How Finland's Iconic 'Long Drink' Got Its Name

Summertime in Finland is short and sweet, with long sunny days spent in lakeside cabins until late evening. In Helsinki, locals and visitors stroll the beautiful parks along the famed harbor, dotted with cafés and informal bars serving bites like shrimp salad sandwiches and a variety of drinks. About a decade or so ago, I was one of those visitors, wandering around the center of this beautiful city when a craving for something cold and refreshing struck me. Immediately, the bartender at the café suggested a "lonkero," or "long drink," a citrusy cocktail of gin topped with grapefruit soda, which is often used in Palomas. That day I became a fan of the simple but tasty cocktail, which is named for the tall glass in which it is served. Basically, the cocktail is made in the usual proportions of alcohol and mixer but served in an ice-filled highball glass.

The Finnish long drink is not the only one of its kind. There are many versions of long drinks, which are simple recipes that mix a spirit with a secondary ingredient in highball glasses. If you've ever had a vodka soda, a Jack and Coke, or a gin and tonic, you've already had a long drink. The Finnish long drink is as easy to make as a classic gin rickey or a citrusy spritz, and it can be made in batches to serve at a party –– just like you would a Cuba libre, for instance. Take your favorite gin, add your favorite grapefruit soda (or another citrus-based soda), and off you go. If you want to make it fancier, substitute part of the soda for fresh citrus juice and sparkling mineral water or even an inexpensive sparkling wine such as Prosecco.