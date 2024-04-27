Every Tip Top Canned Cocktail, Ranked

Necessity is the mother of invention, and while ready-to-drink cocktails aren't necessarily new, drinks that do not taste like they come from cans are. Formerly involved in music festivals, co-founders Yoni Reisman and Neal Cohen saw firsthand how beneficial it could be to offer well-made cocktails quickly and easily at venues, festivals, and even during the weekly game night in your living room. So, they set about making this a reality. Tip Top Proper Cocktails offers a range of cocktails that come in little cans, perfectly sized to be a cocktail that is ready to enjoy from the can, shaken, over ice, or even stirred in a rocks glass.

With such a range of drinks available, I was curious how they would stack up. Having received the whole range to sample, I tasted each and then ranked them according to how closely they resembled the prepared cocktail when it wasn't from a can, the mouthfeel, and how much I enjoyed the flavor of each cocktail.

I've tried plenty of canned drinks in this arena. Tip Top is unique in its simplicity and the apparent determination to focus on favorite cocktails rather than trying to create something outrageously new. Tip Top took what's already delicious and made it more accessible, so here are all of its offerings, ranked from worst to best.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.