Avoid This Mistake When Making Your Own Pretzel Pie Crust

If you're looking for an easy pie crust to make from scratch at home, make one out of pretzels. They're one of our 17 best alternatives to pie crust. The bottom of your pie will be crispy and buttery and perfect for many different types of pies and even cheesecake. However, there's a crucial mistake you should avoid when making your own pretzel pie crust: Not crushing the pretzels fine enough.

Melted butter is usually what we use to hold graham crackers and pretzel crumbs together when we're making pie crusts. If you don't crush pretzels into fine, small, even bits, it will be hard for the crumbs to hold together when you're par-baking it. After you've baked the entire pie, one slice and the pie crust can crumble and break.

Now, there are a few ways to finely crush pretzels. One is to use a food processor to pulse the pretzels until you get fine and even crumbs. The smaller the crumbs, the better. But let's say you don't have a food processor. What then? Well in that case, you can seal the pretzels in a ziplock bag and roll a rolling pin over the bag until you've crushed them into fine bits. Smashing them with a food mallet wouldn't be wrong, and would be cathartic too.

