I Tried And Ranked 12 Trader Joe's Pretzels
You could spend some serious time in the aisles of Trader Joe's attempting to narrow down what snacks to get without making much progress. There are countless foods that seem captivating with fun names or colorful packaging. I have tried many things from the grocery chain, but somehow I've never purchased any of its pretzels — I wanted to change that. Some people love the little twisty snacks, while others aren't too familiar with them.
I, of course, have had pretzels in my lifetime, but it's typically not something that I buy. After trying 12 options from Trader Joe's for this ranking, I ignited a new love of pretzels. I judged my ranking based on the flavors, the delivery of the advertised flavor profile, texture, and quantity, but a lot of it comes down to personal preference — keep that in mind as you read if you scoff and wonder how I could rank something so high or so low. I kept coming back to the top-ranked pretzels, while the bottom (two, specifically) weren't as enticing to eat. By the end, you'll have insights into the overall flavors to help you decide which ones to get and what to avoid.
12. Almond Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets
The Almond Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets seem like they'd have potential because it's difficult to get such a product wrong, but that's where they had me fooled. These pretzels are ridiculously dry. Hey, I like almond butter; I've done an almond butter ranking, for goodness sake, and most of those were fantastic. The almond butter in the pretzels is more like a powdery, dry almond butter with a stale pretzel exterior. Somehow, they lack crunch and seem like you left the bag open for a week before digging into them. The shells just taste a bit off and old.
The almond butter separates from the shell, so when you take a bite, you risk it falling out entirely. I needed a glass of water just to chew on a single piece. I've had these before, and luckily, they were better than last time; next time around, they lacked salt, and all the pieces seemed to have fallen off the pretzel's exterior. Still, I want a richer, creamier almond butter interior; I understand they can't just put straight liquid almond butter in there, but this just isn't pleasant to eat. It's like eating a mouthful of dust. I wouldn't recommend these Trader Joe's pretzels at all.
11. Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets
The standard Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets fare only slightly better than the almond version, purely based on taste. The peanut butter tastes a bit nicer with a creamier mouthfeel; it's still dry, but it seems more well-rounded when I tried them side by side. They are ever so slightly moister, with a less stale pretzel base, so they have that going for them. The salt brings added texture and dimension to the otherwise plain peanut butter interior. I can appreciate the textural contrast of peanut butter and crunchy pretzel, but the elements still lack the quality I'm looking for.
They're not terrible and certainly not as dry-mouth-inducing as the previous, but I wouldn't call these the best PB pretzels and wouldn't encourage you to get them if you have access to others. Costco tastes much better, for example, striking a better balance between softer, richer peanut butter and a crisp, satisfying pretzel shell. While the TJ's pretzel is considered an oldie but goodie, plenty of people think the recipe was tweaked for the worse, tastes stale, and has a dried-out PB center. Honestly, I'm happy to see others feel the same way; I've had these before and used to think they were pretty good, but I have to agree they've gone downhill.
10. Milk Chocolate Covered Mini Pretzels
I'll chalk this low ranking up to my personal preference. I'm not a huge fan of milk chocolate, and the chocolate is thickly layered on these Milk Chocolate Covered Mini Pretzels. It's like they were heavily dunked in chocolate followed by an additional drizzle; on top of that, the pretzels are thin and almost seem equally coated with chocolate, so it lacks a compelling salty balance. This might not be a bad thing for a milk chocolate lover, but I simply don't adore its milky, sweet taste. If you do, this is certainly worth buying.
While the previous two pretzels had some major issues, this boils down to my own taste buds. I found myself going back to the upcoming pretzels in place of this one. On the plus side, this is one of the heavier bags of pretzels, weighing in at 12 ounces, so it's a pretty good value if you're factoring that in. That specific criterion doesn't play much of a role in this particular pretzel, but it does in some others.
9. Strawberry Vanilla Yogurt Pretzels
I like the teensy nature of the Strawberry Vanilla Yogurt Pretzels; they're truly mini pretzels and considerably smaller than anything else on this list. It makes them incredibly easy to pop into your mouth and snack on. As the name implies, they have strawberry and vanilla flavors; however, I somewhat misinterpreted it to mean they were both strawberry- and vanilla-flavored simultaneously. Instead, they are strawberry pretzels or vanilla pretzels, and each may have a small amount of the other's flavor drizzle — for example, a strawberry-coated pretzel with a little vanilla drizzle.
The strawberry is pretty good because it has a brighter, more noticeable flavor profile. The fully coated pretzel makes all the difference because there's a hint of tanginess alongside the strawberry's sweetness. Whereas the vanilla pretzel with a smidge of strawberry flavoring doesn't impart much flavor and tastes somewhat boring in comparison, offering only sweetness. I found myself picking out the strawberry ones to eat, with a bag of vanilla ones leftover. If it were just the vanilla pretzels, I would have ranked it below the milk chocolate pretzels, but I like the strawberry element, which gives it a slight lead.
8. Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Pretzel Nuggets
It might seem confusing that the Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Pretzel Nuggets rank eighth when their non-dark chocolate counterpart ranks last. Can you see what the difference is here? Dark chocolate elevates these ... somewhat. But clearly not by a lot. It is certainly not strong enough to go any higher, but that deep, earthy coating gives them a touch of life and intrigue.
The thick chocolate coating adds a creamy mouthfeel that helps alleviate the ultra-dry almond butter interior. You almost don't notice it until you're halfway done chewing, but then the dryness overtakes the chocolate. And again, that's what holds this back from ranking any higher. The almond butter genuinely makes me so parched.
Although you get 8 ounces of product, which might seem like a lot, the pieces are heavy, so there's not a lot in the bag. This is also reflected in the four-piece serving size. It makes it a little less satisfying to snack on, knowing that it goes so quickly. Still, I'd rather have a couple of these than the strawberry vanilla ones.
7. Cookies & Crème Pretzel Slims
The Cookies & Crème Pretzel Slims are our first foray into the pretzel slim category, resulting in a unique, slightly airy texture followed by a creamy coating. They're admittedly quite tasty and don't have any major flavor or texture flaws, but they're pretty light on cookie flavor — that's their biggest downfall. The creaminess of the name comes through, but there's a barely there hint of chocolate cookie flavor. I need that cookie element to stand out more.
The slims include pretzel, white confectionery coating, Joe-Joe's cookie bites, and dark chocolate, but it mostly tastes creamy sweet from the confectionery coating. This item, unfortunately, doesn't have enough Joe-Joe's cookie crumbles – I was surprised to read on the packaging that cookie crumbs are already included, as they are hardly noticeable by taste alone. They are so minuscule that it would be better to name them cookie dust.
I might get this once in a while, just to mix up the flavors, but it wouldn't call to me to purchase with any kind of frequency. I enjoy the Cookies & Crème Pretzel Slims, but they have a tasty level of sweetness that doesn't make me want more than two pretzels. At least, I like the flavor more than the dark chocolate almond butter nibbles.
6. Yogurt Pretzels
Yogurt pretzels are one of the more classic pretzel flavors out there, at least it's one of the first ones I think of. Apparently, they don't need any introduction because they're the only item that didn't have a specific product listing on the website. I wasn't expecting too much from them, but they were better than anticipated. The yogurt coating is milky, melts in your mouth, and is sweet. Still, there's a tiny tangy note that lingers after you take a bite to add a needed dose of dimension; the tartness makes these all too enjoyable to eat and helps them from tasting monotonous.
It's made with yogurt powder, which accounts for the tantalizing, tangy vanilla coating that keeps me going back for pretzel after pretzel. I'd be happy to get these again and would prefer them over any of the ones I previously mentioned. The milky tanginess makes them considerably more interesting, and I can also appreciate that they are a somewhat safe flavor. The tang isn't super noticeable (it's not sour), so the dairy and sweetness make it an appealing choice for a party or a gathering. At the same time, dark chocolate or a savory onion-flavored pretzel might not appeal to everyone.
5. Celebration Cake Pretzels
Next up, we have the Celebration Cake Pretzels, which are a limited-time option. They are jovial with a colorful packaging that makes you want to pick them up off the shelf. Luckily, the insides are equally as interesting. The candy coating is vanilla-frosting flavored, but then you get the rainbow nonpareils on top. These are sweet, complex, crunchy, and taste somewhat like a cake. The pretzel base and the vanilla frosting flavor make a scrumptious combination. I love the added color and texture of the nonpareils, which make the snack even crunchier — despite being so small, they manage to bring a surprising amount of textural dimension.
I enjoy the cake-like flavor and pleasant textural intrigue, so it is easy to munch on these. My toddler was really taken with the colorful packaging and kept asking for them. The caveat, of course, is that there's only 7 ounces, so you don't really get much product. They are pretty sweet, as expected, but I think their playful quality and interesting flavor combination make them scrumptious and captivating. You can have a couple of pretzels and feel satisfied, particularly because they are so firm — from crisp pretzels coupled with crunchy nonpareils. These have the most compelling texture out of anything thus far, and the flavor is fantastic to boot.
4. Sweet Onion Style Pretzel Twists
If you are keen on sour cream and onion-flavored things, the Sweet Onion Style Pretzel Twists bring that profile in pretzel form. They're actually one of the newer pretzels on Trader Joe's docket and even made the list of the best TJ's items of 2026 so far. The sweet onion style seasoning makes all the difference; it includes cane sugar, onion and garlic powder, yeast extract, citric acid, and other ingredients that give it a tangy onion flavor similar to sour cream and onion.
