The 7 Best Chicken Sandwiches From Non-Chicken Chain Restaurants

Crispy chicken, fluffy bread, and fresh, crunchy toppings — it's a combination that's become a fast-food favorite, and it's not just the chicken chains that have mastered the formula. Chicken sandwiches feature on the menu at countless restaurant chains, and while some are decidedly average, others stand out for their impressive flavor and texture.

Plenty of burger, sandwich, and other fast food chains offer their own takes on the chicken sandwich. There are a variety of spicy, creamy, and tangy options to consider, each bringing mouth-wateringly crispy breading and juicy meat to the table. When done well, these sandwiches can easily rival those from dedicated chicken chains, and arguably deserve much more of a place in the spotlight.

To find the best of the bunch, we looked beyond the familiar picks available at chains like Popeye's, Chick-Fil-A, and KFC, and delved into online customer reviews to find the most highly-praised sandwiches from alternative restaurants. These seven sandwiches came out on top, having earned rave reviews by taste testers, and proving that you don't necessarily need a menu dedicated to poultry to do it well.