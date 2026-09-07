The 6 Best IPAs For Beginners
India pale ales, or IPAs, are some of the most divisive beers on the market. Originally brewed in the 18th century, most notably at George Hodgson's Bow Brewery in London, IPAs were specifically designed to survive long journeys by sea. In time, they'd be tapped and imbibed by employees of the British East India Company.
The original IPAs were brewed stronger and used more hops (a common beer flavoring) than other beers, both methods of natural preservation. But as a result, IPAs are also big on flavor. Every variety tastes different, but notes of bitterness, citrus, and pine are common.
That's not everyone's cup of tea (or beer), so it's easy to see why many have sworn off IPAs in favor of other types of beer. That said, these brews have their dedicated fans, and IPAs have undergone lots of innovation at craft breweries across the world. There's a whole world of approachable IPAs out there if you know what to look for.
So, if you're new to the world of IPAs, or beer in general, we spoke to a team of experts to recommend the best brews for beginners. Their suggestions make up a perfect starter course for IPA beginners, ranging from the mild and approachable to the big and bold.
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing
Of the various subcategories of IPAs, the hazy ones are among the most approachable. According to Jesse Filkins, beverage director at Chicago's Atomic Hospitality, Sierra Nevada's Hazy Little Thing is the "easiest introduction" to this IPA subcategory and a 'great place to start" for beginners.
"'IPA' doesn't necessarily mean bitter," Filkins says. "The bitterness or hoppiness that makes IPAs so good can be off-putting to someone not looking for that flavor profile. The hazy/juicy option adds a bright, almost tropical flavor profile that makes it more palatable."
Hazy Little Thing comes in at just 35 international bitterness units (IBUs). This is a 0-100 scale of beer bitterness, and an IBU rating of 35 is relatively low, even for a less-bitter IPA. It's brewed with a blend of Citra, El Dorado, Magnum, Mosaic, and Simcoe varieties of hops, all of which are prized for their citrusy and fruity flavor profiles.
This is a prime example of a hazy IPA, a name that refers directly to its cloudy appearance, caused by proteins, yeast, and hops suspended in the final brew. The result is a smooth, refreshing, and often fruit-forward beer that's perfect for pairing with a hearty and flavorful meal. At 6.7%, Hazy Little Thing is a little higher in alcohol by volume (ABV) than a standard beer, but it's not one of those IPAs that's brewed so strong it'll bowl you over. You can also try the brewery's Juicy Little Thing for a more fruit-forward taste.
Bell's Two Hearted Ale
Once you've warmed up with a hazy IPA, you might want to try the slightly bolder Two Hearted IPA from the Michigan-based Bell's Brewery. "Two Hearted IPA is frequently considered a benchmark American IPA thanks to its balance and drinkability," says Christine O'Connell, director of beer and hard beverages at Total Wine & More.
Two Hearted is brewed with Centennial hops, a well-rounded variety with notes of orange blossom, lime, cherry, and pine. At 55 IBUs, it's noticeably more bitter than some of the other variants on this list, but not so bitter that it'll turn newcomers off completely. "I think of Bell's Two Hearted ale as being the most classic gateway IPA," adds Lauren Pattan, founder of Old Bakery Beer. "It is sweet and citrusy without being particularly bitter."
Those grapefruit notes come across strongly in the final brew; Two Hearted competes with Hazy Little Thing in terms of refreshing drinkability. However, Pattan cautions, "If you're used to drinking lighter beers, you will want to be a little careful with the high ABV of some IPAs. I personally find Two Hearted Ale to be incredibly drinkable, so I have to keep in mind that it is 7% ABV!"
Founders All Day IPA
Founders All Day IPA is another classic American brew perfect for beginners to the variety. "Founders All Day IPA is one of the most approachable IPAs," says Christine O'Connell, "Delivering classic hop character in a lighter, sessionable format. Its moderate bitterness and refreshing finish make it a great entry point for consumers who may be hesitant about more intense IPAs."
