This Southern California Brewery Is Considered The Best In The US

Southern California's craft beer scene is epic, with heavyweights like Stone Brewing Co. and Ballast Point Brewing Co. as some of the largest producers in the country. But there's one brewery that isn't as big as these major players, and it's considered one of the best breweries in the U.S. by those in the know. With many high ratings online and a long list of awards under its belt, AleSmith Brewing Company should be on your must-drink list when you're taking a tour of Southern California's craft beer goldmine.

From its humble beginnings in a strip mall to boasting one of the largest brewery tasting rooms in the country at 25,000 square feet, AleSmith has continually been a local favorite for over 30 years. It's been consistently ranked in the top 10 list of the best brewers on RateBeer, a beer rating website with millions of beer-loving members from around the world. And to this day, craft beer experts rank an AleSmith beer as one of the best of the year.

In prestigious beer competitions like the World Beer Cup, AleSmith has won several gold medals, like in 2023 for its Olde Ale, a fruity and malty ale. When one Redditor started a thread that asked, "What is the best brewery in San Diego, and why is it AleSmith?" one commenter said, "Because AleSmith is focused on the craft, they have not sold out or compromised." This commitment to quality beer and good vibes shines through with every pour, whether you're sipping a hoppy IPA or a rich, chocolatey stout.