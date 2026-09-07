The 6 Best IPAs For Beginners

India pale ales, or IPAs, are some of the most divisive beers on the market. Originally brewed in the 18th century, most notably at George Hodgson's Bow Brewery in London, IPAs were specifically designed to survive long journeys by sea. In time, they'd be tapped and imbibed by employees of the British East India Company.

The original IPAs were brewed stronger and used more hops (a common beer flavoring) than other beers, both methods of natural preservation. But as a result, IPAs are also big on flavor. Every variety tastes different, but notes of bitterness, citrus, and pine are common.

That's not everyone's cup of tea (or beer), so it's easy to see why many have sworn off IPAs in favor of other types of beer. That said, these brews have their dedicated fans, and IPAs have undergone lots of innovation at craft breweries across the world. There's a whole world of approachable IPAs out there if you know what to look for.

So, if you're new to the world of IPAs, or beer in general, we spoke to a team of experts to recommend the best brews for beginners. Their suggestions make up a perfect starter course for IPA beginners, ranging from the mild and approachable to the big and bold.