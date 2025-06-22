Everything You Should Know About The Naked And Famous Cocktail
Fans of pre-Prohibition cocktails know the refined taste of drinks rooted in history. Many of these drinks are known as "equal parts cocktails" which feature a 1:1 ratio of all ingredients. Made from a balanced mix of gin, green chartreuse, maraschino liqueur, and lime juice the Last Word cocktail has seen something of a renaissance among modern day imbibers thanks to clever riffs on the classic. The Naked and Famous cocktail was created by New York's Death & Co. bartender, Joaquín Simó, around 2011. Describing the drink as, "the bastard love child of the Last Word and the Paper Plane conceived in the mountains of Oaxaca," this is one variation of the Last Word cocktail you have to try.
It has been theorized that the name of the drink may be derived from either the eponymous band which predates the cocktail by a few years or a 1994 song of the same title by the Presidents of the United States of America, though this is purely speculation. Whereas a Paper Plane cocktail is madeof equal parts bourbon, Aperol, amaro liqueur, and lemon juice, the Naked and Famous turns the Last Word and Paper Plane on their respective heads for a fantastic fusion cocktail brimming with smoky mezcal. A Naked and Famous is made with equal parts mezcal, yellow chartreuse, Aperol, and lime juice, amounting to one refreshing beverage poised to be the hottest drink of the summer.
Mixing up your own Naked and Famous cocktail
To make your own Naked and Famous cocktail, you'll need approximately ¾ to one ounce each of the four main ingredients. Mix these in a shaker with ice and finely strain before pouring into a pre-chilled coupe glass. The recommended mezcal is Del Maguey Chichicapa per Death & Co., but feel free to use what you have on hand and prefer, keeping in mind that smokier is better for this particular drink.
As a note, there is a distinct difference in flavor between green and yellow chartreuse, so be aware of this if you're considering swapping one for the other. You should also opt for freshly squeezed lime juice rather than packaged to achieve the very best overall flavor profile. This drink is somewhat bare bones in its presentation and the original recipe does not call for a garnish. If you do wish to dress it up, you can use the peel of a lime or a dehydrated wheel of citrus, but it will taste perfectly fine if left on its own. Simply feel free to sip and enjoy.