cooler, it collapses, allowing for more compact storage than is possible with any of the hard-bodied models.
Thousands of customers have taken the time to review this model, and the majority of them decided that it was worthy of 4 or 5 stars. One feature that several point to in their reviews is the overall size and capacity of the cooler. Users find that it holds a lot while still being easy to maneuver or carry. Many others are impressed with the overall design of the cooler, highlighting the added functionality that the extra storage compartments offer. They also find that the cooler retains ice well for a day but don't expect to last much longer than that.
Purchase the Titan Deep Freeze 60-Can Wheeled Cooler on Amazon for $79.99 (on sale from $57.57).
5. Igloo 110-Quart Glide Cooler
Those looking for a large-capacity rolling cooler might find that the Igloo Glide is a good match for their needs. It offers a 110-quart capacity to hold essentials for long camping trips, tailgate parties, road trips, days at the beach, and more. And, with the Ultratherm thick foam insulation, it can even keep foods and beverages cold for up to five days. A few other features of this cooler include its telescoping handle, which is designed to minimize the amount of effort you'll need to pull the cooler, the cushioned handle, and the durable stainless-steel hinges.
The vast majority of reviewers awarded this cooler 4- and 5-star ratings. Many share that they were impressed with its ability to retain ice and keep their drinks and food items cold for several days. Others have shared that they find the cooler easy to maneuver and that they appreciate how the longer handle simplifies the task of pulling it.
Purchase the Igloo 110-Quart Glide Cooler on Amazon from $159.99 (on sale from $119.99).
4. Yeti Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler
The Yeti Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler blends durability with a sleek design. It is available in seven color options. Choose from either vibrant and neutral color options, such as cosmic lilac, big wave blue, rescue red, charcoal, or white. The cooler is designed to be easy to pull behind you with its retractable periscope handle and never-flat single-piece wheels. In addition to the telescoping handle, the cooler also features two lip grip handles on either side to make it easy to shift it to a new location. It offers a generous 48-can capacity. Overpack the cooler with extra ice when you bring it to the beach to keep foods and drinks colder for even longer.
Customers are overwhelmingly satisfied with this cooler. In their positive reviews, many praise its rolling performance, noting that the handle and wheels work together to make it a cinch to move behind them. The cooler's ability to retain ice is another feature that many customers highlight. They have found that it does a better job than other models they've tried, keeping ice cold for days.
Purchase the Yeti Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler on Amazon for $400 (on sale from $320).
3. Coleman 50-Quart Insulated Can Cooler
When you're looking to throw a tailgate that's better than the game, you can't even think about serving warm beverages. This insulated cooler from Coleman offers a 50-quart capacity to help you keep all of those bottles and cans of beer, soda, water, and other beverages cool and ready to enjoy. Coleman's Xtreme technology helps retain ice for up to five days, even when outdoor temperatures are warm. The cooler features a telescoping handle and heavy-duty wheels. Beyond serving to close the cooler, the lid also doubles as a seating area, supporting up to 250 pounds. It also features four integrated cup holders, allowing it to work as a tabletop as well.
This cooler comes highly recommended by the majority of customers who have given it a try. Many highlight its value in their reviews. They note that it is much more economically priced than coolers from some other brands, but that it still does an excellent job keeping ice, food, and beverages cold. Other happy reviewers praise the size and capacity of the cooler. They appreciate how much it is able to hold, but also like that it is still a manageable size to transport in their car or to pull behind them.
Purchase the Coleman 50-Quart Insulated Can Cooler on Amazon for $64.99 (on sale from $54.46)
2. RTIC 52-Quart Wheeled Hard Cooler
RTIC is another trusted brand when it comes to coolers. This 52-quart model demonstrates why so many people believe in the brand. It features 2.5 inches of closed-cell insulation around the ice chest to ensure that the foods and drinks you store in it remain cold for several days. The cooler is designed to be used for a range of outdoor activities across different types of terrains. It has puncture-resistant, all-terrain tires that will help it navigate these different scenarios with ease. A few additional features worth noting include the silicone-gripped ergonomic handle, the integrated silicone cargo net on the underside of the lid, and the built-in bottle opener on one of the cooler's corners.
If you ask most customers who have tried this model if they like it, you'll likely hear a resounding "yes." An overwhelming majority of reviewers have given it a 4- or 5-star rating. Many of these reviewers praise its overall functionality. They note that it does an excellent job keeping ice cold for several days. Others highlight the durable construction and rolling capabilities, thanks to the all-terrain wheels. While a few customers are not sold on its mid-range price tag, others are impressed with how its performance stacks up against models that are significantly more expensive.
Purchase the RTIC 52-Quart Wheeled Hard Cooler on Amazon for $249.99.
1. Coleman Chiller Insulated Soft Cooler
The Coleman Chiller insulated cooler is another top option to consider. It is a soft-bodied option that features a large main compartment along with several smaller storage sections. There is a zippered front pouch along with internal and side mesh pockets to help you store personal supplies and more. The cooler's TempLock insulation also keeps drinks cold for 12 or more hours. So, while it may not be ideal for multi-day trips, it could be a good fit for those who want to spend a day at the beach or are planning a long drive. This model has also been carefully designed and engineered with welded seams to prevent any melted ice or other liquids from leaking out.
Most customers are glad they decided to give this soft cooler a try. The majority have given it 4 and 5 stars, with several praising its performance. Users note that it does a good job of keeping their items cold. Many also share that they are impressed by the quality of construction and materials and that everything works well together to keep the cooler simple to roll behind them. The size is another feature that many are pleased with. The cooler holds a good amount but is still easy to transport in a car.
Purchase the Coleman Chiller Insulated Soft Cooler on Amazon for $64.99
Methodology
We considered several factors when compiling this list of the best wheeled coolers. Customer reviews were one of the first data points we looked at. We only selected coolers that had a high average star rating based on several hundred — if not several thousand — reviews. We then narrowed the options down by evaluating the features of each model. In addition to looking at the ice retention capabilities of each model, we also aimed to include an assortment of sizes and styles (hard- vs. soft-bodies). Finally, we also tried to account for the varying budgets of our readers, including a mix of premium models and some more budget-friendly options.