The 7 Best Chicken Sandwiches From Non-Chicken Chain Restaurants
Crispy chicken, fluffy bread, and fresh, crunchy toppings — it's a combination that's become a fast-food favorite, and it's not just the chicken chains that have mastered the formula. Chicken sandwiches feature on the menu at countless restaurant chains, and while some are decidedly average, others stand out for their impressive flavor and texture.
Plenty of burger, sandwich, and other fast food chains offer their own takes on the chicken sandwich. There are a variety of spicy, creamy, and tangy options to consider, each bringing mouth-wateringly crispy breading and juicy meat to the table. When done well, these sandwiches can easily rival those from dedicated chicken chains, and arguably deserve much more of a place in the spotlight.
To find the best of the bunch, we looked beyond the familiar picks available at chains like Popeye's, Chick-Fil-A, and KFC, and delved into online customer reviews to find the most highly-praised sandwiches from alternative restaurants. These seven sandwiches came out on top, having earned rave reviews by taste testers, and proving that you don't necessarily need a menu dedicated to poultry to do it well.
1. Shake Shack Chicken Shack
Shake Shack's famous Chicken Shack sandwich has everything you could want in a chicken-based stack. The hand-breaded chicken breast is golden, ultra-crispy, and irresistibly succulent, and it pairs beautifully with the toasted potato bun, creamy herb mayo, and sliced pickles. It's a satisfying combination of textures and savory, tangy flavors that hits all the right notes, and customers have consistently been impressed by this sandwich. It's easy to customize, too, with the option to add bacon for a saltier, smokier finish, or throw in other fresh extras like tomato, onions, cherry peppers, or avocado.
When Tasting Table ranked 19 chicken sandwiches from popular fast food chains, the Shake Shack Chicken Shack earned itself a very respectable second place, pipped to the post only by Chick-Fil-A's iconic offering. The buttermilk herb mayo is a real standout here, providing a wonderfully creamy texture and ranch-esque taste that complements the mild, savory flavor of the meat especially well.
Reviewers on Reddit agree, with one user describing the Chicken Shack as "one of the best things I've ever had in my life", adding that "the chicken is juicy and thick" and "the sauce they use adds just the right amount of zest". In another discussion, customers highlighted the surprisingly generous size and well-seasoned taste of the chicken patty.
2. McDonald's McCrispy
Keeping things simple with a classic combination of breaded chicken and crinkle-cut pickles, the McDonald's McCrispy is, as the name would suggest, marketed as the chain's crispiest burger yet. Served in a pillowy buttered potato roll, the chicken comes fried in a lightly-spiced, southern-style coating, which packs plenty of flavor without the need for additional toppings or sauces. If, however, you prefer your sandwiches to have a little more going on, you can always go for the Deluxe McCrispy, which also includes shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and mayo. Or, opt for the Spicy McCrispy, which turns up the heat with a fiery hot pepper sauce.
While the McDonald's fan-favorite McChicken Sandwich is made with a reconstituted chicken patty, the McCrispy features a whole chicken fillet. This means it boasts a far heartier bite and more pleasing presentation. Reviewers also note the superior crunch of the McCrispy, and say the bun is better quality too. According to Sporked, the McCrispy is one of the top four fast food chicken sandwiches on the market, easily beating items from Wendy's, Raising Cane's, and Carl's Jr. amongst others.
3. Chili's Big Crispy
Often regarded as one of the best budget-friendly sit-down chain restaurants in the U.S, Chili's is known for its hearty Tex-Mex-inspired comfort food, serving everything from burgers and ribs to steak and pasta. But its crispy chicken sandwiches shouldn't be overlooked. These fully-loaded stacks stand out for their golden coatings, juicy meat, and flavorful toppings, serving as reasonably-priced, satisfying options that pair brilliantly with a side of fries or chips and salsa.
At the time of writing, there are six varieties of the Chili's Big Crispy Sandwich. The classic version sees the hand-breaded chicken accompanied by mayo and pickles, while spicier twists like the Nashville Hot and Buffalo Big bring plenty of heat with the addition of bold sauces. There's the Deluxe Big Crispy, too, which also piles in bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato. These sandwiches are significantly larger than similar items from other chains, since each bun contains an entire chicken breast fillet rather than a slice or patty.
When a Redditor asked for chicken sandwich recommendations, Chili's was a popular pick. One user advised that the sandwiches were "always reliably delicious", while another simply stated "chilis goes so hard". The Nashville Hot Big Crispy also received multiple mentions, with one enthusiastic fan unashamedly admitting enjoying the sandwich weekly since its release.
