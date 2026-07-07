Review: Burger King Just Upped Their Chicken Sandwich Game, But I'm Sticking With Popeyes

The Original Chicken Sandwich has been a mainstay at Burger King since 1979 — although it was just called a chicken sandwich when it first debuted on the 1970s menu. To mix things up after decades of success with the classic, BK launched two new limited-time iterations of the chicken sando on July 7: Club Chicken Original Chicken Sandwich and the Loaded Jalapeño Original Chicken Sandwich. Since I recently tried all of the chicken menu items, I figured I'd be one of the best people to give them a try since it's all fresh in my mind. I went into the review with a good idea of what the Original Chicken Sandwich tastes like as a baseline for comparison.

I generally expected more flavor because of the added ingredients and aimed to judge the two menu items by how well I could taste the new add-ons. I'll dive into what's included in each sandwich, how it tastes, what I think, and whether you should venture to Burger King to grab one or both yourself. I'll also provide general information on pricing and availability, so you know what to expect at your nearest location.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.