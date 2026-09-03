The Best Canned Cocktails For People Who Hate Sweet Drinks
Of course, nothing that comes in a can truly beats an actual drink made by a good bartender. But there are times when canned cocktails are just more convenient. For instance, when you don't want to buy all the expensive ingredients for just one drink, or for those times when you want a portable drink you can take with you anywhere. Just because you're opting for a canned cocktail, though, doesn't mean that you necessarily want to drink something super sweet. There are a ton of sweet canned cocktails on the market, but there are also plenty that lean heavily toward the bitter or savory end of the spectrum offering a more refreshing and often more complex, sip.
Whether you're the kind of person who likes a brooding, intense drink like a negroni or you'd rather opt for something light and fresh, like an easygoing seltzer or sparkling lemonade, this list has you covered. I'm personally not a fan of super-sweet cocktails; therefore, I've tried a wide variety of different canned options to find those that aren't cloyingly sweet. I've selected some of the best, not-too-sweet canned cocktails I've tried, opting for several different types of drinks in the process. Try a few different options in this lineup, or pick one that sounds particularly refreshing and stick to it for your canned cocktail needs. And no, you never have to try to choke down a too-sweet cocktail ever again.
The Finnish Long Drink Traditional Citrus
I once tasted a lineup of different canned cocktails available at Trader Joe's. Out of 15 different cocktails, the Finnish Long Drink Traditional Citrus was my favorite. It's certainly not an option you'd want to choose if you prefer a sweet drink, though, since this canned beverage really leans into bitter territory. The icy grapefruit flavor plays up that bitter edge, creating a cocktail that's deeply refreshing but still packed with fruity flavor, without a lot of sweetness to compete with that complexity. You can taste a touch of gin-like character thanks to the pronounced juniper notes, but I really think that this cocktail leans more into the citrus than the liquor itself. It's like a grown-up version of a grapefruit soda, with a spritzy edge that I think makes this an especially nice drink to enjoy in the hotter months of the year.
If this beverage sounds appealing to you, you might want to try out some of the other Finnish Long Drink flavors. Many tend toward the drier, more bitter edge of the flavor spectrum, including some zero-sugar versions that are perfect for those specifically trying to watch their sugar intake while still enjoying a tasty canned cocktail.
Tip Top Proper Cocktails Negroni
Admittedly, a negroni — even a canned one — isn't for every kind of drinker. But if you already prefer a cocktail that's not too sweet and you don't mind a beverage with a bitter edge, the Tip Top Proper Cocktails' Negroni is probably right up your alley. This is a cocktail that has a lot of weight and complexity, which is ideal when you're looking for something more interesting than a simple sip. You'll notice those bright citrus flavors, like grapefruit and orange, playing with the herbal notes of juniper. Yes, you technically get a bit of sugar from the addition of sweet vermouth, but it's almost completely tempered by all of the other bitter flavors in the mix.
Before I tried this canned cocktail, I assumed that a canned negroni would undoubtedly disappoint. I was pleasantly surprised with Tip Top Cocktails' take on the drink. I think this is overall one of the best canned cocktail brands, and this cocktail is a great example of just how solid the brand is. While it doesn't taste quite as fresh as a negroni made at your favorite bar, negroni lovers everywhere should be able to get down with the convenience of this canned option.
Cutwater Spicy Bloody Mary
I've honestly found most of Cutwater's canned cocktails to be exceptionally sweet, so it's not really my favorite brand when I'm looking for a good canned beverage. However, the brand's Spicy Bloody Mary is a notable exception. First of all, you can expect basically any bloody mary to capitalize on savory flavors. Sure, you might get a bit of sweetness from the tomato juice, but beyond that, this is a savory beverage through and through with very limited sweetness. But this particular canned cocktail leans even further away from those sweet notes by embracing some actual spice in every sip. Many canned bloody marys out there just harness those tomato-forward flavors, but this one actually packs a decent amount of heat.
I can also appreciate that this is a relatively thick bloody mary. I assumed that I'd be getting a thinner-than-average version considering it comes in a can, but it's actually quite thick, with a pleasantly substantial consistency that almost makes this beverage snack-adjacent. You're looking at two shots in a single can, which makes it an appealing option when you want a stronger beverage. Don't forget to add some bloody mary garnishes to really take your drink to the next level.
White Box Tiny Tee's Dirty Martini
For the past several years, dirty martinis have been having a moment. It's the kind of cocktail that feels elevated and sophisticated, and the decidedly unsweet flavor profile makes it a perfect option for those drinkers who are looking for something closer to the savory end of the spectrum. But you don't have to head to a bar to get your dirty martini fix — instead, try White Box Tiny Tee's Dirty Martini. This canned beverage starts with vodka, which does its lifting as the boozy base of the drink. Then comes the dry vermouth, followed by a generous amount of olive brine. To lean into that salinity even more, bring a jar of olives so you can recreate that classic bar-style dirty martini.
This is the kind of cocktail you'll want to choose if you find yourself really opposed to the sweetness of any kind. It's a canned option that tastes clean, dry, and savory. Just like any dirty martini, some drinkers might find this specific canned version of the drink pretty bitter. However, that's just part of the appeal of what this style has to offer. And for a martini that's not made fresh, I think that this option tastes great.
