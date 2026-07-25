Burger King Fans Say This Underrated Sandwich Deserves Your Next Order
Burger King isn't just the home of the Whopper, but it's also got a diverse selection of chicken items, from chicken fries to multiple varieties of chicken sandwiches. While we were partial to the Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches in our tasting of Burger King chicken items, fans think you should stick to the classics. Burger King customers across social media platforms say the Original Chicken Sandwich is the underrated menu item that deserves your next order.
Debuting in 1979, the original chicken sandwich is a uniquely elongated, oval-shaped patty on an oval sesame seed bun slathered with mayo and topped with shredded lettuce. It's perfect in its simplicity, and many Redditors prefer it over the Whopper. One Redditor wrote, "It's basically the only thing I get at BK." While newer products might inspire curiosity through marketing and flashy pictures, another Burger King customer on Reddit thinks the original chicken sandwich is "such a sleeper sandwich. They're always tasty and surprisingly moist for as thin as they are." To that effect, another Redditor stated, "When they are hot and fresh no other chicken sandwich comes close." While the oval shape might be off-putting to many who are used to a round patty, fans think the shape is a trademark characteristic that, along with its flavor and quality, helps the original chicken sandwich stand out from other sandwiches both at Burger King and beyond. "That long chicken sandwich is polarizing. [But] I love it," said someone else.
Customizations and more chicken sandwiches to love at Burger King
Reddit users and Facebook customers alike raved about the "long boy" Original chicken sandwich from Burger King being a nostalgic favorite that they'll never stop ordering. They also had many easy customizations to make it extra flavorful. Some recommended adding cheese and pickles instead of or in addition to the lettuce. Another person said onions, cheese, and pickles are the flavorful, crunchy, savory, tangy, and aromatic trio the sandwich needs. Some swapped the mayo for another dipping sauce like ranch. Others argued that sweet and sour sauce was the only condiment swap you need to make the sandwich top tier. Burger King's zesty sauce would give the chicken sandwich Caesar wrap vibes. Of course, you can also take a lesson from how to customize a Whopper by adding onion rings and fries to your sandwich.
In addition to the many customizations that customers recommended to doll up the original chicken sandwich, Burger King has expanded the chicken sandwich menu to include wide, tasty varieties. On July 6, 2026, Burger King introduced two brand new original chicken sandwiches to the menu, all linked through the classic elongated breaded patty and sesame seed bun, but with new combinations of toppings and condiments; the Loaded Jalapeño Original Chicken Sandwich comes with creamy jalapeño sauce, pickled jalapeño, crispy onions, lettuce, tomatoes and American cheese, while the Club Chicken Original Chicken Sandwich features bacon, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.