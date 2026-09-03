The Best Canned Cocktails For People Who Hate Sweet Drinks

Of course, nothing that comes in a can truly beats an actual drink made by a good bartender. But there are times when canned cocktails are just more convenient. For instance, when you don't want to buy all the expensive ingredients for just one drink, or for those times when you want a portable drink you can take with you anywhere. Just because you're opting for a canned cocktail, though, doesn't mean that you necessarily want to drink something super sweet. There are a ton of sweet canned cocktails on the market, but there are also plenty that lean heavily toward the bitter or savory end of the spectrum offering a more refreshing and often more complex, sip.

Whether you're the kind of person who likes a brooding, intense drink like a negroni or you'd rather opt for something light and fresh, like an easygoing seltzer or sparkling lemonade, this list has you covered. I'm personally not a fan of super-sweet cocktails; therefore, I've tried a wide variety of different canned options to find those that aren't cloyingly sweet. I've selected some of the best, not-too-sweet canned cocktails I've tried, opting for several different types of drinks in the process. Try a few different options in this lineup, or pick one that sounds particularly refreshing and stick to it for your canned cocktail needs. And no, you never have to try to choke down a too-sweet cocktail ever again.