9 Popular Hard Candies, Ranked Worst To Best
Hard candies are among the most nostalgic, old-fashioned types of candies to enjoy. One of the reasons that they have remained popular over time is because hard candies are individually wrapped — making it easy to throw a few into a bag or hand them off to a friend. Almost everyone has memories of a grandparent or older relative who kept hard candies in their car console or buried deep in their purse. With such a wide variety of hard candy flavors on the market, it's quite difficult to know which ones are truly the best.
I decided to taste-test nine different hard candy brands, pitting them against each other to find the ultimate best. Since each brand that I tasted offered something completely different flavor-wise, I focused on the overall eating experience of each candy — things like the shape, texture, flavor, aftertaste, and overall satisfaction. The best candies in this lineup had an enjoyable flavor from beginning to end, a satisfying texture, and lured me into eating another and another, one right after the next.
9. Warheads
If you love sour candy, like me, Warheads seem like they'd be an easy favorite. In the first few seconds of popping one into your mouth, they definitely deliver on their promise. The initial hit of sourness is incredibly intense, enough to make your eyes squint and your face scrunch up. That dramatic reaction is part of the fun, especially if you're challenging someone to see who can handle the sourness the best.
Unfortunately, once that excitement fades, so does much of what makes the candy interesting. It felt like the flavor became much sweeter and more generic within about 15 seconds, once the sour coating dissolved. Instead of maintaining the tart punch I actually enjoyed, it settled into a sugary hard candy without much personality. I found myself wishing the sourness stuck around longer because that's really the reason to buy Warheads in the first place.
Even though the Warheads are ranked last, I wouldn't say that they're a bad candy. It simply didn't stay true to what makes it unique amongst other hard candies. I was left disappointed that the experience peaked almost immediately. If the sour coating lasted throughout the candy instead of disappearing so quickly, these could have climbed several spots in the ranking. They're fun for a few seconds, but ultimately the least satisfying candy in the lineup.
8. Arcor Strawberry Bon Bons
Just in the look itself, Arcor Strawberry Bon Bons have a nostalgic charm that immediately stands out. Wrapped in their iconic strawberry-patterned wrappers, they're the kind of candy that often seems to appear in a grandmother's candy dish. Thankfully, they taste just as enjoyable as they look.
The strawberry flavor was sweet without coming off as artificial, which surprised me. There was also a subtle creaminess that made each piece taste a little richer than your average fruit candy. I also liked the overall size of the candy. It was large enough to slowly enjoy without feeling overwhelmed, making it easy to savor the flavor as it dissolved. If you decide to bite into the candy, you're met with a fun surprise that changes the entire experience. Instead of being just another hard candy, there was a chewy filling that adds a bit more sophistication to the overall texture.
The only reason these landed toward the bottom of my ranking is that the flavor isn't quite as memorable as some of the higher-ranked candies. They're tasty and definitely worth trying, but they don't leave me craving another piece the way some of the stronger flavors do. I was totally satisfied with just one piece, and then I was ready to move on to another flavor.
7. Life Savers
Life Savers have been a classic for generations. Between their colorful assortment of fruity flavors and their instantly recognizable ring shape, they're one of the most fun-looking hard candies on the market. During this taste test, I noticed that the signature hole in the middle isn't just for looks — it actually makes eating them more fun. I found myself poking my tongue through the center, which allowed more flavor to feel amplified on my taste buds. It's a small detail, but it somehow made the candy feel more interactive than a simple round piece.
Flavor-wise, Life Savers are bright, fruity, and satisfying. Each flavor offers something different, so there's usually at least one favorite in every bag depending on personal flavor preferences. One thing I especially liked about them is the slight tartness that lingered after the sweetness faded. I'm not necessarily a big fruit-flavored candy fan, but that aspect of the candy was definitely pleasant.
They were also surprisingly easy to chew once they softened, which added another layer of enjoyment to the experience. While I liked Life Savers quite a bit, they didn't stand out as a favorite amongst the other brands in this taste test. They're always a solid choice, but several others on this list delivered flavors I preferred more.
6. Perle di Sole Lemon Hard Candies
Perle di Sole Lemon Hard Candies are a refreshing change from many overly sweet hard candies. As I popped the first one into my mouth, I expected to be hit with a wave of lemon. Instead, they take a slower, more balanced approach. The first thing you notice is the sugary sweetness. Gradually, the lemon flavor and citrus pizazz begin to develop, becoming more noticeable as the candy dissolves. I actually appreciated this slow build because it felt more natural than if it were just an overwhelming citrus blast. If you're looking for a candy that's refreshing without making you pucker, these strike a nice balance.
I also loved the large circular shape. It felt satisfying to hold in my mouth and made the candy last a long time. If you bite into the candy, you're rewarded with a much stronger burst of lemon hidden inside. That little surprise added a nice contrast to the otherwise mellow flavor.
I initially expected these to be much more intensely lemony, so they caught me off guard. While I would have welcomed a slightly bolder citrus flavor throughout, I still found them incredibly pleasant. They're smooth in texture, refreshing, and never overpowering, making them an easy candy to enjoy any time of day. They may not be the most exciting option on this list, but they're certainly unique.
5. Jolly Ranchers
Jolly Ranchers come in various flavors, and in my experience, they never disappoint. Whether you prefer blue raspberry, watermelon, cherry, or green apple, there's at least one variety that feels like it was made just for you. Personally, I'm always reaching for the blue raspberry first.
