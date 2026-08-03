9 Popular Hard Candies, Ranked Worst To Best

If you love sour candy, like me, Warheads seem like they'd be an easy favorite. In the first few seconds of popping one into your mouth, they definitely deliver on their promise. The initial hit of sourness is incredibly intense, enough to make your eyes squint and your face scrunch up. That dramatic reaction is part of the fun, especially if you're challenging someone to see who can handle the sourness the best.

Unfortunately, once that excitement fades, so does much of what makes the candy interesting. It felt like the flavor became much sweeter and more generic within about 15 seconds, once the sour coating dissolved. Instead of maintaining the tart punch I actually enjoyed, it settled into a sugary hard candy without much personality. I found myself wishing the sourness stuck around longer because that's really the reason to buy Warheads in the first place.

Even though the Warheads are ranked last, I wouldn't say that they're a bad candy. It simply didn't stay true to what makes it unique amongst other hard candies. I was left disappointed that the experience peaked almost immediately. If the sour coating lasted throughout the candy instead of disappearing so quickly, these could have climbed several spots in the ranking. They're fun for a few seconds, but ultimately the least satisfying candy in the lineup.