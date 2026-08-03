For A Far Better Burger King Chicken Sandwich, Order It Norwegian Style

While its burgers are iconic enough to define the entire company, Burger King's chicken items are nothing to skip over. This is especially true for its Original Chicken Sandwich, which features a small list of ingredients, including a fried chicken filet, lettuce, and mayo, making it one of the most basic fast food chicken sandwiches out there. But there's a way to take this plain poultry item to new heights of flavor: Order it Norwegian-style.

Burger Kings in Norway sell several chicken sandwiches that knock U.S. offerings out of the water, including the Gourmet Chicken Bacon Cheese sandwich. This hefty entree pairs a fried chicken filet with chili cheese sauce, bacon, fresh onions, pickles, and more cheese. To enjoy a similar taste without booking a flight to Norway, make a few adjustments to the Original Chicken Sandwich. Ask for the lettuce to be taken off, then add two or three slices of American cheese, bacon, onion, and pickles. Since BK doesn't regularly offer a cheese sauce in the U.S., adding extra cheese makes up for that. To add a spiciness that mimics the chili component in the Norwegian cheese sauce, ask for a side of BK's buffalo sauce and spread it onto your sandwich. Just note that because online ordering doesn't allow multiple slices of cheese or the addition of buffalo sauce, you'll have to ask for these customizations in person.

This Burger King ordering hack creates a smoky, cheesy, spicy flavor that majorly upgrades the Original Chicken Sandwich. But if you're curious about other Norwegian-style BK items, it's actually pretty easy to DIY even more overseas offerings.