All Day is what they call a "session beer": a refreshing pour with a low alcohol content (in this case 4.7%) that won't knock you out after just a few sips. Or, as Jesse Filkins says, "I'm not sure if they call it 'All Day' because you can drink them all day, but that's what I tell myself when I enjoy this classic IPA at a backyard BBQ ... all day."
All Day also has a relatively low IBU score at 42, making it a lot less bitter than stronger IPAs. The sweet taste lent by its Crystal, Cascade, Amarillo, and Simcoe hop blend makes it extremely palatable, the perfect drink for a summer's day. As Jimmy Valm, Thompson Island and Ocean View Brewing brewmaster, puts it, "It's got great citrus and stone fruit notes that make it very smooth. Plus, it also makes a great strawberry shandy!"
Lawson's Little Sip IPA
George Hummel, grain master for My Local Brew Works, tells us that "Lawson's Finest Liquids ... makes a spectacular training wheels version of an IPA with their Little Sip." Similarly, Lawson's calls this the "little cousin" to its bolder, stronger IPA, Sip of Sunshine. Although Lawson's doesn't disclose their hop blends or IBU ratings, these close relatives have similar tropical fruit flavor profiles and floral aromas, but Little Sip has just 6.2% ABV, while the Big Sip sits at 8%.
"Although hoppy," Hummel says of Little Sip, "it's not overly bitter and allows malt to express itself. Then comes the wave of pine and citrus flavors and aromas from late hop additions." Malt is another important component in brewing; consisting of grains like barley or wheat, this is primarily where the sugars in your beer come from. They usually contribute to the sweeter notes, like the tropical fruit flavors in Little Sip.
Little Sip is what's commonly called a juicy IPA, which is strong on sweetness and fruit flavors. They differ from hazy IPAs in their clear appearance, and from regular IPAs for their relatively low bitterness.
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juice Force IPA
Juice Force IPA is part of New Belgium's Voodoo Ranger line of punchy, high-ABV IPAs. It has the lowest IBU of the bunch at just 30, but makes up for it with the highest alcohol content at 9.5%. That makes it both the least bitter and the strongest beer on this list for which those numbers are available.
Juice Force has a similar hop blend to the other Voodoo Ranger varieties, consisting of Mosaic, Chinook, Phato, Galaxy, Strata, Lotus, and Sabro, most of which have powerful, fruity notes that earn this brew its juicy name. Juice Force is also considered a hazy IPA, though; this is a designation that gives it a smooth mouthfeel alongside its refreshing fruit punch flavors.
"Juice Force appeals to consumers who prefer fruit-forward flavors over traditional bitter IPAs," says Christine O'Connell. "Its bold flavor and elevated ABV make it a great choice for consumers seeking a bigger, fruit-forward IPA experience." And if you develop an appreciation for this lightest of the Voodoo Ranger IPAs, you can graduate to the bolder and bitterer classic, Imperial, and Juicy Haze varieties.
Dogfish Head 90 Minute Imperial IPA
If you want to dive right into the deep end of the IPA category, though, Dogfish Head's 90 Minute Imperial IPA is an excellent choice that celebrates everything IPAs are about. This beer gets its name because, in brewing, hops are continuously added to the mix over a 90-minute period, building a rich, layered flavor profile over time. 90 Minute IPA packs a punch at 90 IBU and 9% ABV, but Christine O'Connell maintains that it's "ideal for adventurous consumers ready to explore a more robust IPA experience." She also adds that it "showcases how malt sweetness and hop bitterness can work together harmoniously."
While hoppier than many traditional IPAs, Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA remains remarkably smooth and balanced. That's thanks to the brandy, fruitcake, and dried fruit flavors, which are much more typical of malt-forward beers than hoppy ones.
90 Minute is what's known as an Imperial IPA, meaning it's higher in alcohol content, bigger on flavor, and bolder on bitterness. It's definitely not for the faint of heart, but it's emblematic of the IPA style. For a lighter variant with similar characteristics, you can also try Dogfish Head's 30 or 60 Minute IPAs.