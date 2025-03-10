8 Non-Alcoholic IPAs Not To Be Missed

In 2025, it's expected that half of the American population will join the sober curious movement and vow to try and drink less, according to data gathered by NCSolutions. So, it should come as no surprise that many non-alcoholic options — classified as those containing less than 0.5% ABV — are entering the market, including NA IPAs.

IPAs styles, as a whole, can be very misunderstood. Until recently, I thought IPAs only offered a punch in the mouth of earthy hops — which I was not a fan of. I wasn't aware of all of the flavor varieties that can actually constitute an IPA. While hops are an important component of the beverage, these brews also offer the prospect of fruitiness and flavors ranging from sweet and sour to bitter. It's a very large and unique category of brews worth exploring.

It wasn't until I went in search of the best NA beer alternatives — and tasted nearly 100 brews in the process — that I found that my view on this particular style of beer has completely changed. Along the way, I found an array of NA IPAs that are worth stocking up on, thanks to their superior taste, smell, mouthfeel, and pour. They're sure to satiate any beer drinkers looking for a flavorful NA alternative.

