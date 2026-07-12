The Best Beer Styles For Newbies, According To Experts

When the weekend hits and you're in the mood for a beer, you may head to the store to grab your favorite six-pack. As you reach for it, a cool-looking stout label catches your eye. But there's also that lager all your friends have been raving about. Maybe it's time to step outside your comfort zone and try something new. There's just one problem: You've never had a lager or stout before. What if you take one sip and immediately regret your decision?

With all the different types of beer available, we know how hard it can be to choose a good one. The good news is that there are really only two beer categories out there: lagers and ales — although there are some outliers as well. The style depends on what type of yeast is used during fermentation and how long the brew ferments. Once you know which you prefer, you can hone in on whether you want a pilsner or bock (lagers) or a stout or IPA (ales).

Because there are so many different options to choose from, we reached out to several beer experts with hands-on experience serving beer to customers. Zack Mulazzi is the bar manager at Hop City Beer & Wine in the Krog District of Atlanta, and Jimmy Nigg is the owner of Denver's The Monkey Barrel. Stephanie Brennan is the beverage director at Chicago's Hopleaf Bar, and James Sinclair tends bar at Select Beer Store in Redondo Beach.

These experts pour everything from pilsners to porters and sours to stouts. But they don't just serve them; they've sampled their fair share as well, so they know what to suggest when a patron wants to step outside their comfort zone. So, if you're ready to explore a new beer, read on to see which bottles were recommended.