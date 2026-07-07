Review: Burger King Just Upped Their Chicken Sandwich Game, But I'm Sticking With Popeyes
The Original Chicken Sandwich has been a mainstay at Burger King since 1979 — although it was just called a chicken sandwich when it first debuted on the 1970s menu. To mix things up after decades of success with the classic, BK launched two new limited-time iterations of the chicken sando on July 7: Club Chicken Original Chicken Sandwich and the Loaded Jalapeño Original Chicken Sandwich. Since I recently tried all of the chicken menu items, I figured I'd be one of the best people to give them a try since it's all fresh in my mind. I went into the review with a good idea of what the Original Chicken Sandwich tastes like as a baseline for comparison.
I generally expected more flavor because of the added ingredients and aimed to judge the two menu items by how well I could taste the new add-ons. I'll dive into what's included in each sandwich, how it tastes, what I think, and whether you should venture to Burger King to grab one or both yourself. I'll also provide general information on pricing and availability, so you know what to expect at your nearest location.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Methodology
My thoughts are primarily based on the taste of the two sandwiches. I used my knowledge of the Original Chicken Sandwich to compare it against the new ones, since they employ the same chicken patty. The sandwiches include more ingredients than the standard version, so it was important that I could taste each element; they needed to make the sandwiches more complex and flavorful. I also included my insights on the advertised ingredients and how well they were incorporated. I ordered the sandwiches as-is, and didn't make any modifications — although one can do so to make them more compelling. I ordered in person and ate the sandwiches in the restaurants to ensure peak freshness.
Taste test: Club Original Chicken Sandwich
To preface, I thought the Original Chicken Sandwich was a bit lackluster when I tried it in my previous review. It's a breaded chicken patty with lettuce and mayo on a sesame bun — pretty plain. So, I'm happy to see Burger King added some interesting elements to give the two new menu items some dimension. The Club Original Chicken Sandwich sees Swiss cheese added into the mix, which provided a milky taste and a creamy, soft mouthfeel as I chewed. The sandwich also has bacon, lettuce, tomato, and uses double the mayo for added moisture and richness.
The bacon, limited amount it may be, really ramps up the flavor of the sandwich with its smoky qualities. It makes every bite more savory and enjoyable, but it also provides a crunchy juxtaposition to the otherwise soft ingredients. The patty itself doesn't bring much of a crisp exterior, so the bacon helps prevent it from feeling too soft. The bacon and creamy Swiss make the Club much more interesting than the Original, but I can also appreciate the thick, juicy slices of tomato to offer some uplift.
Taste test: Loaded Jalapeño Original Chicken Sandwich
The Loaded Jalapeño Original Chicken Sandwich is targeted at spicy enthusiasts as it uses crispy jalapeños, pickled jalapeños, and creamy jalapeño sauce (along with featuring lettuce, tomato, American cheese). But, spicy fans may find this one lackluster, as it doesn't deliver quite the punch I was expecting.
I took many bites and even nibbled a few of the crispy jalapeños that fell out of the sandwich and not once did I think they were jalapeños. They taste more like crunchy pickles than anything, but I love the crunchiness and saltiness they impart to the sando. I even dissected the sandwich, trying to identify where the heat was supposed to come in. The creamy jalapeño sauce offered nary a hint of heat; it's so slight, it's almost undetectable.
As you can see here, the pickled jalapeños were forgotten altogether. Perhaps this is just a mistake because it's such a new item. I typically find the BK pickled jalapeño brings a fair amount of heat and a crisp, yet moist texture. Unfortunately their presence was lacking where it should have been most welcome. This wasn't as exciting as it seemed on paper.
Final thoughts
Well, I ultimately find that the Club Original Chicken Sandwich delivered a better product of the two I tried today. I wouldn't place it in the top fast food or chain restaurant club sandwiches, but it's flavorful enough. The Swiss cheese is delightfully melty and creamy compared to the still-set American cheese.
While I like the crunchy jalapeños, they don't do enough to entice me to order the Loaded Jalapeño Original Chicken Sandwich again. The sandwich was definitively not loaded. While I know it would be much better with the pickled jalapeños, it's still not the best spicy chicken sandwich out there.
Next time, I'd just get the Bacon and Swiss Royal Crispy Chicken (which has the bacon and Swiss I enjoyed in the Club) or Spicy Royal Crispy Chicken, my No. 1 and 2 BK chicken picks, respectively. I prefer the chicken patties in these sandwiches anyway. Alternatively, I'd just go to Popeyes, particularly because I can get an entire combo with the spicy chicken sandwich, fries, and a drink for $10.49, a dollar less than the BK sandwich alone. Despite any issues, though, both are more interesting than the Original.
Price, availability, and nutrition
I am based in the San Diego area, and each sandwich costs $11.49, compared to $9.49 for the Original. The $2 upcharge seems feasible for additions like cheese, bacon, and tomatoes. I still think the sandwich (all iterations of it) is pricey for what you get, so your best bet is to find some kind of special offer. For example, there is a deal to get one Original Chicken Sandwich free when you buy one at regular price using the BK app or by ordering online. The two new sandwiches are limited-time offerings with no set end date, so head to Burger King to place an order if you're interested in either of them.
The Club has 840 calories, 53 grams of fat, 64 grams of carbohydrates, and 35 grams of protein, while the Loaded Jalapeño Original Chicken Sandwich has 740 calories, 41 grams of fat, 71 grams of carbohydrates, and 31 grams of protein.