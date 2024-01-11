Bring An Insulated Cooler Bag With You When Buying Bagged Salad

With fresh greens already pre-washed and pre-mixed, a bagged salad makes getting our required intake of veg that much easier and more convenient. But they're delicate and quick to warm outside of the produce section, particularly if your grocery run includes a few other stops.

To maximize a bagged salad's freshness and nutritional benefits, it's worth stashing them in an insulated cooler bag while you do your shopping and they're in transit to your crisper drawer. While it might seem like a hassle (sometimes it's all we can do not to forget our reusable bags), keeping such tender produce cool and crisp is an extra measure that could save them from the trash bin.

Your greens are only crisp because they arrived at the store at a very controlled temperature. When they're allowed to sweat inside the bag, it creates moisture, which leads to wilting and eventually rotting. Protecting them from the temperature changes inside the store or your vehicle will help avoid spoilage and minimize your food waste. And while a cooler bag will keep them at temperature for a time, layering your container with a few ice packs will keep them as cool as they ought to be.