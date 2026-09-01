Along the Pacific and Atlantic coastlines, the Great Lakes, and endless stretches of U.S. rivers, you'll find one of America's best places for social gatherings — the boardwalk. Atop these wooden-planked promenades, concession stands serve sweet and savory food, and theme park rides carry the sound of joyful screams, amid a sun-tinged backdrop of never-ending blue. And while ferris wheels and roller coasters certainly make visiting these vibrant walkways worthwhile, food is the real glue that binds one exciting moment to the next.

Whether you're getting Atlantic City's signature salt water taffy stuck to the roof of your mouth, enjoying frozen custard as a chilly remedy to the summer heat on Coney Island, or trying a classic Pronto Pup corndog at Rockaway Beach in Oregon, the classic foods are what stick with us long after the sound of waves crashing against the pier fade. So in the spirit of fried finger foods, fudge-coated confections, and mischievous seagulls, here are some of the best boardwalk snacks on America's coasts.