What's The Difference Between An IPA And Other Types Of Beer?

If you have any interest in craft beer, chances are you've run into more than your fair share of IPAs. They're the best-selling style in the craft beer market. But IPA is just one of many types of beer to explore. That said, IPA is also its own little world of varying substyles. Lagers, stouts, sours, ales like blondes and ambers — all have their own set of defining characteristics. But the IPA is hoppier and often more bitter than the others.

Almost all beer includes some amount of hops, which are flowers with compounds called alpha acids. When boiled with the grain and water of brewing beer, those alpha acids contribute bitterness necessary to balance the subtle sweetness and richness of the malt. IPAs, though, lean into hops for more than balance.

Hops added toward the beginning of the boil add bitterness, but those added toward the end are prized more for their aroma. Hops are grown around the world and can impart notes ranging from citrus, tropical, stone, and pome fruits to herbs, flowers, spices, wood, earth, and resin. IPAs lean into complex hop profiles with aromatic additions. They're often "dry-hopped," meaning more hops are added during stages like fermentation, so the beer can get even more hop character without the extra bitterness. Brewers then choose different hops in different combinations and amounts based on what IPA substyle they're creating.