This Southern California Brewery Is Considered The Best In The US
Southern California's craft beer scene is epic, with heavyweights like Stone Brewing Co. and Ballast Point Brewing Co. as some of the largest producers in the country. But there's one brewery that isn't as big as these major players, and it's considered one of the best breweries in the U.S. by those in the know. With many high ratings online and a long list of awards under its belt, AleSmith Brewing Company should be on your must-drink list when you're taking a tour of Southern California's craft beer goldmine.
From its humble beginnings in a strip mall to boasting one of the largest brewery tasting rooms in the country at 25,000 square feet, AleSmith has continually been a local favorite for over 30 years. It's been consistently ranked in the top 10 list of the best brewers on RateBeer, a beer rating website with millions of beer-loving members from around the world. And to this day, craft beer experts rank an AleSmith beer as one of the best of the year.
In prestigious beer competitions like the World Beer Cup, AleSmith has won several gold medals, like in 2023 for its Olde Ale, a fruity and malty ale. When one Redditor started a thread that asked, "What is the best brewery in San Diego, and why is it AleSmith?" one commenter said, "Because AleSmith is focused on the craft, they have not sold out or compromised." This commitment to quality beer and good vibes shines through with every pour, whether you're sipping a hoppy IPA or a rich, chocolatey stout.
Why AleSmith continues to be a favorite
Skip Virgilio, one of AleSmith's founders, set the tone for San Diego's craft beer market, being the first in the city to win a gold medal. In 2002, Peter Zien went from consultant to owner after buying the company and taking it to the next level, increasing production, distribution, and prestige, all while keeping the founder's spirit and beers alive. He's kept the founder's vision of crafting Old World-inspired beers, but has kept innovating with fast-growing styles like hazy IPAs or a non-alcoholic IPA that's considered one of the best in the category. Today, Virgilio heads up Gravity Heights Brewery & Beer Garden in San Diego, and continues to bring tasty beers and a fun space to enjoy them in to the community.
So, what AleSmith beers have kept fans coming back for more? There are so many to choose from, with 11 core styles and seasonal and special releases. The San Diego Pale Ale .394 honors the legacy of San Diego Padres legend Tony Gwynn, with a light and hoppy brew that has a score of 91 out of 100 on BeerAdvocate. The Speedway Stout is brewed with Vietnamese coffee and is bourbon barrel-aged to give it an oaky and caramelized vanilla flavor that has earned it a perfect score of 100 on the same site. This San Diego-based brewer has the accolades and the community love behind them, so you can't go wrong with any of their brews. And if you're in the area when visiting the tasting room, there are plenty of other top California breweries to check out, including Stone Brewing and Pure Project, and many more World Beer Cup gold medalists.