15 Hardee's Breakfast Sandwiches, Ranked Worst To Best

Once upon a time, Hardee's was the place I'd be most excited to hit on a road trip. To my juvenile eyes and taste buds, I didn't think I could get a bigger or better burger from another fast food chain. Of course, today I'm footing the bill for my fast food adventures, so now I think of Hardee's as one of the places I can get one of the most expensive burgers you can order.

Monetary disillusionment aside, I hadn't checked into the Hardee's franchise in a while, and I was curious to see how the breakfast menu had evolved over time. A fast food chain may often be defined by its ability to build a burger, but breakfast is one of the times that I find myself most drawn to the drive-thru window. Right off the bat, the Hardee's breakfast menu overwhelmed me with options. There were multiple biscuits, brioche, and Frisco-style sandwiches to choose from, not to mention numerous proteins to cycle through as well.

I'd be evaluating the flavor and texture of the proteins, calling out rubber eggs and limp bacon, scoring the cheese, and looking for the best bread of the bunch, from the sourdough Frisco to the home-style biscuit. I tried 15 items — yes, 15 — to get to the heart of the matter. Here's which sandwiches took top marks and which got left in the bag.