12 Leftovers You Should Be Using In Your Soups

When a substantial meal yields abundant leftovers, you probably reheat them later and call it a day. But if you feel like getting a little more creative with your doggy-bagged dinner, transforming those meal remnants into a soup gives you a brand-new dish with all the flavors of your meal, so you can continue to savor it again and again. Whether it's casseroles, curries, pasta, or poultry, virtually any leftover meal can be transformed into a tasty soup, capturing the essence of the original dish with a delightful liquid twist. Crafting some of the most delicious homemade soups is as simple as combining leftovers with broth. However, certain varieties may need a few extra touches to elevate them to a level that will get the whole family aboard the dinnertime soup train.

The next time you whip up one of your favorite meals, prepare a big-batch version of the recipe with the intention of creating a soup from whatever remains. If you intend to store your leftovers for an extended period, transforming them into a soup enhances their freezer-friendliness so you can enjoy the dish months down the line. So, to spark creativity while saving yourself some future effort, we've curated a list of meals where the leftovers shine when combined with rich broth, succulent veggies, and a passion for the most versatile dish imaginable.