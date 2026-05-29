18 Best California Craft Beers

Sometimes there's nothing better than a nice, cold beer. That blend of carbonation and hops was made for football parties, backyard barbecues, and hot summer days on the beach. Of course we could go with the big names like Coors and Budweiser, but every so often we like to try something different. Something with more flavor, made using all natural or local ingredients. Something created right in our own backyard. These are the craft beers and they're not as hard to find as they used to be.

According to the Brewer's Association there are over nine thousand craft breweries in the United States, and in California alone there are more than 900, making it the state with the largest number of craft breweries. While we definitely have our favorites in the Golden State, we have yet to try every single California expression. So, since we don't have the time (or tolerance) to hit all 939 breweries, we reached out to several bartenders who specialize in craft beers to get their favorite California brews. Read on to see if they match your top picks or if there's something new you should try for yourself.