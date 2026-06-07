This Is One Of The Best Budget-Friendly Sit-Down Chain Restaurant Deals, According To Customers

Fast food prices are getting out of hand, making sit-down restaurants seem like a more reasonable option when you're craving a good burger or chicken sandwich. In our latest breakdown of the five most affordable sit-down chain restaurants in 2026, we spotlighted places like Applebee's, BJ's, Red Robin, and Cracker Barrel. But one casual-dining chain stands out for offering one of the best value meals on the market: Chili's.

Customers love the chain's 3 for Me deal, which comes with a starter, main, and drink of their choice, with prices starting at just $10.99. With over a dozen options, including the $10.99 Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich or Big QP Burger as well as the $16.99 Classic Sirloin (6 oz) or Cajun Shrimp Pasta, the deal can satisfy nearly any craving. Appetizer options include chips and salsa, a house salad, and a cup of enchilada soup.

The promotion has earned plenty of praise online. "Chili's 3 for Me for $10.99 is way better than McDonald's for barely more," stated one Redditor. Others noted that the portions are often large enough to leave you with leftovers and that the meal tastes much better than typical fast food. And, of course, customers raved about the value. "Chili's is top-tier value dollar," wrote another Reddit user. Even with some upgrades, like getting a bowl of soup or adding dessert, it's still a decent value in this day and age. If you're looking for fast-food prices with a sit-down experience, Chili's continues to be one of the best values around, even edging out Applebee's in our comparison of Chili's and Applebee's meal deals.