11 Best Wheeled Coolers, According To Online Reviews

When you're thinking about keeping food cold — or hot — Yeti is likely one of the first brands that comes to mind. Indeed, Yeti offers several different types of coolers, including the popular Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler. It can hold up to 82 cans of soda or beer (without any ice). This makes it a spacious option for those who need to keep food or beverages cold for several people. The cooler features NeverFlat wheels, protecting them from damage caused by stray nails or any other sharp objects in your path. It also offers a welded aluminum handle designed with comfortable grips at each end to keep your hands and wrists from getting fatigued as you pull it behind you. As mentioned earlier, Yeti is known for its ability to maintain the desired temperature, and the pressure-injected polyurethane foam in this cooler helps the brand continue to live up to its reputation. You may even be able to keep the ice from melting for even longer by lining the inside of the cooler with aluminum foil. This cooler is one of the most expensive options on our list, though, so you'll have to pay a premium to match its premium features.

An overwhelming majority of reviewers awarded this cooler with a high 5-star rating. Its ice retention especially was one feature that several highlighted in their reviews. Many shared that it was able to keep foods and beverages cold for several days. Other reviewers praise the quality and durability of this cooler. They are impressed with the hard wheels and appreciate the comfortable handle. Still, other customers shared that they appreciate the wide range of color options that are available (Yeti offers this model in 18 different colors).

Purchase the Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler on Amazon for $425 (on sale from $340).