The shape stands out as well, since none of the others are in a twisted-stick form. They are kind of fun to nibble on since you don't necessarily have to pop the whole thing in your mouth in one go. Of course, this is the first savory flavor on the list and stands out for its prominent seasoning. Trader Joe's should introduce more savory options to its pretzel lineup, as the current one is overwhelmed by sweet treats. These are still crunchy, but they have a kind of powdery seasoning that coats the fingers and the tongue for added textural quality. Each one is perfectly seasoned, so it doesn't feel like there are any gaps or unflavored bits. I found myself reaching for these over the Celebration ones.
3. Mini Pretzel Twists
Sometimes you want a plain old pretzel, and the Mini Pretzel Twists are one of Trader Joe's best options. However, they are not shaped like most other mini pretzels on the market; they are almost like a shrunken soft pretzel. The shape is uncommon and compelling, slightly bigger, slightly thicker. If you want to get something for a party, I highly recommend stocking up on these. They're unique and interesting, yet still have the classic flavor you expect; they even appeal to young children (my toddler favored these even over the Celebration ones). You don't need flashy packaging or sweet flavors to entice them to eat it. These are a great option to pack in your lunch or just take with you to a picnic or pack in a backpack because they pair well with other ingredients.
Plus, they are fantastic value, and you get a lot of product for a good bang for your buck. These are particularly sturdy and can withstand any kind of TJ's dip – whether that's hummus or the seasonal cannoli dip — but they are hearty, too. You don't need to eat much to feel satiated. I really enjoyed these and would happily get them again. Mini Pretzel Twists are the perfect base for a pretzel pie crust or would pair nicely with a honey mustard pretzel dip.
2. Pretzel Slims
I thought the Pretzel Slims might be boring. But like the Mini Pretzel Twists, they hold their own without needing extra flavorings. The thin, delicate texture is particularly alluring; it lightens the heaviness of the pretzel you might get from the previous option. It's not like they're merely a flattened version either. Instead, the recipe is totally different; there's no yeast, but Trader Joe's adds invert sugar syrup and baking soda, leading to a lighter and airier texture. They are delicate and easily snap in your mouth or when they hit the resistance of dense dip.
You don't need anything to make them tasty and appealing; the salt and malted barley do the brunt of the work. The shape, size, and thinness are almost perfectly palate-shaped, meaning you can pop the whole thing in your mouth. It doesn't leave you dry and reaching for a glass of water. I found myself coming back to these because they had everything I was looking for — flavor, texture, quantity. While you get 8 ounces compared to the 12-ounce bag in previous twists, the lightness means you still get enough pretzels to satisfy your salty craving. They might not seem as unique as a specialty flavor, but they deserve a spot in your pantry. I like the lightness a tad more than the Mini Twists.
1. Dark Chocolate Covered Mini Pretzels
The Dark Chocolate Covered Mini Pretzels became my No. 1 hit after trying all the pretzels over several days. I'd already tried everything many times and had some strong feelings for the lower-ranking ones, but I kept coming back to these. They have sweetness but are less sugary than many of the other coated options (9 grams of sugar in a 28-gram serving compared to 14 grams of sugar in a 30-gram serving of Celebration Cake pretzels, for example).
They have that bittersweet, earthy chocolate note that I find really delightful. I kept eating the pretzels, and honestly, the 12-ounce bag is another benefit. Some of the flavored pretzels, while delicious, come in tiny bags, which means you'll finish them much faster than you probably anticipated.
These dark chocolate pretzels are wonderfully crunchy with a rich dark chocolate coating that makes them taste luxurious. They have an enticing balance of a crunchy, salted pretzel base and a bittersweet coating. They might seem a little basic at first, but they are surprisingly multi-dimensional — a blend of sweet and savory. Others were noticeably sweet or distinctly savory, whereas this had the finest balance of both. These are a fantastic option for a grazing board when you want to impress guests. I totally understand if you don't like dark chocolate; that's why some of my top five pretzels can appeal to a variety of taste buds. These, however, are my clear favorites to eat.
Methodology
I purchased the 12 pretzels at once during a Trader Joe's shopping trip and tried them all several times. I'd take one pretzel per bag and try each one. I did that many, many times to establish my ranking. Luckily, this was pretty easy because pretzels are somewhat small (compared to other taste tests I've done, like my grocery store brioche ranking). It became clear that some weren't as interesting or flavorful as others.
I had several criteria, but the most important was the flavor. I needed something tasty and balanced that made me continue reaching into the bag. The pretzel needed to deliver the advertised flavor and have a crisp pretzel base. Quantity occasionally pops up, mainly to reinforce a particular pretzel's ranking. I ranked a pretzel high if the flavor was really tasty, the pretzel was crunchy, and any coating added a welcome balance. Something might rank lower if it had glaring issues regarding flavor, texture, or quantity. My top four have the most impressive qualities I was seeking.