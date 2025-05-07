7 Long Drink Flavors, Ranked

Calling all fans of hard seltzers: There's a relatively new kid on the block that's still somewhat under the radar but gaining popularity fast. Let us introduce you to The Finnish Long Drink. Although made in the U.S. — and backed by celebrity investors, including actor Miles Teller, DJ and music producer Kygo, and professional golfer Ricky Fowler — it takes inspiration from the popular Finnish cocktail. The long drink, or "lonkero," was created in 1952 ahead of the Summer Olympics in Helsinki, Finland. It was the first time the city would host the Olympics, and it would be the first major event held in the city since World War II, so the country wanted to impress its visitors. As such, the government commissioned the creation of the beverage.

The Finnish Long Drink's carbonated alcoholic beverages use a base of gin (as opposed to malt liquor in White Claws or vodka in High Noons), blended with fruit juices and other fruit-forward flavors to create a canned, ready-to-drink cocktail. I wanted to sample all of the Long Drink offerings, including its two newest flavors (zero-sugar peach and zero-sugar pineapple) to see which tasted the best.