4. Culver's Spicy Crispy
At Culver's, there's a spicy take on the chicken sandwich that's been delighting customers since it hit the menu back in 2025. Often dubbed one of the spiciest stacks on the market, this tempting Culver's staple is made with high quality chicken breast, which is coated in the chain's fiery three-pepper breading blend. To balance the heat, there are layers of juicy tomato, tangy pickles, and fresh shredded lettuce, all accompanied by a swipe of creamy mayo. Loaded with bold, savory flavor, it's an item that absolutely deserves a place in your order.
This sandwich has received an abundance of glowing reviews. One customer sung its praises on Reddit, writing, "I think the Culver's spicy chicken sandwich is the best in all fast food. It's always hot, so crispy, quite spicy and very satisfying." In another discussion, an ex-employee at Culver's commented, "it's probably my favorite menu item", before recommending the addition of cheddar cheese and mustard. Many others hold this sandwich in high regard, and it's an excellent pick for heat seekers who find the spice level of most chain restaurants sandwiches too tame.
5. Jack in the Box Homestyle Ranch Chicken Club
For a creamier, heartier twist on the beloved chicken sandwich, give Jack in the Box's Homestyle Ranch Chicken Club a try. Not only does this towering stack include that all-important crispy chicken fillet, plus classic add-ins like tomato and lettuce, but there's also hickory smoked bacon and a creamy, herby buttermilk ranch, which take the sandwich to new heights of deliciousness.
Reviewers say this chicken club excels when it comes to the golden brown breading, which boasts an impressive level of crunch and a rich, savory flavor. The brioche bun is soft and subtly sweet — a fitting contrast to hearty fillings — while the zesty sauce brings a wonderful creaminess to every bite. "That Homestyle Ranch Chicken Club is top notch", was the verdict from one Reddit user. Another diner, who admitted to not usually being a fan of the chain, agreed, commenting, "that sandwich does hit". Over on YouTube, a taste tester ranked the chicken club a solid nine out of 10, noting that this humble menu item was right up there with those from dedicated chicken chains like Chick-Fil-A. (3:09 in video).
6. Arby's Crispy Chicken
The popular Arby's Crispy Chicken Sandwich is another crowd-pleasing medley of breaded chicken, shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayo, all served in a buttery brioche bun. At first glance, it might look like a fairly average pick, but this sandwich has earned itself plenty of rave reviews. Arby's is one of the chains that uses 100% chicken in its sandwiches, so you know you're getting quality in every juicy bite. Plus, if you aren't a fan of pickles, you're in luck, because this sandwich skips them altogether.
Despite being best-known for its classic roast beef sandwiches, Arby's has clearly done an excellent job with this chicken-based offering. The Crispy Chicken has been recommended across a number of Reddit discussions, with many users naming this crunchy creation as their favorite from any fast-food chain. One happy customer had nothing but positive feedback, writing "I've never had a sandwich from Arby's that wasn't solid. One of the most underrated places." Elsewhere, the enthusiasm was confirmed, with another fan stating, "the Original Crispy Chicken is terrific, imho."
7. Burger King Original Chicken
With its long, oval-shaped appearance, the Burger King Original Chicken Sandwich certainly stands out from the competition. This generous, sesame-topped creation is arguably one of Burger King's most underrated sandwiches. Inside the fluffy bun is a tempting trio of breaded chicken, lettuce, and mayo, which deliver all of the creamy-crisp goodness you'd expect. There's also the option to jazz things up with add-ins like jalapeños or onion rings, for a small extra charge.
For many, this sandwich is true staple. "It's the only thing I get consistently at bk", shared one regular on Reddit, while another was quick to proclaim they preferred Burger King's offering to anything on the menu at Chick-Fil-A. A second discussion was just as complimentary, with comments like "The OG still reigns" and "the real king of fast food chicken sandwiches" further fuelling the hype.
There's also a nifty menu hack to consider here. To amp up the heartiness, try ordering the Original Chicken Sandwich Norwegian style. This involves removing the lettuce, and asking for extra American cheese, bacon, onion, and pickles, along with a side of Burger King's signature buffalo sauce. Just note that this punchy upgrade must be requested in person, as not all of these extras are available to add on the app.
Methodology
While sandwiches from the likes of dedicated chicken chains like Popeye's and Chick-Fil-A are widely praised amongst online reviewers, we were surprised at just how many of the top mentions came from more generalist restaurants. To narrow things down to this tempting lineup of seven sandwiches, we dug into the reviews, using Reddit as our primary source, but also drawing from customer feedback on YouTube and Facebook. This allowed us to single out the sandwiches that had the strongest reputation overall, in terms of taste, texture, portion size, and visual appeal.