8 Non-Alcoholic IPAs Not To Be Missed
In 2025, it's expected that half of the American population will join the sober curious movement and vow to try and drink less, according to data gathered by NCSolutions. So, it should come as no surprise that many non-alcoholic options — classified as those containing less than 0.5% ABV — are entering the market, including NA IPAs.
IPAs styles, as a whole, can be very misunderstood. Until recently, I thought IPAs only offered a punch in the mouth of earthy hops — which I was not a fan of. I wasn't aware of all of the flavor varieties that can actually constitute an IPA. While hops are an important component of the beverage, these brews also offer the prospect of fruitiness and flavors ranging from sweet and sour to bitter. It's a very large and unique category of brews worth exploring.
It wasn't until I went in search of the best NA beer alternatives — and tasted nearly 100 brews in the process — that I found that my view on this particular style of beer has completely changed. Along the way, I found an array of NA IPAs that are worth stocking up on, thanks to their superior taste, smell, mouthfeel, and pour. They're sure to satiate any beer drinkers looking for a flavorful NA alternative.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Athletic Triple Palm IPA
This is one of the first non-alcoholic IPAs I tasted out of the bunch. It has a lovely dark gold color and a nice head. It was very aromatic and boasted a crispy hop and citrus scent. When it came to the actual tasting, I braced myself against the onslaught of sprouty hops that I thought were going to assault my palate. But, that wasn't the case with this Athletic Brewing selection.
Yes, there were hops — as there should be — but they were by no means aggressive. Instead, I was met with a lush, rich flavor that was balanced and did not go overboard. There was a burst of citrus that seemed to pop deliciously on the palate. And I found a sweet subtlety reminiscent of dense apricot. There is a very low carbonation to this brew, resulting in a full mouthfeel that doesn't burn. The hops linger a bit on the back end, but so does a bit of the sweetness.
I found myself wondering if this was a beer that had been mislabeled or put in the wrong category. But upon doing some more research, I found that this was actually the kind of IPA I had probably been missing out on for years. It was a wonderful discovery and one I knew I had to share.
Brooklyn Brewery NA Special Effects IPA
Armed with my newfound understanding of true IPA profiles, I was excited to try this Brooklyn brew. Although the color was hazy, which hinted at its hops, and it had a very light hop aroma, I didn't brace myself. Instead, I eagerly awaited the flavors to come.
On the first sip, I noticed this IPA was extremely smooth. There was no burn. Instead, there was an immediate beer flavor that I found pleasing, which made it easier to keep drinking it. Although there was a dense hop taste, it didn't weigh too heavily on the palate. It boasted a full mouthfeel that mimicked an alcoholic brew. The hops did linger a bit on the aftertaste, but only for a slight moment before dissipating. I also noticed that it had a slight hint of citrus, but it only hung around long enough to make a background appearance and fill out the flavor profile.
Again, I found this to be very light for what I've come to expect with an IPA. It's packed with flavor, refreshing, and easy to drink, which is why I would highly recommend it for fans of IPAs looking to venture more into non-alcoholic beverages.
Partake IPA
Partake's IPA displays a lovely amber color that I did not find in the other IPAs. The aroma is that of a freshly-mowed lawn: grassy, but pleasant and inviting. And the taste absolutely blew me away.
The first sip yielded complex notes and a balance throughout. It began with a sweetness that then navigated to barley, then to hops, and then to wheat, all in one fluid wave across the palate. The hops reappeared on the back end and exploded into a clean finish that didn't even think about lingering, which made me want to go back for more.
Although I was expecting it to be more intense based on the pour, I found the burn low and light. Although there are so many flavors in this brew, it was somehow crisp, blunt, and deep — never heavy or difficult to drink. I was amazed that this one was non-alcoholic. I feel like Partake's IPA sets the bar high for both craft non-alcoholics and regular IPAs.
Sober Carpenter hazy IPA
Sober Carpenter comes in a pint size, which was nicer to hold than a 12-ounce can, And, as described, this IPA does pour to a hazy light gold. While it's slightly hoppy in terms of its scent, I was intrigued to find that it also had a light, buttery aroma.
The taste was immediately illustrious and teasingly complicated. The punchy hops are clear the second it hits your palate. Then, a rich, buttery tastes swirls through the mouth and offers an intriguing flavor unlike any I have experienced before. The slight burn in this brew leads to a clean, but creamy, finish.
