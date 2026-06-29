I Tried And Ranked 12 Trader Joe's Pretzels

You could spend some serious time in the aisles of Trader Joe's attempting to narrow down what snacks to get without making much progress. There are countless foods that seem captivating with fun names or colorful packaging. I have tried many things from the grocery chain, but somehow I've never purchased any of its pretzels — I wanted to change that. Some people love the little twisty snacks, while others aren't too familiar with them.

I, of course, have had pretzels in my lifetime, but it's typically not something that I buy. After trying 12 options from Trader Joe's for this ranking, I ignited a new love of pretzels. I judged my ranking based on the flavors, the delivery of the advertised flavor profile, texture, and quantity, but a lot of it comes down to personal preference — keep that in mind as you read if you scoff and wonder how I could rank something so high or so low. I kept coming back to the top-ranked pretzels, while the bottom (two, specifically) weren't as enticing to eat. By the end, you'll have insights into the overall flavors to help you decide which ones to get and what to avoid.