Is Italian Ice Actually Italian?

Italy is responsible for so many incredible desserts, especially frozen ones. They've given the world gelato, sorbetto, semifreddo, and granita, which have each found their way to the United States, albeit with a few tweaks here and there. Store-bought gelato doesn't compare to the real deal and American sorbet can't seem to capture Italy's creamy counterpart. Granita, essentially Italy's shaved ice, is the inspiration for the Italian ice we know and love in the States, but nothing quite compares. While allegedly created by a Sicilian, Italian ice was technically born in America.

Granita is an ancient Sicilian treat originally made with shaved snow, fruit syrups and citrus. As expected with any recipe dating back to the 9th century, it seemed to alter with every generation like a game of telephone. Eventually, they swapped the snow for sweetened water and it became a balanced, icy treat, sort of like an elevated cross between sorbet and a snow cone. Granita is refreshing enough to be enjoyed morning, noon, and night; it is often enjoyed in Sicily for breakfast with brioche. Once ingrained in Sicilian culture, the simple recipe hardly differed, that is, until immigrants brought it abroad.