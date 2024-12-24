The Best Temperature For Stouts And Porters To Ensure Better Flavor In Your Beer

Partial to a dark beer? Porter is a brown-to-black variety, and stout follows close suit — the two are so similar that some believe stout evolved from porters. Tasting Table spoke to Geoff Bragg, BJCP Master Beer Judge, to reveal the optimal temperature for ensuring that you make the most of the flavors in these beers. "Stouts and porters are typically served in the 45-55 degrees Fahrenheit range," Bragg explains. "The ale yeasts provide fruity esters that are more readily apparent at these temperatures and the roasty and toasty flavors typical of the best styles will add layers of complexity and depth to the beer."

Advertisement

Learning how to know what temperature beer should be served at is an important skill for anyone who wants to enjoy the occasional pint, not just industry experts. It comes down to science; the warmer a drink, the more energy its volatile molecules have. These molecules become airborne, and our sense of smell detects them better. Since over 80% of taste directly links to scent, that's a big deal. It's one of those facts about draft beers you wish you knew sooner.

Take a stout and a lager: Stouts are much more complex in their taste profile. Therefore, higher energy levels (aka a warmer serving temperature) are best for conveying their unique aromas. Avoid strategies like leaving darker beers in freezers. "Colder temperatures will suppress these flavors and aromas," Bragg explains. Served cold, a stout or porter's full taste potential is capped — nobody wants that.

Advertisement