This Is One Of The Best Budget-Friendly Sit-Down Chain Restaurant Deals, According To Customers
Fast food prices are getting out of hand, making sit-down restaurants seem like a more reasonable option when you're craving a good burger or chicken sandwich. In our latest breakdown of the five most affordable sit-down chain restaurants in 2026, we spotlighted places like Applebee's, BJ's, Red Robin, and Cracker Barrel. But one casual-dining chain stands out for offering one of the best value meals on the market: Chili's.
Customers love the chain's 3 for Me deal, which comes with a starter, main, and drink of their choice, with prices starting at just $10.99. With over a dozen options, including the $10.99 Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich or Big QP Burger as well as the $16.99 Classic Sirloin (6 oz) or Cajun Shrimp Pasta, the deal can satisfy nearly any craving. Appetizer options include chips and salsa, a house salad, and a cup of enchilada soup.
The promotion has earned plenty of praise online. "Chili's 3 for Me for $10.99 is way better than McDonald's for barely more," stated one Redditor. Others noted that the portions are often large enough to leave you with leftovers and that the meal tastes much better than typical fast food. And, of course, customers raved about the value. "Chili's is top-tier value dollar," wrote another Reddit user. Even with some upgrades, like getting a bowl of soup or adding dessert, it's still a decent value in this day and age. If you're looking for fast-food prices with a sit-down experience, Chili's continues to be one of the best values around, even edging out Applebee's in our comparison of Chili's and Applebee's meal deals.
Why Chili's 3 for Me Deal may be so affordable
The low price point of Chili's 3 for Me deal has left some customers wondering how the chain makes a profit on it. Many have theorized that the promotion serves as a way to get customers in the door and keep them ordering additional food and drinks.
One commenter seemed to prove this theory right. "My 3 for Me usually comes with 3 beers and a margarita. Still an incredible deal for 4 drinks and a full meal," they explain. For many diners, that's exactly the point: the low entry price leaves room for extras while still feeling like a bargain. Even as some locations have increased the price of the Big Smasher Burger to $12.99, many still feel it's a great deal. "Yes, it's only $2 more now — and still, in all honesty, worth it," says one Reddit user. Aside from the value, many also feel like Chili's delivers a better, more inviting environment than typical fast food joints.
If customers want to save even more at Chili's, they can also take advantage of the chain's happy hour deals, where they can get the $6 Margarita of the Month any time of day or grab a beer for as little as $3 or a house red or white wine for just $5 during happy hour, which usually runs from 3 to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Regulars also suggest joining the rewards program through the app to score free chips and salsa with meals. In fact, forgetting to joint the rewards program could be one of the biggest mistakes you're making at Chili's. For many diners, that's more than enough reason to skip the drive-thru and head to Chili's instead.