Fans of pre-Prohibition cocktails know the refined taste of drinks rooted in history. Many of these drinks are known as "equal parts cocktails" which feature a 1:1 ratio of all ingredients. Made from a balanced mix of gin, green chartreuse, maraschino liqueur, and lime juice the Last Word cocktail has seen something of a renaissance among modern day imbibers thanks to clever riffs on the classic. The Naked and Famous cocktail was created by New York's Death & Co. bartender, Joaquín Simó, around 2011. Describing the drink as, "the bastard love child of the Last Word and the Paper Plane conceived in the mountains of Oaxaca," this is one variation of the Last Word cocktail you have to try.

It has been theorized that the name of the drink may be derived from either the eponymous band which predates the cocktail by a few years or a 1994 song of the same title by the Presidents of the United States of America, though this is purely speculation. Whereas a Paper Plane cocktail is madeof equal parts bourbon, Aperol, amaro liqueur, and lemon juice, the Naked and Famous turns the Last Word and Paper Plane on their respective heads for a fantastic fusion cocktail brimming with smoky mezcal. A Naked and Famous is made with equal parts mezcal, yellow chartreuse, Aperol, and lime juice, amounting to one refreshing beverage poised to be the hottest drink of the summer.