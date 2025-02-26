11 Non-Alcoholic Craft And Macro Beers, Ranked

According to the Brewers Association, there are around 10,000 craft breweries in the U.S. alone. And with so many options coming from each brewery, finding your drink of choice can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack. It can be even more difficult to find a non-alcoholic beer with a great flavor.

Thinking about saddling up to a bar and saying, "Gimme a beer but hold the alcohol," might leave you wondering if there is even a point. Is it going to taste like a beer, or are you going to have to suffer through something that is obviously not what you wanted? But, the growing interest in NA options has inspired many breweries to release NA options, which contain less than 0.5% ABV. Lucky for you, I sorted through many of these options to give you the down and dirty on which craft and macro brews will satisfy your NA itch.

I sipped on several selections and examined their aroma, head, mouthfeel, and overall flavors to rank them from worst to best. Overall, I wanted a brew that was satisfying and didn't make me feel like I was missing out on a good beer. And, I was delighted to find out that there several satisfactory options available. You just have to know where to look.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.