These candies are incredibly flavorful and seem to last forever. Unlike softer hard candies that disappear quickly, Jolly Ranchers slowly dissolve in your mouth, giving you plenty of time to savor every second. I wouldn't recommend chewing them, since they're famously sticky, but that's part of what makes them last so long. One thing that really stood out to me when comparing these to other hard candy brands is how much they make your mouth water. The bold fruit flavors remain intense throughout the candy rather than fading away quickly, making each piece feel equally satisfying from start to finish.
The versatility of the assorted flavors also works in this brand's favor. Since everyone has different favorites, a single bag can appeal to a wide range of people. While they aren't quite creamy or comforting like some of my top picks, they absolutely deliver on tart, fruity flavor. If you're craving something bold, sweet, and long-lasting, Jolly Ranchers remain one of the most dependable options in the candy aisle.
4. Werther's Original Classic
Werther's Original Classic candies have earned their reputation as one of the most iconic hard candies ever made. Even before you taste one, there's a sense of nostalgia that comes with unwrapping the familiar golden candy. For me, the texture immediately set it apart. Somehow, despite being a hard candy, it felt incredibly soft and velvety in my mouth. The smooth caramel flavor coated my tongue in a way that felt rich without becoming overwhelming. They're definitely sweet, but not overwhelmingly so, making it easy to enjoy more than one in a row.
As the candy slowly dissolves, the caramel remains creamy from beginning to end. If you choose to bite into it, the candy develops an almost toffee-like texture that's equally satisfying. That combination of smoothness and chewiness gives Werther's a unique appeal compared to fruit-flavored hard candies.
What impressed me most is how balanced the flavor is. Some caramel candies become heavy after a while, but Werther's stayed light enough that it never felt excessive. It's simple, comforting, and incredibly well made. Although a few other candies edged it out thanks to more distinctive flavors, Werther's is a timeless classic that's nearly impossible to dislike.
3. Creme Savers Chocolate & Caramel Hard Candy
Creme Savers Chocolate & Caramel candies take many of the qualities that make Werther's so enjoyable, but with an even richer twist. Instead of focusing entirely on caramel, these candies let chocolate take center stage while the caramel works quietly in the background. From the very first taste, the chocolate flavor felt smooth, creamy, and surprisingly indulgent for a hard candy. The caramel didn't compete with it, but instead it complemented the chocolate with a buttery sweetness.
Like Werther's, these candies felt wonderfully smooth against my tongue. They had that same comforting texture, but the chocolate gives them a little extra personality. It almost felt like having a chocolate dessert in hard candy form. I found myself reaching for these more often than Werther's because the chocolate kept things interesting without sacrificing the creamy quality that makes caramel candies so satisfying. They're unique, comforting, and incredible from beginning to end.
2. Coffee Delights
Coffee Delights surprised me in the best possible way. They're similar to caramel candies, like Werther's and Creme Savers, in terms of their creamy sweetness. The coffee flavor, however, elevates them into something much more exciting. With my first taste, I felt like I was sipping a creamy, well-made latte. The coffee flavor was rich and realistic without becoming bitter, while the sweetness kept everything smooth and balanced.
Texture-wise, they didn't feel as soft on the tongue as Werther's did, but they still melted smoothly. The flavor also remained consistent throughout, making every second enjoyable instead of fading into plain sweetness. As someone who likes coffee, especially lattes, the Coffee Delights quickly became one of my favorites. They satisfy both a sweet craving and that comforting roasted coffee flavor that's hard to find in candy. They're unique enough to stand apart from traditional fruit and caramel options while still appealing to anyone who enjoys creamy flavors. I found myself wanting to keep the entire bag of these candies all for myself.
1. Dad's Root Beer Barrels
Dad's Root Beer Barrels easily earned the top spot in my ranking because no other candy offered such a distinctive, satisfying flavor. From the moment I popped one into my mouth, it tasted just like sipping an old-fashioned root beer. I could get a clear sense of vanilla, spice, and sweetness, which felt incredibly nostalgic. As a fan of the flavor of root beer soda itself, I thought that this candy was an incredibly accurate representation of it.
I loved how the flavor was incredibly bold, and what really impressed me was how long it lingered. Even after the candy was gone, the delicious root beer aftertaste stuck around, making me want to unwrap another piece almost immediately. What ultimately pushed these to the top was their uniqueness. Fruit flavors and caramel candies are everywhere, but a candy that captures the taste of root beer this well felt special. I honestly could eat these forever, and that's the highest compliment I can give any candy. If I'm choosing just one hard candy to keep stocked at home, Dad's Root Beer Barrels would be my pick every single time.
Methodology
When taste-testing hard candies, I had to focus on a few key things to make the rankings clear. It can be a bit difficult since the flavors are so vast, but ultimately, I was able to clearly rank these. Tasting the candies back-to-back, I considered the overall eating experience, including taste, texture, uniqueness, and how satisfying each candy was from beginning to end. A major indicator was whether or not I was left wanting another piece.
Some candies earned extra points for having a surprising center or long-lasting flavor, while others lost points if the taste faded too quickly or became one-dimensional. Ultimately, my favorites were the candies I wanted to keep stocked in my pantry, and the ones that fell later on the list were more of a "one-and-done" type.