Two Chicks Sparkling Keylime Lemonade
There may be times when you're looking for a canned cocktail to replace your favorite bold drink you tend to order at the bar. But other times, you might just be on the hunt for something light, refreshing, and easy to drink. When that's more of your speed, then you might want to check out Two Chicks Sparkling Keylime Lemonade. Is it the most groundbreaking beverage I've ever tried? No ... but that's not the point. Instead, it seems intended to offer a pleasant, easy-drinking carbonated cocktail that feels a bit more elevated than a classic seltzer (although it definitely has a seltzer-like appeal to it).
It's made with vodka to create a relatively neutral base that is then enhanced by a subtle, citrusy tartness. This citrus profile isn't over the top, you just get a light hint of citrusy flavor on the palate. Because there aren't any ultra-sour elements in this drink, the brand doesn't feel the need to add a ton of extra sweetness to the mix either. This is a solid option to check out if you're looking for a summery seltzer that really takes things to the next level.
High Noon Grapefruit Tequila Seltzer
High Noon is one of the biggest names in the alcoholic seltzer game, and I honestly find that most of the flavors aren't particularly sweet. Some of them have a more pronounced fruitiness, but I think part of the reason High Noon has the appeal it does is because it keeps the flavors really understated and in check. But if you're specifically trying to avoid any sweetness in your canned cocktail, I think High Noon's Grapefruit Tequila Seltzer is an especially solid choice. That tequila gives the drink a bitter edge that makes every sip seem even more refreshing.
Plus, unlike standard High Noon versions, you can actually taste the alcohol in the mix when it comes to the tequila option. I like that slight tequila bite this drink offers, which pairs well with the grapefruit sharpness. There are few canned cocktails as simple and tasty as this tequila-based one. Of course, there are plenty of other High Noon flavors for unsweet canned cocktail lovers to check out, both in tequila and vodka varieties.
Tip Top Proper Cocktails Naked and Famous
Out of all the cocktails you can order at a bar, the Naked and Famous cocktail might just be my favorite. Admittedly, it does have a hint of sweetness to it, mainly thanks to the addition of Aperol. However, I find that sweetness to be completely tempered by just enough bitterness. Naked and Famous is somewhat niche, and you won't find it everywhere. That's why I was so excited to see that Tip Top Proper Cocktails makes its very own canned Naked and Famous, bringing those bright, bitter flavors into a whole new form.
If you're also a fan of this classic drink, then you may be surprised that it's offered in a can. However, I really trust this option, considering that Tip Top worked with the creator of the cocktail, Joaquín Simó, to recreate this bar favorite in a canned form. Thanks to mezcal, you get that same, iconic smoky flavor that takes the drink to new heights of deliciousness. And even though a bartender isn't squeezing any fresh lime juice, you still get enough brightness and acidity that makes this otherwise bitter drink extremely refreshing. It's one of the better takes on a canned cocktail I've ever tasted, and it's perfect for those who aren't fans of super-sweet drinks.
Greenhook Ginsmiths Gin and Tonic
Another excellent classic cocktail for those who don't like sweet flavors is a simple gin and tonic. This is a beverage that's all about minimalism, embracing the complex flavors of gin and allowing any other flavors to fade into the background. And the best part? It's really not a sweet drink at all, so it's perfect for those who prefer a bit more bitterness on the palate. While it's relatively easy to pour yourself a fresh gin and tonic, it doesn't always make sense to bring a bottle along with you. That's when Greenhook Ginsmiths' canned Gin and Tonic comes in clutch.
Not only will you get to taste Greenhook Ginsmiths' American dry gin in this recipe, but it's also combined with the brand's tonic water. The company isn't just mixing together any random ingredients — each element of this cocktail is purposefully crafted to pair well together. Plus, it has a relatively high ABV (12%), so it actually feels like you're drinking a cocktail and not your everyday seltzer. And no, it definitely doesn't taste sweet at all.
Angeleno Spritz
Calling all Aperol Spritz fans! I've seen this cocktail seemingly everywhere for the past few summers, and I can understand why. First of all, it's just beautiful. With its attractive orange-yellow hue, it looks especially attractive when poured into a tall glass filled with ice. Secondly, it's a cocktail that looks pretty and bold but doesn't pack a lot of sweetness, which is a combination that's not always easy to find. This option is also ideal if you're craving an Aperol Spritz but can't make it to your favorite patio bar.
Angeleno Spritz from Ventura Spirits is a refreshing and spritzy take on the Aperol version of the drink. The cocktail blends white wine with floral chamomile and sweet orange, while gentian and grapefruit round things off, creating a beautifully balanced bitter profile. Mixed with soda water, it's refreshing without being too sweet, creating a sippable canned beverage that's perfect for hot summer nights when there's no bartender in sight.
Methodology
I've had the chance to try these cocktails for myself and can attest that none of them are very sweet, although some may carry traces of sweetness. I think that these are excellent examples of unsweet cocktails because they tend to highlight other, more prominent flavors and profiles, such as refreshing and savory notes, bitterness, or acidity, which all keep these drinks interesting without excess sweetness. Since I'm someone who doesn't tend to like sweet drinks (although I like a lot of other flavors in my drinks), I've based these selections on my own taste.