This is definitely a hoppier style of IPA. IPA lovers will delight in this brew, as would people who don't often reach for this style. The taste is unique but very much worth experiencing.
Sierra Nevada hazy IPA
I was really surprised by the execution of all the NA flavors Sierra Nevada has created. Its IPA is no different. It has a lovely, hazy golden color and gives off an herby and hoppy scent. There is an immediate hoppy citrus flavor to it — orange or lime zest possibly — but it's quickly followed with a malty sweetness that smooths everything out.
There is also a definitive little punch of the hops on the back end, but everything finishes rather cleanly. It doesn't have a prominent burn, which makes it somewhat light and easy to drink. Everything is well-balanced, even though the hops do take center stage throughout. They don't seem to have a big ego and are happy to share the spotlight. Overall, this is a refreshing and pleasing addition to the lineup of non-alcoholic beers on the market. It would definitely be a highlight on a warm summer day.
Best Day Brewing hazy IPA
The color of the Best Day IPA is a true gold with a hazy hue. The aroma has a faint, yet fresh smell of malt and hops and a sweetness that entices the nose. There is a bit of a wallop on the tongue from the hops, but it quickly settles into a relaxed malty sweetness that is both subtle and savory.
There is something about this brew that made it exceedingly smooth and somewhat creamy. The flavor is full, and there is an unidentifiable fruitiness to it — potentially something in the berry family — that offers just enough tartness to complement the hops perfectly. The hops do come back for a final bow on the finish before the end comes quickly, leaving behind a brief aftertaste. Thanks to its low burn ratio, this IPA is very easy to drink. The fruitiness is both subtle and unique and makes for an incredibly refreshing IPA.
Go Brewing Sunshine State tropical IPA
This IPA isn't trying to hide any of the fruitiness. The hazy gold pour releases an aromatic fragrance of mango and peach, as suggested on the can. However, when you taste it, there is no single flavor that immediately invades the senses.
The mango leads the pack, but it is subdued. The peach then makes an appearance and offers a sour sweetness that tastes like a nicely-ripened piece of fruit. And that sweetness is just enough to enhance the fruit flavor, but not overwhelm it with juiciness. The hops are definitely there, but make their appearance on the end. The mango catches on the breath and fills the mouth, leaving the palate feeling refreshed.
This brew is low on the burn and doesn't go over the top on flavor, although it definitely has the opportunity to. It's very easy to drink, has a medium weight, and could easily be a summer brew, thanks to its unique and fruity flavor profile. It's definitely an IPA that I will be enjoying on the warmer days ahead.
WellBeing Intentional IPA
WellBeing's IPA has a lovely color that hovers between gold and amber. The aroma is slightly sweet, with a hint of citrus and just a touch of something more, like fresh bread. It's extremely pleasant.
This IPA was very reminiscent of the hoppy IPAs I've had — and shied away from — in the past. However, if this had been the first hop-forward IPA I had tried, I don't believe I would have been turned off by the style. The hops were not too punchy or blunt. And while there is evidence of hops in the aftertaste, I didn't find it overpowering or distracting.
There are notes of citrus within the flavor, but it is hard to discern which type of citrus is there. The weight in the mouth is nice and delivers the full flavor of an alcoholic brew. There is a gentle sweetness and a slight burn on the back, but it is very well-balanced. Every element of this beer speaks to an intentional crafting of flavors. And I believe those who do prefer a more traditional, hoppy-flavored IPA will be incredibly pleased with this NA option. It's even something I would even suggest to folks who aren't necessarily hop fans.
Methodology
All IPAs have to have hops, and the other flavors should orbit around that central taste. Though, it doesn't mean that the hops have to be aggressive. It's similar to how a good hot sauce should deliver on the heat, but not forget about the flavor. These brews offer a strong bit of hops, but pair it well with other profiles, including citrusy, malty, sweet, tart, and buttery ones.
This list of NA IPAs includes selections from coast to coast, and even those from across the pond. Whether you are a fan of the fruity variety, or lean more toward hops, these cover the gamut. Not once did I feel that these selections were missing the alcohol — let alone any flavors. They would all make a great alternative to alcoholic IPAs and are worth exploring.