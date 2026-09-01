8 Trader Joe's Chocolate Covered Treats To Buy And 5 To Leave On Shelves

Trader Joe's has its fair share of excellent chocolate bars and other chocolate treats for the most chocolate-inclined shoppers at the store to choose from. But if you're really trying to get a better look at Trader Joe's chocolate, you shouldn't overlook the brand's proliferation of chocolate covered treats. Whether you want something classic like a chocolate covered almond or you'd prefer to check out the more esoteric of Trader Joe's chocolate covered products — like chocolate covered crunchy corn kernels — this review can be your guide. I've tasted my way through 13 of Trader Joe's chocolate covered treats to give you a better idea of which I think you should buy, and which you can feel okay about skipping.

I looked for a few different elements in these chocolate covered products. First of all, I thought about flavor balance — I prioritized snacks with a more balanced sweetness over ones that tasted too sugary for my palate. I also paid attention to texture, preferring crunchiness or gooeyness depending on the product. Although you might have different criteria for what makes a good chocolate covered snack, these descriptions will hopefully point you in the direction of a product that you'll enjoy from the first bite to the very last.